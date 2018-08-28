New $267,000 Skate Park and Pump Track Opens at Haulover Park

You gotta love it when a plan comes together.

The cities of Surfside, Miami Beach, Bal Harbour, Bay Harbor Islands, and Sunny Isles Beach joined forces to build the recently opened 7,500-square-foot skate park and pump track at Haulover Park (10800 Collins Ave.). The project — which is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and free to the public, excluding parking fees for vehicles — is meant to fill the void left after Town Center Skate Park in Sunny Isles Beach closed in 2016 because of noise issues.

“When [Town Center Skate Park] closed down, there was nothing in the northeast corridor of Miami-Dade County,” Surfside Mayor Daniel Dietch says. “Kids were skating on the street and using natural features as their playground. Skating isn’t a crime, but from an administrative vantage point, it can be a nuisance.”