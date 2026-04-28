New Happy Hour Spot Coming to CocoWalk in Coconut Grove

More than a year after Planta Queen suddenly closed at CocoWalk, one of Coconut Grove’s most prominent restaurant spaces is finally coming back to life. This May, Grand Public Kitchen + Bar will open in Coconut Grove, featuring an epic happy hour and brunch specials. It’ll open at the former second-floor location that was shared by Planta Queen and the Cheesecake Factory

The opening arrives at a moment when Coconut Grove continues to evolve, balancing its laid-back, neighborhood feel with a steady wave of new concepts. Grand Public positions itself somewhere in the middle, aiming to be both approachable and energetic without straying too far from the Grove’s easygoing rhythm.