Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Art

Reginald O'Neal, Cara Despain, and Other Artists Nominated for 2023 Florida Prize

May 31, 2023 9:00AM

Artist Reginald O'Neal
Artist Reginald O'Neal Spinello Gallery photo
Every year, the Orlando Museum of Art (OMA) honors the best and brightest emerging artists from the Sunshine State with its Florida Prize in Contemporary Art. As Florida's art capital, Miami always sends its heavy hitters — local painter Jared McGriff won last year, for instance. This year is no exception.

Seven out of the ten nominees for the 2023 Florida prize are Miami-based: Cara Despain, Denise Treizman, Elliot & Erick Jiménez, Magnus Sodamin, Reginald O'Neal, Peggy Levison Nolan, and Amy Schissel. They'll participate in the museum's Florida Prize exhibition, running June 3-August 27, with one artist taking home the award and $20,000 in prize money.

Two artists who showed work in Miami museums last year could be considered frontrunners. Reginald O'Neal, the Overtown-raised painter whose gorgeously dark, cloudy paintings riff on Black history, life, and the legacy of racism in Miami, gave a solo presentation at the Rubell Museum from December 2021 to November 2022. Spinello Projects also featured O'Neal's work heavily at Art Basel Miami Beach year. Cara Despain, meanwhile, had one of the best museum shows in the city last year at the Bass. "Spectre" featured the New World School grad's haunting investigations into nuclear testing in her native Utah, with the artist creating a movie theater showing looping footage of bombs exploding.

While the Florida Prize remains prestigious, the OMA's other activities have caused it to lose credibility. The American Alliance of Museums placed the museum on probation after a scandal involving the institution's exhibition of Basquiat paintings that were later revealed to be forged. The FBI raided the museum in June of last year to recover the 25 artworks under investigation for nine years over claims of inauthenticity. The paintings were allegedly purchased from the artist, forgotten, and later "discovered" in a storage unit by their owner, a former TV writer who sold them before he died in 2018. The scandal led to the departure of several museum staffers, including director Aaron De Groft. The man behind the forgeries, a Los Angeles auctioneer, plead guilty to making false statements to the FBI earlier this year.

The Florida Prize winner will be announced later this year. Find the nominated artists below and check out their work on OMA's website.
  • Yosnier Miranda
  • Cara Despain
  • Denise Treizman
  • Elliot & Erick Jiménez
  • Akiko Kotani
  • MJ Torrecampo
  • Magnus Sodamin
  • Reginald O'Neal
  • Peggy Levison Nolan
  • Amy Schissel
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Douglas Markowitz has covered art and music in South Florida for nearly a decade, with stories published by Resident Advisor, the Miami Herald, the Sun Sentinel, Artburst, Burnaway, and principally the Miami New Times, where he interned in 2017. In 2023 he was named a finalist for the Knight-Esserman Journalism Award. He is a University of North Florida graduate and former culture editor at the Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Douglas Markowitz

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Pride

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation