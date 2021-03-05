Eyes on Miami: Maluma, Kate Upton, David Grutman, and Others

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Villa Azur Thursdays
Thursday nights at Villa Azur are where you want to be to get the weekend started right.
"Miami’s Tech Moment” – A Conversation with City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez at Faena Forum
Faena Rose, the arts and culture-based members club at Faena District Miami Beach, hosted a private conversation with City of Miami Mayor, Francis Suarez on Miami’s Tech Moment. Prompting a city-wide movement to make Miami the next Silicon Valley with a single tweet, “How can I help?” Suarez turned Miami into the talk of the tech world. Leading investors like Peter Thiel are opening offices in Miami, Elon Musk wants to drill tunnels in the Magic City, and startup founders are arriving in droves. Suarez discussed what happened, why it happened, and where it can all go.
Akon at Pure Joia Sundays at Joia Beach
Miami’s most beloved waterfront oasis, Joia Beach, is always the place to be and this Sunday was no different. Each and every Sunday, the who’s who come out to enjoy Pure Joia Sundays and the best Miami has to offer. Guests of Joia Beach enjoy the incredible views of Biscayne Bay while sipping on delicious libations and indulging in delicious Mediterranean-inspired fare. This Sunday singer, songwriter, & entrepreneur, Akon was seen at the best Sunday party in the Magic City.
Ocean Auto Club Hosts “Rally to the Race” Sticker Celebration at Ocean Auto Club
Ocean Auto Club, South Florida’s state of the art luxury dealership company, celebrated its second anniversary, and the opening of its second location, as it hosted the R2R Rally Sticker Party. “Race to the Rally” focuses on bringing exotic car enthusiasts together to experience different cities, rally together, and simply have a good time.
Headliner presents Ray J at Rácket
Thursday night at Rácket was one you didn’t want to miss, as Ray J was spotted at the club getting an early start to the weekend and celebrating with friends.
Kate Upton Sports New Old Navy Activewear in Palm Beach
Model Kate Upton was spotted over the weekend enjoying a stroll through Palm Beach rocking Old Navy‘s new Powersoft activewear.
Full Moon Party at the Wharf Miami
On Saturday night, the Wharf Miami presented their monthly Full Moon Party. It was one fantastic evening with mules, mojitos, and margarita specials. As the night set, guests enjoyed live entertainment along the ionic Miami River. Guests also savored the tasteful eats by The Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Spris Artisan Pizza, Mojo Donuts, and La Santa Taqueria.
Haute Living Celebrates 50 Cent with Wrist Aficionado and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at the Setai, Miami Beach
Haute Living celebrated their most recent Haute Wine + Spirits cover star famed rapper, producer, and entrepreneur 50 Cent with Wrist Aficionado and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at Miami hotspot – The Setai, Miami Beach. Guests included 50 Cent and girlfriend, Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines, along with Scottie Pippen and Scott Disick. It was a COVID safe night of champagne, entertainment, and celebration of 50 Cent’s Haute Wine + Spirits cover.
The Office. presents “In Bloom,” featuring Joe Garvey and Jason Seife
The Office. art gallery proudly presented the group exhibition, In Bloom, featuring New York artist, Joe Garvey, and Miami native, Jason Seife. The exhibition pilots a new series of paintings and structural subjects by Joe Garvey and Jason Seife, focusing on botanical subject matter. The two artists take different approaches to their floral works. Seife’s hyper-realistic paintings mesmerize the viewer with their powerfully detailed and enhanced floral subjects, while Joe Garvey’s soothing nature-infused paintings are marked by hints of abstract expressionist matter that operates in concert with thoughtful use of negative spaces.
Bodvár – House of Rosés Unveils 50-Foot Mural by Benjamin Heller at Riverside Miami
Bodvár – House of Rosés has been working diligently through the pandemic in making an impact on the South Florida market. As restrictions have started to ease, they held a small, outdoor, celebrity-filled, international unveiling of their 50-foot mural created by famed artist Benjamin Heller. The event was hosted via Zoom on the big screen by the founding family, Bodvar and Ann Hafström, who led guests in a traditional Bodvár toast from their home in Europe as the curtain dropped. The small fête was held at Riverside Miami, keeping social distancing practices safe for everyone, as guests enjoyed the fresh ocean air, passing yachts, canapés from Awa, and fine rosé from Bodvár – House of Rosés.
My Boyfriend is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami
The ladies at Bâoli came to party on Wednesday night, as they left the boys at home and celebrated all night long.
Pilo’s Tequila Garden Grand Opening in Wynwood
Located in the heart of Miami’s artistic Wynwood neighborhood, Pilo’s Tequila Garden by restaurateur Derek Gonzalez is the newest location for authentic Mexican food, street tacos, late-night bites, interactive and visually stunning art pieces, and an inclusive environment for the entire community to enjoy. The 5,500-square-foot indoor/outdoor restaurant embodies the cultural essence of Mexico and features a large outdoor Tequila Garden that is set to become Miami’s ultimate gathering place. Owned and founded by Gonzalez, Pilo’s Street Tacos is a mission-based company striving to empower and hire individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities — which Pilo’s calls “special abilities” — to help them achieve their dreams, increase their independence, and provide companionship.
Glo Creative Art Celebration featuring Miguel Paredes, Roger Sanchez, and Marco Succu at ArtHood56
On Thursday evening, Glo Creative hosted an incredible night of art and music at Arthood56 in Miami. Entering the venue, guests were gifted V12 Health masks to wear. High-profile guests viewed stimulating works by featured artist Miguel Paredes. The soiree hit a high note as attendees danced the night away to the mix of legendary DJ Roger Sanchez at the stylish celebration.
The David Grutman Experience: “The Class” at FIU featuring Dave Portnoy
On Tuesday night, David Grutman launched his third semester of the ‘Grutman Experience: The Class’, at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University. Socially distanced on the second floor outside terrace of FIU’s Kovens Center, students gathered with open minds to hear Grutman introduce his semester-long course by going over how important it is to ‘Create an Ecosystem’. After sharing the importance of growth, humility, relationships, and hard work, Grutman surprised his students with the one and only President of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy. Portnoy explained his version of success and the difference of building an online empire to becoming a hospitality mogul, and the class was even able to catch a live ‘Barstool Pizza Review’! It is safe to say that these FIU students have never been more excited for class before.
Maluma, Scott Disick, and Amelia Hamlin at Papi Steak
Maluma, Scott Disick, and Amelia Hamlin stopped by David Grutman‘s Papi Steak on Tuesday night for a meal to remember from the South Beach hotspot.
