Eyes on Miami: Lil Pump, Gryffin, Lil Jon, and Others

January 16, 2023 9:00AM

Majorwavezz and Lil Pump
Majorwavezz and Lil Pump World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Be a Voice Gala "Making Dreams Come True"

Voices for Children Foundation (VFC) hosted its 26th-annual Be a Voice Gala at the Mandarin Oriental on January 7, raising over $1.1 million and gathering nearly 500 philanthropic and community leaders to fund and advance VFC's mission to serve as the safety net for the 1,500 children in foster care in Miami-Dade County.
click to enlarge
Elizabeth Resnick, Steven Kravit, and Suzy Buckley Woodward
World Red Eye

2023 Pegasus World Cup Presented by Baccarat and Neiman Marcus Present "Off to the Races" Fashion Show

On January 10, the Pegasus World Cup hosted its annual "Off to the Races" fashion show with Neiman Marcus at Bal Harbour Shops.
click to enlarge
Majorwavezz and Lil Pump
World Red Eye

Nesquik x Majorwavez Customz Lab at SneakerCon Fort Lauderdale

This year, the Nesquik x Majorwavezz Custom Lab was the major attraction at SneakerCon Fort Lauderdale. Attendees of the event were invited to tap into their creative energy and given the opportunity to customize their own pair of Pumas with fabrics, laces, and patches for free.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Basement Bowl & Skate at the Edition Hotel Miami

A celebration for the ages, the Miami Beach Edition hosted an evening in honor of Randi Wolfson's birthday. Local supporters of the arts, Wolfson and Chris Adamo gathered their friends and family for a night of bowling and ice skating in Basement Bowl & Skate.
Lil Jon
World Red Eye

Lil Jon at Story Fridays

Lil Jon took over the decks at Story and got everybody to "Get Low" all night long. The confetti was flying, partygoers were dancing as the neon lights shined, and the vibes stayed at an all-time high until the early morning.
click to enlarge
Gryffin
World Red Eye

Gryffin at LIV

Gryffin returned to LIV on Saturday for another epic night where he took over the decks and had partygoers dancing all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

Wynwood hot spot Mayami brought the heat on Saturday night, where guests gathered for a fun evening filled with live fire dancers, groovy beats, and yummy drinks.
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

The weekend started early on Thursday as guests headed to Villa Azur's dinner parties. Partygoers enjoyed delicious Mediterranean cuisine and danced the night away in the outdoor courtyard.
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Dinner, drinks, live entertainment, and endless bottle parades are all things to expect at Marion's iconic Thursday soirée, where the vibes are always at an all-time high.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was in full blast for this epic Sunday Funday. Sparklers lit up the room as partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced the night away like the weekend never had to end.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Katana Saturdays at Komodo

The weekend was in full swing on Saturday night as guests headed to Komodo for a fine dining and nightlife experience like no other!
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

On Saturday evening, Boho House brought in all the good vibes as partygoers experienced a sensational evening full of dancing, drinking, and great beats.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Bottled Blonde Saturdays

Bottled Blonde was in full blast on Saturday as partygoers danced the night away to the sick beats! There were endless bottle parades and impeccable vibes for guests to celebrate their weekend the right way.
Trending Arts & Culture

