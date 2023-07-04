Your Guide to Miami Swim Week 2023

No, you're not seeing double. Miami Swim Week has thrown us a bit of a curveball this year. For the first time, Paraiso Miami Beach
held its Swim Week events last month.
But there's more swim and resort wear ready to come down the runway when Miami Swim Week the Shows
takes place this week through July 10. At its core, there are more than 50 public and industry events to explore as part of Miami Swim Week, showcasing more than 100 emerging and veteran designers. And that's just the official stuff, not including all the private shenanigans happening at hotels, nightclubs, and exclusive venues throughout town.
If you want to snag a ticket to an open-to-the-public event, these are your ten best bets for Miami Swim Week 2023.
Independence Day Celebration at W South Beach
A Fourth of July and Miami Swim Week event all in one? Mega-superstar chef Todd English and Elite Models are coming together to host a free Miami Swim Week kickoff event at W South Beach. DJ Mike Louis will provide the jams, and English will have barbecue bites and cocktails to help round out the vibe. 7 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, at W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Opening Show Benefitting Little Lighthouse Foundation at SLS South Beach
Miami Swim Week's opening show just so happens to benefit New Times
' Best of Miami 2023 "Best Charity" winner, Little Lighthouse Foundation. SLS South Beach will be the spot for a fashion show, including Ema Savahl Couture, Paola Estefania, and Amarotto. The event includes three hours of complimentary cocktails from Tito's, Tequila 512, Stella Artois, and Nutrl Vodka Soda. 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, at SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $75 to $125 via eventbrite.com.
Connections: Swim Week
Consider this the most elusive and networking-centric happening of the week. Curated by Black Opal Life, this event brings business leaders, investors, influencers, and fashion folks together to mix over fashion. Designer Joyce Wang will have a show with Elite Models. 5 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, at a TBD location. Tickets cost $300 to $500 via eventbrite.com.
Designer Open House at Showfields
Showfields has quite the mix of brands on an average day, and for Miami Swim Week, the Lincoln Road store is dialing up a notch further. This daytime event promises a shop-a-thon with a roster of top Swim Week designers and a networking-forward vibe. 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 7, at Showfields, 530 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-351-0672; showfields.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Pur Fae Swim at the Bass
A beautiful aspect of Swim Week is seeing some of Miami's most iconic institutions morph into fashion hotspots. On July 7, the Bass will host A Midsummer Night's Dream
-esque affair for swimwear lovers. Designers like Bikini Beach Australia will showcase their latest collections while DJ Shogun spins music and cosplay sensation Summer Dru makes an appearance. 7:30 p.m. to midnight on Friday, July 7, at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $125 via eventbrite.com.
Maxim Night Swim Miami Pool Party at Hyde Beach
Will this be the hottest pool party of the week? Likely. With hundreds of models, influencers, industry pros, and celebrity guests, count on this as a banger. 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, at Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; ennismore.com. Tickets cost $60 to $300 eventbrite.com.
Swim Fit at the Deck at Island Gardens
Once you've partied your ass off all week, a little fitness session couldn't hurt. Enter this event at the Deck at Island Gardens. Hosted by fitness influencer Gail Gainseler, Swim Fit will feature activities like of CinderFit, Rumble Boxing South Beach, ISI Elite Training Miami, and boot camp master Rick Chavez. Make sure to bring your mat. 8 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, at the Deck at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.