Eyes on Miami: Quavo, Bryson Tiller, Matoma, and Others

World Red Eye's cameras spotted Quavo, Bryson Tiller, and Matoma enjoying Miami after dark.
November 6, 2023
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Quavo
World Red Eye

Quavo at E11even

Quavo performed at E11even on Saturday, October 28, to a wild crowd going. Partygoers danced the night away to sick beats and enjoyed bottle parades until morning.
click to enlarge
Marcelo Goulart, Craig Robins, and Flavio Pripas
World Red Eye

Club Reflects on an Inspiring Evening with Craig Robins, Chairman of the Design District

What a night it was! Experience Club U.S. extends a heartfelt thanks to its members and supporters for making its evening with Craig Robins, chairman of the Design District, an unforgettable evening.
Franklin Sirmans
World Red Eye

PAMM Corporate Luncheon

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) celebrated its 15th annual Corporate Luncheon, presented by Constellation Culinary Group, which honored Shutts & Bowen LLP for its embodiment of PAMM's mission and longstanding commitment to the arts. Partner John E. Meagher accepted the award on behalf of the firm.
World Red Eye

Regatta Grove Saturdays

Regatta Grove was the perfect spot to start Halloween weekend. Partygoers enjoyed handcrafted cocktails and got dressed up for Regatta's party.
click to enlarge
Matoma
World Red Eye

Matoma at Strawberry Moon

It was a strawberry red moon this past weekend as things were getting sweet during Matoma's set at Strawberry Moon Saturdays. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and enjoyed the great vibes all day long.
World Red Eye

Fridays at Gala Miami

Fridays at Gala Miami are a guaranteed good time. Partygoers were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing with friends until the early morning.
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Partygoers made their way to Mayami for an epic Friday night. Guest danced and drank cocktails all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Sounds by Matt Caines, Tiffy Vera, and Ketzal at Tala Beach 1 Hotel

The pulsating beats ignited attendees' souls and guided them through a day-to-sunset multisensory experience at the newly opened Tala Beach.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Basement Miami Presents ILikedYou! Halloween Party

Isaaclikes and Dysomnia threw down an epic set and Halloween Party at the bowling alley. Partygoers dressed up and danced until morning.
click to enlarge
Bryson Tiller
World Red Eye

Bryson Tiller, Trey Songz, Nelk Boys, and Colby Covington at LIV

Bryson Tiller performed at LIV nightclub Friday night to start the Halloween weekend off right. Partygoers enjoyed the vibes and endless bottle parades all night.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Hocus Pocus 2023 Day 1

Hocus Pocus returned to Factory Town for a three-night Halloween celebration featuring a scary-good lineup of 48 house and techno artists across three stages.
click to enlarge
Guillermo Eleucegui, Rodrigo Aldaz, Jorge Cure, and Florentino Diaz
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of Ossobuco Miami

The highly anticipated Ossobuco restaurant celebrated its grand opening in Miami's vibrant Wynwood area.
World Red Eye

LLF x Sexy Fish Masquerade Halloween

Sexy Fish hosted Scary Fish, an event benefitting the Little Lighthouse Foundation, which traversed guests through uncharted waters where they encountered ethereal creatures, mesmerizing beats by Natasha Diggs, and an immersive haunting atmosphere.
click to enlarge
Francois Xavier Hotier, Daniel Novela, and Romain Rossat
World Red Eye

NovelaWatch Collectors Club and Ulysse Nardin Showcase Latest Novelties at the Bath Club

NovelaWatch Collectors Club welcomed Ulysse Nardin's François-Xavier Hotier, President Ulysse Nardin Americas, for an intimate discussion and viewing of Ulysse Nardin's latest novelties at the historic Bath Club in Miami Beach.
Carma Abboushi, Arielle Gutierrez, Elle Florescu, Kayla Marmillion, and Camille Clement
World Red Eye

Elle's Miami x Fleur du Mal Miami Design District

Elle's is a multi-brand lingerie boutique for the individual who imbues their life with a subtle eroticism. Carrying lingerie, swimwear, apparel, and objects that are at once sophisticated and sensual, Elle's explores the relationship between elevated provocation and craft, aiming to modernize sensuality and push the boundaries of what it means to celebrate one's own body.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Simon Grossman EP Release Party at ZeyZey

Venezuelan-American artist Simon Grossmann's beachy, singer-songwriter vibe has quickly gained the attention of a diverse crowd. With catchy riffs, powerful songwriting, and a matured identity, Grossmann's second album, Mujer Eléctrica, cemented him as one of Miami's best songwriters and most promising Latin indie acts.
Angeles Almuna and Valeria Krasavina
World Red Eye

Charity Fashion Show by Valeria Krasavina for BCRF in the Miami Design District

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, fashion designer Valeria Krasavina presents a runway show of her designs to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Wonders Await at La Casa Brugal at Villa Woodbine

Brugal, an ultra-premium Dominican rum brand, invited guests into the enchanting Villa Woodbine Estate for an exceptional anniversary edition of "Wonders Await at La Casa Brugal," marking yet another milestone in the brand's rich history.
click to enlarge
Valerio and Vita Sidorkinda-Morabito and Isabela and David Grutman
World Red Eye

Frette Cocktail Party at Casa Tua

Frette's CEO, Filippo Arnaboldi, along with Vita Sidorkina-Morabito and Valerio Morabito, hosted a small, intimate dinner at Casa Tua celebrating the first anniversary of Frette Bal Harbour.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

It was one for the books on Sunday at Kiki on the River's iconic dinner parties. Partygoers spent the night dining, followed by dancing the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Marion served up a spectacular Thursday Soirée. Partygoers dined and danced in their Halloween costumes as they enjoyed live entertainment and sick beats.
