Coconut Grove’s Newest Breakfast Spot Is Inside a Tiny Grocery

Viral Coconut Grove mini grocery store Grove Grocer has a new breakfast menu with farm-to-table omelettes, sandwiches, and local ingredients.

Coconut Grove is home to dozens of great breakfast options, and now it can add one more. Coconut Grove’s latest breakfast spot, already going viral, is actually inside a boutique grocery store. Grove Grocer, the family-operated boutique market at 3098 Fuller St., has introduced a morning menu. It now complements its existing daily lunch sandwich offerings.

The shop announced the menu on Instagram on Sunday, April 26. Breakfast is dine-in only, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on weekdays and until 2 p.m. on weekends.

Toast with almond butter from California’s Yemetz Family Farms with house-made local guava jam, and Florida bee pollen on True Loaf sourdough. Grove Grocer photo What’s on the Menu On the menu, the “Playhouse Toast” layers almond butter from California’s Yemetz Family Farms with house-made local guava jam, flaky salt, and Florida bee pollen on True Loaf sourdough. The yogurt bowl comes with Cocojune’s organic cultured coconut yogurt, Chantelle’s granola, and the same house guava jam. (Diners can swap in Painterland Sister’s skyr for a tangier base.) The French omelette uses eggs from Tiny Farm and butter from Paradise Farms, a local regenerative co-op. It comes with a radicchio side salad with an in-house vinaigrette.

The French omelette uses eggs from Tiny Farm and butter from Paradise Farms, a local regenerative co-op Grove Grocer photo The breakfast sandwich puts a Tiny Farm fried egg and La Salumina rigatino, a Tuscan-style pancetta from a New York salumeria, on Pannom milk bread or True Loaf sourdough with house aioli and house hot sauce, plus tempeh bacon available as a swap. And lastly, there is a vegan, gluten-free buckwheat porridge made with buckwheat groats, coconut milk, coconut sugar, caramelized bananas, almond butter, and coconut flakes. Sides include a slice of True Loaf sourdough and a Paradise Farms jammy egg.

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