Eyes on Miami: Peggy Gou, Guerdy Abraira, Sexyy Red, and Others

Massimo Bottura's Sunset Party at Torno Subito
World-renowned chef Massimo Bottura and the award-winning mixologists from Dante, 2019's World's Best Bar, celebrated the highly anticipated opening of Torno Subito Miami with a stunning sunset party on the freshly unveiled terrace.
Breakthrough Miami Third Annual Pickleball Social
Breakthrough Miami's Pickleball Social was established in 2022 with smashing success and has quickly become a beloved annual tradition.
Crema Gourmet Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at New Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Location
Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, renowned for its delectable coffee, all-day breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings, and inviting ambiance, hosts its Ribbon cutting ceremony and opening of its 14th location in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Psychic Mirrors at ZeyZey
Psychic Mirrors performed live at ZeyZey Miami for a night of captivating grooves and vibrant energy. The band's unique blend of psychedelic funk and soulful melodies kept guests dancing all night.
The Collection Presents Miami Lighthouse for the Blind Cars for Charity Event The Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired held its first-of-its-kind Cars for Charity event on Saturday, September 21.