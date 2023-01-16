Eyes on Miami: Lil Pump, Gryffin, Lil Jon, and Others

click to enlarge World Red Eye

New TimesVoices for Children Foundation (VFC) hosted its 26th-annual Be a Voice Gala at the Mandarin Oriental on January 7, raising over $1.1 million and gathering nearly 500 philanthropic and community leaders to fund and advance VFC's mission to serve as the safety net for the 1,500 children in foster care in Miami-Dade County.On January 10, the Pegasus World Cup hosted its annual "Off to the Races" fashion show with Neiman Marcus at Bal Harbour Shops.This year, the Nesquik x Majorwavezz Custom Lab was the major attraction at SneakerCon Fort Lauderdale. Attendees of the event were invited to tap into their creative energy and given the opportunity to customize their own pair of Pumas with fabrics, laces, and patches for free.A celebration for the ages, the Miami Beach Edition hosted an evening in honor of Randi Wolfson's birthday. Local supporters of the arts, Wolfson and Chris Adamo gathered their friends and family for a night of bowling and ice skating in Basement Bowl & Skate.Lil Jon took over the decks at Story and got everybody to "Get Low" all night long. The confetti was flying, partygoers were dancing as the neon lights shined, and the vibes stayed at an all-time high until the early morning.Gryffin returned to LIV on Saturday for another epic night where he took over the decks and had partygoers dancing all night long.Wynwood hot spot Mayami brought the heat on Saturday night, where guests gathered for a fun evening filled with live fire dancers, groovy beats, and yummy drinks.The weekend started early on Thursday as guests headed to Villa Azur's dinner parties. Partygoers enjoyed delicious Mediterranean cuisine and danced the night away in the outdoor courtyard.Dinner, drinks, live entertainment, and endless bottle parades are all things to expect at Marion's iconic Thursday soirée, where the vibes are always at an all-time high.Kiki on the River was in full blast for this epic Sunday Funday. Sparklers lit up the room as partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced the night away like the weekend never had to end.The weekend was in full swing on Saturday night as guests headed to Komodo for a fine dining and nightlife experience like no other!On Saturday evening, Boho House brought in all the good vibes as partygoers experienced a sensational evening full of dancing, drinking, and great beats.Bottled Blonde was in full blast on Saturday as partygoers danced the night away to the sick beats! There were endless bottle parades and impeccable vibes for guests to celebrate their weekend the right way.