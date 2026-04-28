Restaurants

New Happy Hour Spot Coming to CocoWalk in Coconut Grove

A new happy hour and brunch spot is coming to the former Planta Queen space on the second floor of CocoWalk in Coconut Grove.
By Nicole Lopez-AlvarApril 28, 2026
New Coconut Grove restaurant Grand Public Kitchen + Bar will open in May 2026 with happy hour, brunch specials, and a dimly lit dining room.

Grand Public Kitchen + Bar photo
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More than a year after Planta Queen suddenly closed at CocoWalk, one of Coconut Grove’s most prominent restaurant spaces is finally coming back to life. This May, Grand Public Kitchen + Bar will open in Coconut Grove, featuring an epic happy hour and brunch specials. It’ll open at the former second-floor location that was shared by Planta Queen and the Cheesecake Factory

The opening arrives at a moment when Coconut Grove continues to evolve, balancing its laid-back, neighborhood feel with a steady wave of new concepts. Grand Public positions itself somewhere in the middle, aiming to be both approachable and energetic without straying too far from the Grove’s easygoing rhythm.

Expect shareables like mezze spreads with hummus, baba ghanoush, and laffa,

Grand Public photo

A Space Built for Lingering

The indoor-outdoor restaurant is definitely swanky enough for date night, but mellow enough for weekday cocktails. A wraparound bar anchors the space, surrounded by curved banquettes, woven textures, and lush greenery that softens the room. Floor-to-ceiling windows pull in light during the day, while the lighting transitions into a more intimate, low-lit atmosphere at night.

It’s designed for flexibility. The kind of place where a casual lunch can stretch into the afternoon, or dinner turns into a second round without much planning. In a neighborhood known for its casual and breezy aesthetic, this already seems perfect. “Grand Public is about creating a place people want to return to,” says co-founder Matthew Tsoumaris. “We’re excited to introduce a place that blends great food with attentive service. Coconut Grove’s close-knit community made it the ideal home for our concept.”

Grand Public Kitchen + Bar photo

A Menu With Broad Appeal

The kitchen is led by chef Leo Pablo, whose background includes time alongside Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Joël Robuchon. The menu will focus on modern American dishes layered with Mediterranean influences. It’ll offer a mix of familiar favorites and globally inspired plates.

Expect shareables like mezze spreads with hummus, baba ghanoush, and laffa, alongside dishes like tuna tataki with ponzu and avocado yogurt. Larger plates include a rib-eye, meatball rigatoni, and a simply prepared Mediterranean branzino finished with lemon and olive oil. Flatbreads range from classic margherita to truffle mushroom, while desserts lean rich and indulgent.

Weekend brunch adds another layer, with everything from blueberry buttermilk pancakes to savory egg dishes, plus $25 bottomless mimosas in flavors like watermelon, mango, and cucumber.

From Happy Hour to Late Night

Grand Public’s programming is built to carry through the day. Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m., followed by a reverse happy hour after 10 p.m. with select $10 bites and drinks, a format that could resonate in a part of the Grove that still draws a late-night crowd.

The cocktail menu mixes playful and polished, with drinks like a Ferrero Rocher-inspired espresso martini made with Café Bustelo and a floral spritz featuring butterfly pea flower and St-Germain. There’s also a photo booth near the exit, adding a casual, social element that leans into the restaurant’s day-to-night identity.

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It’s housed in the former home of Planta Queen and the Cheesecake Factory

Grand Public Kitchen + Bar photo

A Familiar Space, Reimagined

Even the branding pulls from the neighborhood. The restaurant’s peacock logo nods to Coconut Grove’s well-known wild peacocks, a symbol that feels instantly local.

The arrival of Grand Public Kitchen + Bar signals a reset for a space that has seen its share of transitions. The Grove has needed a casual yet somewhat upscale happy hour and brunch spot. Let’s see if it blends in with the community.

Grand Public Kitchen + Bar. 3015 Grand Ave., Ste. 201, Coconut Grove, at CocoWalk. Opening in May 2026.

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Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the Food and Drink Editor of Miami New Times, a role she has proudly held since December 2023. A born-and-raised Miamian, she covers the city’s ever-evolving dining scene, from buzzy new openings to the local institutions that define South Florida’s food culture. Before joining Miami New Times, Lopez-Alvar worked as a digital journalist at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News, where she covered breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture. She holds a B.S. in communications from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. Outside the newsroom, she shares her passion for food on Instagram, documenting her favorite bites across Miami and beyond. Readers might have seen her on the 23rd season of ABC’s The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

nicole.lopez-alvar@miaminewtimes.com

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