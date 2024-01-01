Eyes on Miami: LeAnn Rimes, Cuba Gooding Jr., Ludacris, and Others

click to enlarge World Red Eye

New TimesKiki on the River was in full blast on Christmas Eve as guests put on their captain's hats and partied all evening. Partygoers enjoyed a delicious dinner, handcrafted cocktails, and impeccable vibes.It was a lit Saturday night at ZeyZey, where partygoers danced with their friends until the a.m.It was a lit Friday night at Mayami, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced.Guests headed to Villa Azur's famous dinner party to get an early start to the weekend. Guests were popping bottles, enjoying a delicious dinner, and dancing the night away.The Saxy nights are back at Faena's alluring Saxony Bar. Magic City's most coveted luxury lounge pays homage to Miami's golden age of glamour, where exclusivity and opulence meet the ultimate speakeasy experience. Faena's original nightlife curators, Alisha Talbot and Richard Filippi, reunited to helm Saxony's exclusive VIP Preview as the masters of ceremonies, orchestrating an evening filled with dancing to old-school hip-hop, funk, jazz, and classics.Cedric Gervais did not fail to get the crowd to dance at LIV on Saturday night. He played a set that was off the scale, spinning the best tracks.Country sensation and Grammy Award-winner LeAnn Rimes brought her festive holiday tour Joy to the Adrienne Arsht Center on December 21. The concert featured holiday standards and original music from the singer's eclectic songbook.Known for its exclusive "by invite only" access, the Crème de la Crème monthly party at Tea Room celebrated the holidays with "The Dirty Santa Edition" hosted by Thony, the iconic face and gatekeeper of Tea Room. Thony welcomed all the friends and VIPs of Sugar and Tea Room who got together for the last session of 2023.It was nothing but endless bottle parades and incredible vibes at Marion's famous Thursday Soirée. Guests dined and danced to the sick beats until the early morning.