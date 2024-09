Eyes on Miami: Peggy Gou, Guerdy Abraira, Sexyy Red, and Others

click to enlarge Massimo Bottura, Emilia Picon, and Bernardo Paladini World Red Eye

New TimesWorld-renowned chef Massimo Bottura and the award-winning mixologists from Dante, 2019's World's Best Bar, celebrated the highly anticipated opening of Torno Subito Miami with a stunning sunset party on the freshly unveiled terrace.Breakthrough Miami's Pickleball Social was established in 2022 with smashing success and has quickly become a beloved annual tradition.Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, renowned for its delectable coffee, all-day breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings, and inviting ambiance, hosts its Ribbon cutting ceremony and opening of its 14th location in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.Psychic Mirrors performed live at ZeyZey Miami for a night of captivating grooves and vibrant energy. The band's unique blend of psychedelic funk and soulful melodies kept guests dancing all night. The Collection Presents Miami Lighthouse for the Blind Cars for Charity Event The Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired held its first-of-its-kind Cars for Charity event on Saturday, September 21.Arsht volunteers and staff cleaned up more than 600 pounds of trash along Biscayne Bay over the weekend on International Coastal Cleanup Day."Meet Me in the Clearing Between the Waves" is the first comprehensive exhibition of Beatriz Chachamovits' work, highlighting her unique explorations of the intersections of art, science, and environmental advocacy. Organized by the Miami Design District, this early-career survey dwells on the beauty and vulnerability of our marine ecosystems, prompting a sense of urgency and active involvement.Following the record-breaking success of its most celebrated show to date, this immersive reimagining of the classic tale invites you into a fiery realm where femme fatales and bold machismo converge with smoldering fervor.Space's long-anticipated reopening has officially launched. Partygoers were delighted to reunite on the terrace, finally bringing back those cherished sunrise dances after a summer break.A recently formed group by composer and guitarist Aaron Lebos, Abstract Citizen explores a variety of music genres through the broad lens of modern jazz.Hacienda Ramirez Cruz in Miami is a vibrant venue known for its rich cultural atmosphere and delicious Latin cuisine. With lively music and colorful decor, it offers an unforgettable experience for guests looking to enjoy authentic flavors and a warm, welcoming environment.The Lanvin and Elysze Held Fall 2024 runway event showcased a stunning blend of elegance and avant-garde design, captivating fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders alike.Guerdy Abraira was invited to throw the first pitch at the Marlin's home game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.Guests headed to Miami's ultimate Sunday Funday at Kiki on the River for some larger-than-life bottle parades, mouthwatering Greek cuisine and an incredible soundtrack.LIV closed out the weekend in the sexiest way possible. Sexyy Red performed live for a packed crowd. Spotted was Floyd Mayweather and Roy Woods enjoying a night out on the tow.On Saturday night, the vibes were at an all-time high as guests headed to Boho House to celebrate an evening of amazing drinks and great house music.The neon lights at Mynt led the way to an exciting Saturday night as guests packed the dance floor to let loose to DJ Axl's set and kept the party going into the early morning hours.Guests headed to Wynwood's hottest Tulum-inspired club, Mayami, on Friday for an epic night. Partygoers were ordering endless bottle parades as they danced like the weekend never had to end.