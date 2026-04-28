There’s plenty to taco ’bout when it comes to Fort Lauderdale’s delicious Mexican restaurant scene. Just along Las Olas Boulevard, you’ll find enough options to hit one up every day of the week. (And if you’re craving other Fort Lauderdale options, look no further than New Times‘ 16 Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale.)

From beachfront Lona Cocina & Tequileria to the wildly popular El Vez right on Las Olas (the perfect taco Tuesday spot), there’s a Mexican restaurant for everyone on your list. If you’re looking for more old school, mom ‘n’ pop Mexican spots, look no further than Jalisco across from Flagler Village and Casa Frida.

Without further ado, listed alphabetically are the 12 best Mexican restaurants in Fort Lauderdale to cure your taco, burrito, chile relleno, spicy margarita, and queso cravings. ¡Buen provecho!

Casa Frida Mexican Cuisine is one of our go-to’s for Mexican in Fort Lauderdale Casa Frida Mexican Cuisine photo Casa Frida Mexican Cuisine Terracotta tiles, deep orange walls, and wooden tables transport folks to the heart of Mexico at the Fort Lauderdale gem. You won’t find lamb donning too many Mexican menus around these parts, but Casa Frida does it pristinely, spanning a homemade stew to lamb barbacoa. For Taco Tuesdays, it’s a fiesta like few others, with free tequila shots, live jams, and 14 different tacos starting at $3 a pop. 5441 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-530-3668; casafridamexicancuisine.com.

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Casa Monarco has a great happy hour Casa Monarco photo Casa Monarca Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar Easy to zip by when you’re traveling northbound on Federal Highway towards Oakland Park Boulevard, this modern Mexican spot brings a certain warmth to its fare and friendliness. A part of that friendliness is a daily happy hour (from 4 to 7 p.m.) with plenty of bites in the $5-10 range (shrimp ceviche, elote, and flautas among them) and $4 draft cervezas. 2980 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-765-6864; casamonarcafl.com.

Clase Azul is a fun Fort Lauderdale spot for Mexican food and cocktails Clase Azul photo Clase Azul Cocina Mexicana A relative newcomer on the Federal Highway corridor, Clase Azul Cocina Mexicana has quickly carved out a following, thanks in large part to one of the better happy hours in town. It has discounted margaritas that don’t skimp on tequila, approachable pricing across tacos and small plates, and a steady after-work crowd that fills the room without overwhelming it. 2861 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-909-0089; instagram.com/clasazul.cocinamexicana.

El Guanaco is a hidden gem for authentic Mexican food in Oakland Park El Guanaco photo El Guanaco Located in Oakland Park, this Mexican-meets-Salvadoran spot is king. Among a menu of sopes, chile rellenos, and a doused chicken mole, the lunch specials here are unreal for modern times. For $10 on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can snag one of a dozen entrees (grilled tilapia and a steak among them), including two sides and a drink. 331 NE 44th St., Oakland Park; 954-351-0792; elguanaco-oaklandpark.com.

El Vez is one of the best restaurants in Fort Lauderdale El Vez photo El Vez From the founders of Steak 954, Makoto and the former LeZoo, locally, among others, is this beachside escape. The restaurant occupies a ground-level space at the W Fort Lauderdale, with ocean vistas right across the street. Views aside, the guac wows here, which is available in classic, mango-infused, and poblano-dashed varieties. The overarching flair here is Baja-style, and it is a winner, spanning creative ceviches to a crispy whole yellowtail snapper with a kickin’ habanero aioli. 401. N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-414-8336; elvezfortlauderdale.com. Epazote is one of the best Mexican restaurants in Fort Lauderdale Epazote Mexican Restaurant photo Epazote Mexican Restaurant At Epazote, the approach to Mexican cooking runs deep, y’all. This family-owned restaurant is built on years of experience dating back to Mexico City, where chef Hugo began honing his craft before working in kitchens and resorts throughout Mexico. That foundation shows up in a menu that favors patience and precision: slow-simmered guisados, street-style tacos layered with house-made salsas, and handmade elements that put corn, chiles, and herbs front and center. 6206 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 754-220-6996; epazotemexicanrestaurant.com.

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Jalisco is one of the best Mexican restaurants in Fort Lauderdale Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar Jalisco As Flagler Village has been overshadowed by apartment towers across Federal Highway, this totally unassuming joint continues to thrive. Key to its decades-long success amid an influx of Mexican competition? Those ever-sizzling fajitas (there’s a sign outside saying “World Famous Fajitas,” and it is not a lie) and plenty of fruity margarita selections. It’s an authentic experience in an area that’s surrounded by corporations and chain restaurants. Kudos to you, Jalisco. 700 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-9695; jalisco-restaurante.placejoys.com.

Lona Cocina & Tequileria is one of the best Mexican restaurants in Fort Lauderdale Lona Cocina & Tequileria photo

Lona Cocina & Tequilería

Founded by chef Pablo Salas, count on home cookin’ with panoramic ocean views. It’s a colorful experience, with a vividly painted pedestrian bridge looming over A1A next door, Mexican-inspired art on its floors, and bright orange, cushioned chairs. Creative concoctions here include a lobster quesadilla, crab guacamole, and mushroom empanadas. Its brunch is among the best in town, with a Mexican chopped salad bar, salmon mole station, and taco bar, among other Mexican favorites. 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-245-3069; lonarestaurant.com.

Quvo Tacos & Craft Beer is a wonderful Mexican spot Quvo Tacos & Craft Beer photo Quvo Tacos & Craft Beer While you may get stuck with a Corona at most Mexican restaurants, this strip-mall spot has local brews like 3 Sons and Tripping Animals. Its homestyle tacos always impress, with a variety of protein fillings. Favorites include pork chile colorado and rotating delights like pork chile verde. End any Quvo experience with its deep-fried churros, coated in cinnamon sugar – que delicioso. 4354 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-368-3664; quvotacos.com.

Rocco’s Tacos has one of the best happy hours in Fort Lauderdale. Rocco’s Tacos photo Rocco’s Tacos Sure, tacos are in the name here, but there is so much more to the Rocco’s experience than its namesake. First, the vibe – with a wall of tequila, lime green booths, and star-draped chandeliers. Second, its margaritas are loaded with tequila, and they’re available by the liter, should your heart desire. And, last but not least, let’s taco ’bout the grub. Its mammoth nachos, piled with protein, fresh-melted cheese, and jalapeños, can feed a family. Plus, its lava rock molcajetes are equally a sizzling spectacle as they are satisfying. 1313 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-524-9550; roccostacos.com. Hidden gem Taqueria Doña Raquel is known for amazing tacos Taqueria Doña Raquel photo Taqueria Doña Raquel This low-key gem reminds you why Taco Tuesday still matters, especially when tacos are just $3 with a drink and are actually worth it. Everything lands hot and fast from the open kitchen, the flavors are dialed in, and the vibe stays warm and unfussy, with standout service that makes you want to linger. It may not scream for attention from the outside, but inside, it delivers one of the most satisfying, no-nonsense taqueria experiences in South Florida. 791 S. Dixie Hwy. W., Pompano Beach; 954-946-4490; taqueriadonaraquel.net.