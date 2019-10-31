 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Find the Clnrs boutique in the Miami Design District.EXPAND
Find the Clnrs boutique in the Miami Design District.
Photo by Nizar Ahmad

With Clnrs, Nizar Ahmad Goes From Food to Fashion

Carolina del Busto | October 31, 2019 | 11:32am
AA

Nizar Ahmad is having a moment. Late last year, the 28-year-old entrepreneur was featured in Forbes’ "30 Under 30." And earlier this month, he opened the doors to his latest venture: a men's clothing boutique in the Miami Design District.

Clnrs, located on the second floor of the posh shopping destination, is best described as a luxury streetwear store. Although Ahmad has been working in the food industry for more than a decade — the Miami Lakes native cofounded the fast-casual burger chain Pincho with older brother Nedal Ahmad and cousin Otto Othman in 2009, and he was an early investor in Night Owl Cookies, where he serves as chief operations officer — clothing is his true passion.

“At the end of the day, running a business is the same no matter what industry,” Ahmad says, though he admits transitioning from food to fashion was not without challenges. The biggest lesson he learned was to lower his expectations.

Related Stories

“I came to find out that turning over your product is the number one thing when it comes to retail. In clothing sales, if you don’t rotate your items, your offerings get stale and shoppers have no reason to keep visiting your store.

"I’m still learning the whole fashion calendar and the seasons and how to rotate product," he adds. "That’s something I wasn’t even thinking about when I was plotting this whole venture. I was thinking I just needed a lease, a register, and product and we’re good.”

Founder Nizar Ahmad says his store's offerings reflect his personal collection of his favorite brands and styles.EXPAND
Founder Nizar Ahmad says his store's offerings reflect his personal collection of his favorite brands and styles.
Photo by Nizar Ahmad

The shop's decor matches its name's minimalistic spelling of the word “cleaners.” Inspired by a traditional dry cleaner, Clnrs is “minimal, modern, clean, spacious,” Ahmad says.

The center clothes rack is a typical garment conveyor. Farther back, two bags marked “laundry” sit on a large washer and dryer. Near the checkout, shirts and pants line up in clear plastic bags that read, “We heart our customers.”

The entrepreneur was inspired to create Clnrs when he visited Bodega, a clothing and shoe store with locations in Boston and Los Angeles.

“When you first walk in, it looks like that old-school New York bodega with random little stands,” Ahmad says. “And then there’s a snap door that opens and leads you to an extravagant thing. That’s what I wanted to do with Clnrs — make something that’s fun and also a good experience.”

Ahmad eagerly awaits his first trip to Paris Fashion Week in January. He already has a few meetings lined up. “I’m most excited to see all the behind-the-scenes action to bring home some more brands,” he says.

Ahmad plans to expand Clnrs’ offerings to include footwear and accessories.

His other business ventures continue to hum along. Night Owl Cookies set a record last year with $2.3 million in revenue. And Pincho, which has ten locations across South Florida, plans to open at least three more.

“The food thing sort of happened by accident,” Ahmad says with a laugh. “I’m good at the food stuff, but my passion is really in clothing. This is something I’m doing for myself.”

Clnrs. 151 NE 41st St., Miami; theclnrs.com. Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

 
Carolina del Busto is a freelance writer for Miami New Times. She nurtured her love of words at Boston College before moving back home to Miami and has been covering arts and culture in the Magic City since 2013.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >