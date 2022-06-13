Eyes on Miami: Karolina Kurkova, Paul Pogba, Liany Blum, and Others

click to enlarge Jennifer and Omer Horev and Karolina Kurkova World Red Eye

click to enlarge Maximillion Cooper and Eve World Red Eye

Liany Blum World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge Franklin Sirmans and George Clinton World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Raffaella Calfat and Mark Iacono World Red Eye

Robert Friedman and Ricky Williams World Red Eye

A-Trak World Red Eye

click to enlarge Aris Nanos, Ronaldinho, Rasiel Reyes, and Angel Sanchez World Red Eye

click to enlarge CeeLo Green World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge David Grutman and Paul Pogba World Red Eye

click to enlarge DZA and Reginald O’Neal World Red Eye

New TimesWellness-driven hot spot Pura Vida is bringing its signature beach vibes and all-day breakfast menu to Miami Beach’s Sunset Harbour neighborhood. Jennifer and Omer Horev, the husband-wife duo behind the brand, have been steadily expanding the Pura Vida empire since they opened the first café in Miami Beach in 2012.Fetty Wap was welcomed back "Again" to Story, where he took over the stage and gave a performance with the crowd going wild. Bottles were popping and confetti was flying as Tory Lanez, Eve, Maximillion Cooper, and Remy Boy Monty were seen hanging in VIP.Set sky-high above the city, Rosa Sky Rooftop is Miami’s newest rooftop lounge in Brickell. Rosa Sky is the perfect blend of scene and serene with panoramic views of the shimmering skyline, handcrafted cocktails, globally inspired tapas, and a lineup led by all-women DJs.Guests joined IKEA to experience their IKEA Sunroom, a limited-time pop-up in partnership with Apartment Therapy at Showfields Miami. The space was the inaugural activation in the new Showfields Miami outdoor space, where attendees can get inspired to revamp their own outdoor living spaces with IKEA outdoor furniture. The pop-up also included games, giveaways, live plants, phone charging stations, and more.For over five decades, George Clinton’s unparalleled sound via Parliament-Funkadelic (P-Funk) has been cited as the DNA of Hip Hop and Urban Culture. With tours canceled during the pandemic, he took refuge in visual arts.The all-new Maserati Grecale SUV made its way to the Collection Maserati for the first stop of the highly anticipated Grecale Roadshow.Owner and founder Mark Iacono led a masterclass in making the perfect pie. Lucali’s wood-fired, brick-oven pizza is arguably the best pie in Miami (and Brooklyn), known for its authenticity, flavor, and commitment to using farm-fresh, locally sourced ingredients.To allow the cannabis community to safely connect, engage, learn and grow, Cannabis LAB held its sixth-annual Cannabis Law, Accounting and Business (CLAB) Conference and Expo on June 3 and June 4 at the Hyatt Regency.A-Trak blew "Out the Speakers" at E11even on Saturday, taking over the decks and playing a set that had the crowd going wild. The neon lights shined on the partygoers as they danced the night away.Kiki on the River was in full blast for Diosa Fridays. Sparklers lit up the room as partygoers ordered endless bottle parades, and Ronaldinho was seen hanging with his friends and enjoying the impeccable vibes.CeeLo Green was welcomed back to LIV, where he had the crowd singing and dancing all night long. Busta Rhymes was seen in VIP as partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and enjoyed the iconic vibes until the early morning.Partygoers headed to Mayami for a fun-filled night, dancing to the sick beats and ordering endless bottle parades at this Tulum-inspired paradise.Guests at Villa Azur enjoyed an iconic dinner party, where they enjoyed delicious Mediterranean cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. Sparklers lit up the restaurant as partygoers experienced fiery live entertainment and sick beats provided by DJ Stephan M.Description: Partygoers headed to BOHO House on Saturday for a fun-filled night! Guests enjoyed small bites, handcrafted cocktails, and sick beats to dance all night long.Partygoers headed to Bottled Blonde to end the weekend with a bang. The bottle parades were endless, as guests had the time of their life brunching and doing Sunday Funday the right way.On Saturday, Komodo’s trendy upstairs lounge was packed from wall to wall, where partygoers were dancing to the sick beats and ordering endless bottle parades until the early morning.It was a fiery night at Swan as Paul Pogba made a celebrity appearance at Mon Cheri Monda, where partygoers dined and then headed up to the trendy upstairs lounge for a fun-filled night.Oolite Arts celebrated the grand opening of two exhibitions, "Lean-to" and "At the Edge," in the company of the artists and the curators. Attendees enjoyed music by D0tson and small bites and drinks while they checked out new works by Oolite's resident artists in "Lean-to," curated by Leilani Lynch.