O Cinema Wynwood Closes With Promises of "Awesome Things in the Future"

O Cinema Wynwood is now officially closed. All traces of the arthouse, along with its culinary experiment next door, the Wynwood Yard, will likely be bulldozed by the end of the year to make way for a mixed-use building of apartments and shops. But life persisted for one final shindig at the independent movie theater last weekend.

Nearly everyone connected to Miami’s film scene showed up to pay their respects to what O Cinema has done for local filmmaking and exhibition. Outside, there was free wine and beer while DJ Hottpants played lively disco. Inside, the theater ran trailers of movies it had shown over the years and gave out free popcorn and candy as longtime moviegoers bonded over memories.

Filmmakers Alexey Taran and Carla Forte recalled screening their first film there, Historias de la urbe , in 2011, before the venue had even opened to the public. The theater has since hosted screenings of more of their works. They spoke over each other to call the space “amazing.”