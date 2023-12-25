Eyes on Miami: Karolina Kurkova, Alix Earle, Jimmy Butler, and Others

click to enlarge World Red Eye

New TimesBal Harbour Shops celebrated the Holiday Season with an intimate performance by the South Florida Symphony Orchestra and a VIP cocktail for Access members presented by Roberto Cavalli."A Festive Fashion Soirée Benefiting Ukrainian Kids" stood as a symbol of compassion and style, presented in collaboration with Rolls Royce Miami and Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour, organized by the nonprofit organization Power of Goodness. Power of Goodness, led by known Miami socialites Yuliia Faist, Krystyna Laukien, and Anna Mehrabi, passionately directed their efforts into the Miami Loves Ukraine program.Miami Beach's Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen, established in 2021 by Samuel Gorenstein and Pura Vida's Omer Horev, has opened a second location in Aventura.Elegance meets excitement as Karolina Kurkova cohosted the Lavin holiday event at Bal Harbour Shops, an unforgettable night of fashion and festivities.Marshmello lit up E11even on Saturday night and got partygoers' moving up and down, side to side' to his electric songs. Alix Earle celebrated her birthday while partygoers danced the night away to sick beats and enjoyed bottle parades until the a.m.The Miami Beach Emergency Medicine Education Foundation holiday fundraiser event took place on December 15.DJ Khaled came bearing gifts with The Little Lighthouse Foundation's Annual Holiday Toy & Meal Distribution. The LLF Toy and Meal Distribution at Mana Wynwood brought the community together in the holiday spirit to distribute over 14,000 presents donated by LLF supporters, partners, and sponsors to over 6,500 underserved children for the holidays over two days.The Emerson Fittipaldi Concours D' Elegance Key Biscayne returns for a third consecutive year, this time with a new December date. Previously known as Key Biscayne Car Week, the three-day event program is packed with festivities catering to car aficionados, Formula 1 enthusiasts, and the entire family.Day one of LLF's Holiday Toy & Meal Distribution occurred at Global Empowerment Mission on Friday, December 15. Over 30 LLF volunteers organized toys and games collected by LLF supporters and corporate partners Toy For Tots and Hasbro, as well as BStrong family necessity kits (grocery boxes with nonperishable food items) from Global Empowerment Mission for 29 partner facilities to pick up and distribute to over 4,500 children this Holiday season.Rick Ross had the crowd at LIV turned all the way up on Friday night. The night featured bottle parades, confetti showers, and sick beats.Bal Harbour Shops and Isabel Marant celebrated the holiday season with an intimate in-store cocktail and celebratory dinner in the Shops' Center Courtyard.It was a wild Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until early morning.It was a wild Sunday night at Dirty Rabbit. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until early morning.It was one for the books on Sunday at Kiki on the River's iconic dinner parties. Where guests were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing the night away, like the weekend never had to end.Miami's hottest dinner party at Villa Azur returned for another epic night in the books. Guests were popping bottles, enjoying a delicious dinner, and dancing the night away.