 Miami Nightlife Photos: LeAnn Rimes, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Ludacris | Miami New Times
Photos

Eyes on Miami: LeAnn Rimes, Cuba Gooding Jr., Ludacris, and Others

World Red Eye's cameras snapped LeAnn Rimes, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Ludacris around town.
January 1, 2024
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was in full blast on Christmas Eve as guests put on their captain's hats and partied all evening. Partygoers enjoyed a delicious dinner, handcrafted cocktails, and impeccable vibes.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

ZeyZey Fridays

It was a lit Saturday night at ZeyZey, where partygoers danced with their friends until the a.m.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

It was a lit Friday night at Mayami, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Guests headed to Villa Azur's famous dinner party to get an early start to the weekend. Guests were popping bottles, enjoying a delicious dinner, and dancing the night away.
click to enlarge
Ludacris and Cuba Gooding Jr.
World Red Eye

New Era of Saxony Bar at Faena

The Saxy nights are back at Faena's alluring Saxony Bar. Magic City's most coveted luxury lounge pays homage to Miami's golden age of glamour, where exclusivity and opulence meet the ultimate speakeasy experience. Faena's original nightlife curators, Alisha Talbot and Richard Filippi, reunited to helm Saxony's exclusive VIP Preview as the masters of ceremonies, orchestrating an evening filled with dancing to old-school hip-hop, funk, jazz, and classics.
click to enlarge
Cedric Gervais
World Red Eye

Cedric Gervais at LIV

Cedric Gervais did not fail to get the crowd to dance at LIV on Saturday night. He played a set that was off the scale, spinning the best tracks.
click to enlarge
LeAnn Rimes
World Red Eye

Joy: The Holiday Tour at the Adrienne Arsht Center

Country sensation and Grammy Award-winner LeAnn Rimes brought her festive holiday tour Joy to the Adrienne Arsht Center on December 21. The concert featured holiday standards and original music from the singer's eclectic songbook.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Tea Room Crème de la Crème by Invite Only Christmas Party

Known for its exclusive "by invite only" access, the Crème de la Crème monthly party at Tea Room celebrated the holidays with "The Dirty Santa Edition" hosted by Thony, the iconic face and gatekeeper of Tea Room. Thony welcomed all the friends and VIPs of Sugar and Tea Room who got together for the last session of 2023.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

It was nothing but endless bottle parades and incredible vibes at Marion's famous Thursday Soirée. Guests dined and danced to the sick beats until the early morning.
