Photos

Eyes on Miami: Nick Cannon, Nick Kyrgios, Charly Jordan, and Others

July 17, 2023 8:00AM

World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Nick Cannon
World Red Eye

Nick Cannon Brings Wild' N Out to the 305

Wild' N Out Sports Bar and Restaurant, developed in partnership with Nick Cannon, will debut this new, two-story sports bar alongside members of his crew from his MTV show Wild' N Out.
Costeen Hatzi and Nick Kyrgios
World Red Eye

Nick Kyrgios Tours E11even Residences

Nick Kyrgios looked at some in-demand Miami real estate with his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, on Monday after withdrawing from the 2023 Wimbledon tournament amid a wrist injury.
Katie McDermott and Kseniya Borovikova
World Red Eye

Brunch Party at Joia Beach

Sunday Brunch at Joia Beach is like no other. With striking views, waterside seating, live entertainment, and an energetic ambiance, Joia Beach is Miami's most exciting brunch spot.
Charly Jordan
World Red Eye

Charly Jordan at Strawberry Moon

Charly Jordan threw it down on Saturday poolside at Strawberry Moon. Guests danced, splashed, and sipped the afternoon under the sun to the impeccable summer vibes.
World Red Eye

Tenth-Annual 710 Dab Day Celebration Presented by Freedom Town Holdings

Dab Day Productions is devoted to bringing together the canna-supporting community in the Sunshine State.
G-Eazy
World Red Eye

G-Eazy at E11even

G-Eazy came by E11even on Saturday night for an epic performance and lit night. The club was raining cash, and bottle parades were uninterrupted.
World Red Eye

Undercurrent Presents: Coral Reef at Sexy Fish Miami

Dive into the depths of enchantment every Thursday night as you embark on a coral-coated odyssey, where the coral reef comes alive in all its worldly splendor.
Jasmine Noonan and Angelina Kelly
World Red Eye

DOB Bikinis at M2

M2 closed out Swim Week with Rarest Producciones presenting The Official Swim Week Closing Party with DOB Bikinis.
World Red Eye

Miami Swim Week Show to Benefit the Little Lighthouse Foundation

On a hot summer night in the hottest city in America, the Miami Swim Week Opening Show lit up the atmosphere at the SLS South Beach, all in support of the Little Lighthouse Foundation (LLF).
Busta Rhymes
World Red Eye

Busta Rhymes at LIVONSUNDAY

A LIV regular came out to show some love to one of his favorite spots in Miami to have a good time. Busta Rhymes performed at LIVONSUNDAY, giving the partygoers a night to remember.
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Oartygoers headed to Hyde Beach on Saturday for their iconic day party, where the bottle parades were endless, the vibes were at an all-time high, and the crowd didn't stop dancing as the sun shined on them.
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Sparklers lit up the outdoor courtyard as guests enjoyed Swan's iconic Mon Cheri Mondays. Partygoers enjoyed delicious cuisine and handcrafted cocktails before heading to the upstairs lounge to dance the night away.
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Partygoers headed to Wynwood's trendy hotspot, Mayami, for a Tulum-inspired night. Where guests dined and danced the night away, ordering endless bottle parades and enjoying the fiery live entertainment.
World Red Eye

Fridays at Gala Miami

This past Friday at Gala Miami was a night to remember. Guests enjoyed the vibes and eclectic ambiance while dancing the night away under the neon lights.
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Last week, Thursday Soirée at Marion lived up to its name as partygoers indulged in bottle service, confetti flew from the ceiling, and live performers danced on tables in costumes. The nonstop entertainment was the perfect way for guests to end their Thursday.
