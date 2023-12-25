 Miami Nightlife Photos: Karolina Kurkova, Alix Earle, Jimmy Butler | Miami New Times
Photos

Eyes on Miami: Karolina Kurkova, Alix Earle, Jimmy Butler, and Others

World Red Eye's cameras snapped Karolina Kurkova, Alix Earle, Jimmy Butler, and others around town this week.
December 25, 2023
Christina Mackey and Rick Ross
Christina Mackey and Rick Ross World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye
South Florida Symphony Orchestra VIP Access Cocktail at Bal Harbour Shops, Presented by Roberto Cavalli
Bal Harbour Shops celebrated the Holiday Season with an intimate performance by the South Florida Symphony Orchestra and a VIP cocktail for Access members presented by Roberto Cavalli.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye
Festive Fashion Soiree Benefiting Ukrainian Kids
"A Festive Fashion Soirée Benefiting Ukrainian Kids" stood as a symbol of compassion and style, presented in collaboration with Rolls Royce Miami and Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour, organized by the nonprofit organization Power of Goodness. Power of Goodness, led by known Miami socialites Yuliia Faist, Krystyna Laukien, and Anna Mehrabi, passionately directed their efforts into the Miami Loves Ukraine program.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye
Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen Opens Location in Aventura
Miami Beach's Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen, established in 2021 by Samuel Gorenstein and Pura Vida's Omer Horev, has opened a second location in Aventura.
click to enlarge
Karolina Kurkova
World Red Eye

Client Event With KOL at Lanvin

Elegance meets excitement as Karolina Kurkova cohosted the Lavin holiday event at Bal Harbour Shops, an unforgettable night of fashion and festivities.
click to enlarge
Marshmello
World Red Eye

Alix Earle and Marshmello at E11even

Marshmello lit up E11even on Saturday night and got partygoers' moving up and down, side to side' to his electric songs. Alix Earle celebrated her birthday while partygoers danced the night away to sick beats and enjoyed bottle parades until the a.m.
click to enlarge
David Farcy and Jimmy Butler
World Red Eye

Miami Beach Emergency Medicine Education Foundation Holiday Fundraiser at Grand Beach Hotel

The Miami Beach Emergency Medicine Education Foundation holiday fundraiser event took place on December 15.
click to enlarge
DJ Khaled
World Red Eye

The Little Lighthouse Foundation's Holiday Toy and Meal Distribution 2023 with DJ Khaled at Mana Wynwood

DJ Khaled came bearing gifts with The Little Lighthouse Foundation's Annual Holiday Toy & Meal Distribution. The LLF Toy and Meal Distribution at Mana Wynwood brought the community together in the holiday spirit to distribute over 14,000 presents donated by LLF supporters, partners, and sponsors to over 6,500 underserved children for the holidays over two days.
click to enlarge
Emerson Fittipaldi and Nelo Patton
World Red Eye

Emerson Fittipaldi Concours D' Elegance Key Biscayne

The Emerson Fittipaldi Concours D' Elegance Key Biscayne returns for a third consecutive year, this time with a new December date. Previously known as Key Biscayne Car Week, the three-day event program is packed with festivities catering to car aficionados, Formula 1 enthusiasts, and the entire family.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

The Little Lighthouse Foundation's Holiday Toy and Meal Distribution 2023 – Day 1 at GEM

Day one of LLF's Holiday Toy & Meal Distribution occurred at Global Empowerment Mission on Friday, December 15. Over 30 LLF volunteers organized toys and games collected by LLF supporters and corporate partners Toy For Tots and Hasbro, as well as BStrong family necessity kits (grocery boxes with nonperishable food items) from Global Empowerment Mission for 29 partner facilities to pick up and distribute to over 4,500 children this Holiday season.
click to enlarge
Christina Mackey and Rick Ross
World Red Eye

Rick Ross at LIV

Rick Ross had the crowd at LIV turned all the way up on Friday night. The night featured bottle parades, confetti showers, and sick beats.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Isabel Marant x Bal Harbour Shops Cocktail and Dinner to Kick Off Holiday Season

Bal Harbour Shops and Isabel Marant celebrated the holiday season with an intimate in-store cocktail and celebratory dinner in the Shops' Center Courtyard.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

It was a wild Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until early morning.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Dirty Rabbit Sundays

It was a wild Sunday night at Dirty Rabbit. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until early morning.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

It was one for the books on Sunday at Kiki on the River's iconic dinner parties. Where guests were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing the night away, like the weekend never had to end.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Miami's hottest dinner party at Villa Azur returned for another epic night in the books. Guests were popping bottles, enjoying a delicious dinner, and dancing the night away.
