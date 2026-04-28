Shops & Markets

Coconut Grove’s Newest Breakfast Spot Is Inside a Tiny Grocery

A boutique mini grocery store in Coconut Grove is going viral for its new breakfast menu made with fresh, local ingredients.
By Olee FowlerApril 28, 2026
Viral Coconut Grove mini grocery store Grove Grocer has a new breakfast menu with farm-to-table omelettes, sandwiches, and local ingredients.

Grove Grocer photo
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Coconut Grove is home to dozens of great breakfast options, and now it can add one more. Coconut Grove’s latest breakfast spot, already going viral, is actually inside a boutique grocery store. Grove Grocer, the family-operated boutique market at 3098 Fuller St., has introduced a morning menu. It now complements its existing daily lunch sandwich offerings.

The shop announced the menu on Instagram on Sunday, April 26. Breakfast is dine-in only, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on weekdays and until 2 p.m. on weekends.

Toast with almond butter from California’s Yemetz Family Farms with house-made local guava jam, and Florida bee pollen on True Loaf sourdough.

Grove Grocer photo

What’s on the Menu

On the menu, the “Playhouse Toast” layers almond butter from California’s Yemetz Family Farms with house-made local guava jam, flaky salt, and Florida bee pollen on True Loaf sourdough. The yogurt bowl comes with Cocojune’s organic cultured coconut yogurt, Chantelle’s granola, and the same house guava jam. (Diners can swap in Painterland Sister’s skyr for a tangier base.)

The French omelette uses eggs from Tiny Farm and butter from Paradise Farms, a local regenerative co-op. It comes with a radicchio side salad with an in-house vinaigrette.

The French omelette uses eggs from Tiny Farm and butter from Paradise Farms, a local regenerative co-op

Grove Grocer photo

The breakfast sandwich puts a Tiny Farm fried egg and La Salumina rigatino, a Tuscan-style pancetta from a New York salumeria, on Pannom milk bread or True Loaf sourdough with house aioli and house hot sauce, plus tempeh bacon available as a swap.

And lastly, there is a vegan, gluten-free buckwheat porridge made with buckwheat groats, coconut milk, coconut sugar, caramelized bananas, almond butter, and coconut flakes. Sides include a slice of True Loaf sourdough and a Paradise Farms jammy egg.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS

Sign up for the Food Alerts: Miami Bites newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

From Market to Morning Service

Grove Grocer began as a small specialty market stocked with nut butters, organic pantry staples like house-made jams, unique wines, and popular matcha drinks and small-batch coffee. The shop prioritizes local vendors and Miami-based brands.

A lunch menu followed, featuring Pannom milk bread sandwiches and salads ranging from a niçoise to a buckwheat soba noodle dish finished with gochugaru oil and Tiny Farm shiso.

Grove Grocer. 3098 Fuller St., Coconut Grove; @grove.grocer on Instagram.

Keep Miami New Times Free

No paywall. Always accessible. We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong. Help keep Miami New Times free and in print every week.

Select how much you'd like to contribute

/month
Support Us Today

A fourth-generation Miamian, Olee Fowler knows every corner of the city. She spent a decade as the editor of Eater Miami, and now as a freelance writer, she captures the stories that make Miami unique. When she’s not exploring Miami’s newest restaurants and bars, you can find her at home with her dogs, Foster and Peanut, or cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. And yes, that’s probably a Coke Zero on her desk.

Loading latest posts...