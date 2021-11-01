Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Fetty Wap, Black Coffee, III Points, and More

November 1, 2021 9:00AM

Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Fetty Wap - WORLD RED EYE
Fetty Wap
World Red Eye

Fetty Wap at Vendôme Mondays

On Monday night, Fetty Wap was welcomed into the South Beach ‘dome’ at Vendôme, where he had everyone in the club getting turnt up and celebrating the start of a new week with a bang.
DJ Don Hot, Swizz Beatz, Big Sean, and Timbaland - WORLD RED EYE
DJ Don Hot, Swizz Beatz, Big Sean, and Timbaland
World Red Eye

Big Sean, Tory Lanez, Timbaland, and Swizz Beatz at Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

It was an iconic night at Swan on Monday, as celebrity guests Big Sean, Tory Lanez, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland enjoyed a delicious dinner in the restaurant before heading to the upstairs lounge to throw a real Miami party.
Laura Lee of Khruangbin - WORLD RED EYE
Laura Lee of Khruangbin
World Red Eye

III Points 2021 – Day 2

III Points, an alternative music festival in Miami’s trendy Wynwood neighborhood, returned to Mana Wynwood for two days of music, art, and technology. This year’s stellar lineup was the best yet, featuring headliners such as Rüfüs Du Sol, the Strokes, Black Coffee, Wu-Tang Clan, and Khruangbin.
The Strokes - WORLD RED EYE
The Strokes
World Red Eye
Rüfüs Du Sol - WORLD RED EYE
Rüfüs Du Sol
World Red Eye
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Opening Reception: Common Space at Oolite Arts

Oolite Arts hosted a private reception to celebrate its newest exhibition “Common Space.” Attendees had the opportunity to hear about the show directly from the curator, Sally Eaves Hughes, and some of the exhibiting artists, including Rafael Domenech, GeoVanna Gonzalez, Diego Gutierrez, Pedro Vizcaíno, Rafael Vargas Bernard, and Tomas Vu.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Juicy J at E11even Fridays

On Friday night, Juicy J had partygoers at E11even getting lit when he hopped on stage for an amazing late-night performance.
DJ Dave Sol and Black Coffee - WORLD RED EYE
DJ Dave Sol and Black Coffee
World Red Eye

Black Coffee at Story Fridays

On Friday night, partygoers headed to Story for the official III Points after-party to witness EDM legend Black Coffee hypnotize the crowd with his amazing set.
Jagger Walk - WORLD RED EYE
Jagger Walk
World Red Eye

Runaway New York Fashion Shop-In-Shop at the Billionaire Boys Club/ICECREAM Pop-Up Store

New York-based fashion and lifestyle brand Runaway New York hosted shop-in-shop event at the Billionaire Boys Club/ICECREAM pop-up store in Miami on Thursday, October 21. Runaway New York released an exclusive line of clothing and apparel in partnership with Billionaire Boys Club for this special event hosted at the BBC/ICECREAM Miami pop-up store. As well as exclusive pieces from Runaway New York, the event featured DJ sets from Jamie Aijala, Xandra, and Harrison Mount.
Wiz Khalifa - WORLD RED EYE
Wiz Khalifa
World Red Eye

Wiz Khalifa and Steve of Nelk Boys at She Calls Me Papi Wednesdays at Pilo’s Tequila Garden

It was all about the good vibes on Wednesday night at Pilo’s Tequila Garden, where Wiz Khalifa made an appearance and surprised partygoers with a performance that brought the energy up and gave everyone a reason to celebrate.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

South Beach Seafood Festival 2021

The 2021 #SobeSeafood Fest brought to you by Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey, presented by Cheers FL and Goya Foods, and hosted by the City of Miami Beach and partner bank, City National Bank, welcomed thousands of seafoodies on Saturday, October 23, to enjoy a curated list of Miami’s leading restaurants!
Allison Freidin and Alan Ket - WORLD RED EYE
Allison Freidin and Alan Ket
World Red Eye

Museum of Graffiti Hosts Launch of Its Very First Publication: American Graffiti Coloring Book

On Sunday afternoon, Wynwood’s Museum of Graffiti hosted a brunch in honor of the launch of its first book: American Graffiti Coloring Book. The book features today’s leading graffiti artists from across the Americas.
Brooke Lily Brazelton and Maria Socorro - WORLD RED EYE
Brooke Lily Brazelton and Maria Socorro
World Red Eye

Rock Your Rosé Wednesdays at Kiki on the River

How do you rock? Introducing Rock Your Rosé Wednesdays at Kiki on the River, a new elevated Wednesday night dining experience. This studded event features Rock Angel Rosé bottle specials, electric guitar, dancers, and more. Don’t miss the chance to dine at the premier riverside venue.
Anastasia Ivanova and Alina Sushchenko - WORLD RED EYE
Anastasia Ivanova and Alina Sushchenko
World Red Eye

BOHO Mondays

It was all smiles and good vibes at BOHO House on Monday night, as guests welcomed in a new week with dancing, cocktails, and live house music in the beautiful outdoor courtyard.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Wynwood hotspot, Mayami, was all about the heat on Friday night when guests headed there for an exciting evening filled with live fire performers, music, and delicious hand-crafted cocktails.
Alan and Diane Lieberman - WORLD RED EYE
Alan and Diane Lieberman
World Red Eye

“Hello Gorgeous” Exhibition Celebrates the Life of Barbra Streisand at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU

One of pop culture’s most celebrated and recognized icons, Barbra Streisand, has made her way to South Beach in the form of a compelling, new art exhibit titled “Hello Gorgeous,” at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU. The new project, curated by Jacqueline Goldstein, is dedicated to the megastar and living legend that has captured the hearts of many throughout her long and illustrious career. Following its premiere in New York City at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker, the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU is the exclusive Southeast presenter of this exhibition, which will be accompanied by an eclectic series of events.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Pop Perfection

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation