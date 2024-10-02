La Sala Brings the Coziness of Your Abuela's Living Room to Westchester

There's the image people have of Miami filled with sleek nightclubs, tanned tourists, exclusive guest lists, and 6 a.m. afterparties. There's another Miami made up of plastic-wrapped sofas, family gatherings around unplayed grand pianos, mismatched cups of cafecito, and hard strawberry candies.
The latter is the one Martha Valdes is tapping into.
La Sala, a new event space founded by Valdes in the heart of Westchester, is bringing the nostalgia factor and some of that homegrown Miami charm back to the community. At a time when it seems every neighborhood is trying to rebrand and move away from being seen as too Miami, La Sala is leaning into it.
"We want to build a space that feels like home. When locals step in here, we want them to say, 'Wow, this feels just like my grandma's house growing up,'" Valdes says.
While this is Valdes' first foray into the event venue industry, she's no stranger to building a business rooted in culture. She's become somewhat of a local legend with her successful Martha of Miami brand, whose merch and apparel have become a staple of Miamians here and around the country. (See her now-iconic Cuban Bred shirt.) While attending events at venues around the city, she was struck by one thought: If other people can create places like this to enjoy the things they love, why can't I?
Valdes immediately knew what she wanted the space to feel like.
"I wanted to capture the feeling of those nights in the living room, putting on shows with your cousins for the rest of your family," she said.
And so La Sala was born. It's small and cozy, with decor hand-selected by Valdes herself. The main bar is made of dozens upon dozens of domino pieces, epoxied to create a beautiful countertop holding classic snacks like mariquitas and chicharrones. An antique piano rests against one wall, covered in wood-carved souvenirs, figurines, and bowls of candy. The small stage, a permanent fixture of the space, features a plastic-covered loveseat, a Caridad del Cobre statue, and a bedazzled bottle of Fabuloso. What could come off as chaotic and random comes together seamlessly as a burst of comfy nostalgia for Miami natives.
"I think our grandmother had that chair," adds her sister Melissa Almaguer.
For comedian and performer Rebecca Interian, the space is like a breath of fresh air. "I feel like this is a great step for places to do things that are niche and authentic without worrying about being trendy. Cities like New York and Chicago have venues that celebrate what makes them unique. Why shouldn't Miami do the same?" she says.
While Valdes opened La Sala with the idea of mainly putting on comedy shows, the space has become a hub for all kinds of cultural happenings. It hosts social nights like bingo, dominoes, karaoke, and trivia, as well as community-focused events like networking sessions, workshops, and brainstorming meetings.
"The idea is to create a seamless flow for creators to bring their ideas to life. The space is performance-ready, tech-ready, and versatile enough to make almost anything work," Valdes explains.
La Sala serves beer and wine at the bar and partners with local food trucks for most of its events. Recently, it has teamed up with local favorites like Pin Pan Pollo, Masa Craft, and Eat Krsp.
Upcoming events at La Sala include a Spanglish improv show, a creepy cocktail class, and more.
La Sala. 8837 SW 40th St., Miami; instagram.com/lasalamiami.