 Miami Nightlife Photos: Rick Ross, Romero Britto, Karolina Kurkova | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Rick Ross, Romero Britto, Karolina Kurkova, and Others

From pool parties to late-night bashes, World Red Eye's cameras capture the most memorable moments of the past week.
June 24, 2024
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
David Miller, Romero Britto, and Lucas Vidal
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of the New Britto Retail Experience at Dadeland Mall

Romero Britto, the world's most collected and licensed artist, founded the global brand Britto to share his art beyond collectors' and museums' walls and inspire happiness with vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes now through different canvas and lifestyle products.
click to enlarge
Rick Ross
World Red Eye

Rick Ross, Trippie Redd, and OT Genesis at LIVONSUNDAY

LIV on Sunday was a packed house as the weekend came to an epic close. Rick Ross performed and gave Miami a classic LIVONSUNDAY party.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

The Collection Presents Father's Day Fest

The Collection hosted an unforgettable Father's Day Celebration. The day was packed with cars, activities, and special activations designed to create memorable experiences for the entire family.
World Red Eye

Thursdays at PAMM: Pride Night

Hundreds of visitors flocked to Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) for its annual Pride night, celebrating Miami's LGBTQIA+ community through art, performance, music, and culture.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Faena Theater Presents EverAfter

A night to remember! Faena Theater was transformed into a mystical after-hours playground for the latest edition of EverAfter.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was in full blast as guests made their way to their favorite Sunday hot spot. They enjoyed delicious cuisine and endless bottle parades, dancing like the weekend never had to end.
Karolina Kurkova and Devon Windsor
World Red Eye

Kurt Geiger Floral Couture Miami Cocktail Event at Ocho Rooftop at Soho House

Kurt Geiger celebrates Floral Couture, its limited-edition collection in collaboration with UK floral artist Tattie Isles, with a cocktail party in Miami hosted by Rebecca Farrar-Hockley, the company's chief creative officer.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

Wynwood hot spot Mayami brought the heat on Friday night as guests headed for an exciting evening filled with live fire dancers, amazing music, and delicious handcrafted cocktails.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho House Saturdays

There is no better way to spend your Saturday night than at Boho House. Guests hung out in the enchanting courtyard, enjoying small bites, handcrafted cocktails, and great beats.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

guests commenced their week on a high note at Swan's iconic Mon Cheri Mondays. Sparklers lit up the outdoor courtyard, and partygoers danced the night away to the sick beats at the trendy upstairs lounge.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Partygoers made their way to Hyde Beach's famous Swim Club on Saturdays, where guests mingled by the pool, ordered endless bottle parades, and danced to the sick beats.
