Eyes on Miami: Peggy Gou, Guerdy Abraira, Sexyy Red, and Others

From the hottest nightclub parties to restaurant openings, here's what World Red Eye captured this week.
September 30, 2024
Peggy Gou
Peggy Gou World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Massimo Bottura, Emilia Picon, and Bernardo Paladini
World Red Eye
Massimo Bottura's Sunset Party at Torno Subito
World-renowned chef Massimo Bottura and the award-winning mixologists from Dante, 2019's World's Best Bar, celebrated the highly anticipated opening of Torno Subito Miami with a stunning sunset party on the freshly unveiled terrace.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye
Breakthrough Miami Third Annual Pickleball Social
Breakthrough Miami's Pickleball Social was established in 2022 with smashing success and has quickly become a beloved annual tradition.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye
Crema Gourmet Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at New Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Location
Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, renowned for its delectable coffee, all-day breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings, and inviting ambiance, hosts its Ribbon cutting ceremony and opening of its 14th location in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
click to enlarge
Psychic Mirrors
World Red Eye
Psychic Mirrors at ZeyZey
Psychic Mirrors performed live at ZeyZey Miami for a night of captivating grooves and vibrant energy. The band's unique blend of psychedelic funk and soulful melodies kept guests dancing all night.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye
The Collection Presents Miami Lighthouse for the Blind Cars for Charity Event The Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired held its first-of-its-kind Cars for Charity event on Saturday, September 21.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Arsht Center and ABC Local 10 Coastal Cleanup

Arsht volunteers and staff cleaned up more than 600 pounds of trash along Biscayne Bay over the weekend on International Coastal Cleanup Day.
Beatriz Chachamovits
World Red Eye

Opening Reception for "Beatriz Chachamovits: Meet Me in the Clearing Between the Waves"

"Meet Me in the Clearing Between the Waves" is the first comprehensive exhibition of Beatriz Chachamovits' work, highlighting her unique explorations of the intersections of art, science, and environmental advocacy. Organized by the Miami Design District, this early-career survey dwells on the beauty and vulnerability of our marine ecosystems, prompting a sense of urgency and active involvement.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Faena Theater's Grand Premiere of Carmen

Following the record-breaking success of its most celebrated show to date, this immersive reimagining of the classic tale invites you into a fiery realm where femme fatales and bold machismo converge with smoldering fervor.
click to enlarge
Peggy Gou
World Red Eye

The Grand Reopening of Space Miami With Peggy Gou

Space's long-anticipated reopening has officially launched. Partygoers were delighted to reunite on the terrace, finally bringing back those cherished sunrise dances after a summer break.
click to enlarge
Abstract Citizen Jazz Quartet
World Red Eye

Jazz at the J – Abstract Citizen Jazz Quartet

A recently formed group by composer and guitarist Aaron Lebos, Abstract Citizen explores a variety of music genres through the broad lens of modern jazz.
World Red Eye

Hacienda Ramirez Cruz Fridays

Hacienda Ramirez Cruz in Miami is a vibrant venue known for its rich cultural atmosphere and delicious Latin cuisine. With lively music and colorful decor, it offers an unforgettable experience for guests looking to enjoy authentic flavors and a warm, welcoming environment.
click to enlarge
Elysze Held
World Red Eye

Lanvin and Elysze Held – Runway Fall 2024 at Lanvin Miami Design District

The Lanvin and Elysze Held Fall 2024 runway event showcased a stunning blend of elegance and avant-garde design, captivating fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders alike.
Guerdy Abraira and Billy the Marlin
World Red Eye

Guerdy Abraira Throws the First Pitch at the Marlin's Game

Guerdy Abraira was invited to throw the first pitch at the Marlin's home game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Guests headed to Miami's ultimate Sunday Funday at Kiki on the River for some larger-than-life bottle parades, mouthwatering Greek cuisine and an incredible soundtrack.
click to enlarge
Sexyy Red
World Red Eye

Floyd Mayweather, Sexyy Red, and Roy Woods at LIVONSUNDAY

LIV closed out the weekend in the sexiest way possible. Sexyy Red performed live for a packed crowd. Spotted was Floyd Mayweather and Roy Woods enjoying a night out on the tow.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

On Saturday night, the vibes were at an all-time high as guests headed to Boho House to celebrate an evening of amazing drinks and great house music.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mynt Fridays

The neon lights at Mynt led the way to an exciting Saturday night as guests packed the dance floor to let loose to DJ Axl's set and kept the party going into the early morning hours.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Guests headed to Wynwood's hottest Tulum-inspired club, Mayami, on Friday for an epic night. Partygoers were ordering endless bottle parades as they danced like the weekend never had to end.
