Eyes on Miami: Quavo, Bryson Tiller, Matoma, and Others

click to enlarge Quavo World Red Eye

click to enlarge Marcelo Goulart, Craig Robins, and Flavio Pripas World Red Eye

Franklin Sirmans World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge Matoma World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Bryson Tiller World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Guillermo Eleucegui, Rodrigo Aldaz, Jorge Cure, and Florentino Diaz World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge Francois Xavier Hotier, Daniel Novela, and Romain Rossat World Red Eye

Carma Abboushi, Arielle Gutierrez, Elle Florescu, Kayla Marmillion, and Camille Clement World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Angeles Almuna and Valeria Krasavina World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Valerio and Vita Sidorkinda-Morabito and Isabela and David Grutman World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

New TimesQuavo performed at E11even on Saturday, October 28, to a wild crowd going. Partygoers danced the night away to sick beats and enjoyed bottle parades until morning.What a night it was! Experience Club U.S. extends a heartfelt thanks to its members and supporters for making its evening with Craig Robins, chairman of the Design District, an unforgettable evening.Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) celebrated its 15th annual Corporate Luncheon, presented by Constellation Culinary Group, which honored Shutts & Bowen LLP for its embodiment of PAMM's mission and longstanding commitment to the arts. Partner John E. Meagher accepted the award on behalf of the firm.Regatta Grove was the perfect spot to start Halloween weekend. Partygoers enjoyed handcrafted cocktails and got dressed up for Regatta's party.It was a strawberry red moon this past weekend as things were getting sweet during Matoma's set at Strawberry Moon Saturdays. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and enjoyed the great vibes all day long.Fridays at Gala Miami are a guaranteed good time. Partygoers were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing with friends until the early morning.Partygoers made their way to Mayami for an epic Friday night. Guest danced and drank cocktails all night long.The pulsating beats ignited attendees' souls and guided them through a day-to-sunset multisensory experience at the newly opened Tala Beach.Isaaclikes and Dysomnia threw down an epic set and Halloween Party at the bowling alley. Partygoers dressed up and danced until morning.Bryson Tiller performed at LIV nightclub Friday night to start the Halloween weekend off right. Partygoers enjoyed the vibes and endless bottle parades all night.Hocus Pocus returned to Factory Town for a three-night Halloween celebration featuring a scary-good lineup of 48 house and techno artists across three stages.The highly anticipated Ossobuco restaurant celebrated its grand opening in Miami's vibrant Wynwood area.Sexy Fish hosted Scary Fish, an event benefitting the Little Lighthouse Foundation, which traversed guests through uncharted waters where they encountered ethereal creatures, mesmerizing beats by Natasha Diggs, and an immersive haunting atmosphere.NovelaWatch Collectors Club welcomed Ulysse Nardin's François-Xavier Hotier, President Ulysse Nardin Americas, for an intimate discussion and viewing of Ulysse Nardin's latest novelties at the historic Bath Club in Miami Beach.Elle's is a multi-brand lingerie boutique for the individual who imbues their life with a subtle eroticism. Carrying lingerie, swimwear, apparel, and objects that are at once sophisticated and sensual, Elle's explores the relationship between elevated provocation and craft, aiming to modernize sensuality and push the boundaries of what it means to celebrate one's own body.Venezuelan-American artist Simon Grossmann's beachy, singer-songwriter vibe has quickly gained the attention of a diverse crowd. With catchy riffs, powerful songwriting, and a matured identity, Grossmann's second album,, cemented him as one of Miami's best songwriters and most promising Latin indie acts.In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, fashion designer Valeria Krasavina presents a runway show of her designs to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.Brugal, an ultra-premium Dominican rum brand, invited guests into the enchanting Villa Woodbine Estate for an exceptional anniversary edition of "Wonders Await at La Casa Brugal," marking yet another milestone in the brand's rich history.Frette's CEO, Filippo Arnaboldi, along with Vita Sidorkina-Morabito and Valerio Morabito, hosted a small, intimate dinner at Casa Tua celebrating the first anniversary of Frette Bal Harbour.It was one for the books on Sunday at Kiki on the River's iconic dinner parties. Partygoers spent the night dining, followed by dancing the night away.Marion served up a spectacular Thursday Soirée. Partygoers dined and danced in their Halloween costumes as they enjoyed live entertainment and sick beats.