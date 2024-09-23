Eyes on Miami: Shakira, Winnie Harlow, Anitta, and Others

click to enlarge Entes and Enrique "Abstrk" Mastrapa World Red Eye

New TimesIt was a star-studded night at the legendary LIV nightclub. It was one for the books as Shakira, Winnie Harlow, Anitta, and more came out to party.In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, The Private Gallery proudly presented "Urban Latino," a vibrant and powerful exhibition that showcased the dynamic world of graffiti and contemporary art from across Latin America and the United States.The Aston Martin Vanquish made its highly anticipated debut at the Collection Aston Martin, offering clients an exclusive opportunity for personalized one-on-one appointments.The Adrienne Arsht Center celebrated its inaugural Brushes with Cancer program with a public reception in the Knight Concert Hall on Thursday, September 12.Locust Projects' 2024 Splash! Party hosted by the Vagabond Hotel celebrated the 11 Miami artists awarded WaveMaker incubator grants for community-driven projects.Sixty Vines, the restaurant known for its wine on-tap program and vineyard-inspired menu, hosted its VIP experience to celebrate the opening of its first Miami location in Miami World Center.Strawberry Moon was packed on Saturday afternoon with partygoers enjoying the poolside vibes and sunshine.Hacienda Ramirez Cruz embodies the spirit of its Mexican precursor, founded by Rafael Ramirez and Carmen Cruz, offering traditional flavors with a contemporary twist, using sustainably sourced ingredients to recreate the taste of the Mexican highlands.Partygoers headed to Wynwood's trendy nightlife dinner and dance spot, Mayami, where they took over the dance floor, sipping on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.Kiki on Sundays is the best party to close out the weekend. With delectable dinner courses and handcrafted cocktails, a dinner party is always the way to go.Saturday was one for the books at Hyde Beach. Partygoers ordered endless parades of bottles and sipped on Champagne by the pool.On Saturday night, guests at Boho House spent the evening dancing away in the enchanting outdoor courtyard with delicious handcrafted cocktails in hand and sick beats all evening long.On Friday night, Mynt was off the chain as partygoers gathered at the Miami Beach hot spot for a night of endless bottle parades and high-energy beats.