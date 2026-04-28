New Happy Hour Spot Coming to CocoWalk in Coconut Grove

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More than a year after Planta Queen suddenly closed at CocoWalk, one of Coconut Grove’s most prominent restaurant spaces is finally coming back to life. This May, Grand Public Kitchen + Bar will open in Coconut Grove, featuring an epic happy hour and brunch specials. It’ll open at the former second-floor location that was shared by Planta Queen and the Cheesecake Factory
The opening arrives at a moment when Coconut Grove continues to evolve, balancing its laid-back, neighborhood feel with a steady wave of new concepts. Grand Public positions itself somewhere in the middle, aiming to be both approachable and energetic without straying too far from the Grove’s easygoing rhythm.
A Space Built for Lingering
The indoor-outdoor restaurant is definitely swanky enough for date night, but mellow enough for weekday cocktails. A wraparound bar anchors the space, surrounded by curved banquettes, woven textures, and lush greenery that softens the room. Floor-to-ceiling windows pull in light during the day, while the lighting transitions into a more intimate, low-lit atmosphere at night.
It’s designed for flexibility. The kind of place where a casual lunch can stretch into the afternoon, or dinner turns into a second round without much planning. In a neighborhood known for its casual and breezy aesthetic, this already seems perfect. “Grand Public is about creating a place people want to return to,” says co-founder Matthew Tsoumaris. “We’re excited to introduce a place that blends great food with attentive service. Coconut Grove’s close-knit community made it the ideal home for our concept.”
A Menu With Broad Appeal
The kitchen is led by chef Leo Pablo, whose background includes time alongside Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Joël Robuchon. The menu will focus on modern American dishes layered with Mediterranean influences. It’ll offer a mix of familiar favorites and globally inspired plates.
Expect shareables like mezze spreads with hummus, baba ghanoush, and laffa, alongside dishes like tuna tataki with ponzu and avocado yogurt. Larger plates include a rib-eye, meatball rigatoni, and a simply prepared Mediterranean branzino finished with lemon and olive oil. Flatbreads range from classic margherita to truffle mushroom, while desserts lean rich and indulgent.
Weekend brunch adds another layer, with everything from blueberry buttermilk pancakes to savory egg dishes, plus $25 bottomless mimosas in flavors like watermelon, mango, and cucumber.
From Happy Hour to Late Night
Grand Public’s programming is built to carry through the day. Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m., followed by a reverse happy hour after 10 p.m. with select $10 bites and drinks, a format that could resonate in a part of the Grove that still draws a late-night crowd.
The cocktail menu mixes playful and polished, with drinks like a Ferrero Rocher-inspired espresso martini made with Café Bustelo and a floral spritz featuring butterfly pea flower and St-Germain. There’s also a photo booth near the exit, adding a casual, social element that leans into the restaurant’s day-to-night identity.
A Familiar Space, Reimagined
Even the branding pulls from the neighborhood. The restaurant’s peacock logo nods to Coconut Grove’s well-known wild peacocks, a symbol that feels instantly local.
The arrival of Grand Public Kitchen + Bar signals a reset for a space that has seen its share of transitions. The Grove has needed a casual yet somewhat upscale happy hour and brunch spot. Let’s see if it blends in with the community.
Grand Public Kitchen + Bar. 3015 Grand Ave., Ste. 201, Coconut Grove, at CocoWalk. Opening in May 2026.