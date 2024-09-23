 Miami Nightlife Photos: Shakira, Winnie Harlow, Anitta | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Eyes on Miami: Shakira, Winnie Harlow, Anitta, and Others

World Rey Eye's cameras snapped the unforgettable moments at Miami's hottest parties and events.
September 23, 2024
Lele Pons, Winnie Harlow, Shakira, and Anitta
Lele Pons, Winnie Harlow, Shakira, and Anitta World Red Eye
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Shakira, Winnie Harlow, Anitta, French Montana, Lele Pons, Kyle Kuzma, and Austin Millz at LIV

It was a star-studded night at the legendary LIV nightclub. It was one for the books as Shakira, Winnie Harlow, Anitta, and more came out to party.
click to enlarge
Entes and Enrique "Abstrk" Mastrapa
World Red Eye

The Private Gallery Presents "Urban Latino," a New Exhibition for LatinX Heritage Month, Curated by Entes

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, The Private Gallery proudly presented "Urban Latino," a vibrant and powerful exhibition that showcased the dynamic world of graffiti and contemporary art from across Latin America and the United States.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Aston Martin Private Previews at the Collection Aston Martin

The Aston Martin Vanquish made its highly anticipated debut at the Collection Aston Martin, offering clients an exclusive opportunity for personalized one-on-one appointments.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Brushes with Cancer Art Viewing and Reception at the Arsht Center

The Adrienne Arsht Center celebrated its inaugural Brushes with Cancer program with a public reception in the Knight Concert Hall on Thursday, September 12.
click to enlarge
Margo Hannah, Nadia Wolff, Akia Dorsainvil, Lee Pivnik, Iman Clark, Dejha Carrington, Amy Gelb, Suanay Hernandez, Katerina Llanes, and Monica Lopez de Victoria
World Red Eye

Locust Projects Annual Wavemaker Splash Party

Locust Projects' 2024 Splash! Party hosted by the Vagabond Hotel celebrated the 11 Miami artists awarded WaveMaker incubator grants for community-driven projects.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Sixty Vines VIP Experience

Sixty Vines, the restaurant known for its wine on-tap program and vineyard-inspired menu, hosted its VIP experience to celebrate the opening of its first Miami location in Miami World Center.
click to enlarge
Deerock
World Red Eye

Deerock at Strawberry Moon

Strawberry Moon was packed on Saturday afternoon with partygoers enjoying the poolside vibes and sunshine.
World Red Eye

Hacienda Ramirez Cruz Fridays

Hacienda Ramirez Cruz embodies the spirit of its Mexican precursor, founded by Rafael Ramirez and Carmen Cruz, offering traditional flavors with a contemporary twist, using sustainably sourced ingredients to recreate the taste of the Mexican highlands.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Partygoers headed to Wynwood's trendy nightlife dinner and dance spot, Mayami, where they took over the dance floor, sipping on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.
Luis Castillo and Aris Nano
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on Sundays is the best party to close out the weekend. With delectable dinner courses and handcrafted cocktails, a dinner party is always the way to go.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Saturday was one for the books at Hyde Beach. Partygoers ordered endless parades of bottles and sipped on Champagne by the pool.
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

On Saturday night, guests at Boho House spent the evening dancing away in the enchanting outdoor courtyard with delicious handcrafted cocktails in hand and sick beats all evening long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mynt Fridays

On Friday night, Mynt was off the chain as partygoers gathered at the Miami Beach hot spot for a night of endless bottle parades and high-energy beats.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Move Over, Moo Deng! Endangered Malayan Tapir Born at Zoo Miami

Animals

Move Over, Moo Deng! Endangered Malayan Tapir Born at Zoo Miami

By Alex DeLuca
Bernardo Britto's Omni Loop Loses Track of Time

Film, TV & Streaming

Bernardo Britto's Omni Loop Loses Track of Time

By Trae DeLellis
Vice City Pillow Talk: Beware of the Guys Who Just Want a Place to Live

Sex & Dating

Vice City Pillow Talk: Beware of the Guys Who Just Want a Place to Live

By Asha Elias
Beauty and Body Horror Collide in The Substance

Film, TV & Streaming

Beauty and Body Horror Collide in The Substance

By Douglas Markowitz
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation