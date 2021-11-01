Eyes on Miami: Fetty Wap, Black Coffee, III Points, and More

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye,
New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
On Monday night, Fetty Wap was welcomed into the South Beach ‘dome’ at Vendôme, where he had everyone in the club getting turnt up and celebrating the start of a new week with a bang.
DJ Don Hot, Swizz Beatz, Big Sean, and Timbaland
World Red Eye
It was an iconic night at Swan on Monday, as celebrity guests Big Sean, Tory Lanez, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland enjoyed a delicious dinner in the restaurant before heading to the upstairs lounge to throw a real Miami party.
Laura Lee of Khruangbin
World Red Eye
III Points, an alternative music festival in Miami’s trendy Wynwood neighborhood, returned to Mana Wynwood for two days of music, art, and technology. This year’s stellar lineup was the best yet, featuring headliners such as Rüfüs Du Sol, the Strokes, Black Coffee, Wu-Tang Clan, and Khruangbin.
The Strokes
World Red Eye
Rüfüs Du Sol
World Red Eye
Oolite Arts hosted a private reception to celebrate its newest exhibition “Common Space.” Attendees had the opportunity to hear about the show directly from the curator, Sally Eaves Hughes, and some of the exhibiting artists, including Rafael Domenech, GeoVanna Gonzalez, Diego Gutierrez, Pedro Vizcaíno, Rafael Vargas Bernard, and Tomas Vu.
On Friday night, Juicy J had partygoers at E11even getting lit when he hopped on stage for an amazing late-night performance.
DJ Dave Sol and Black Coffee
World Red Eye
On Friday night, partygoers headed to Story for the official III Points after-party to witness EDM legend Black Coffee hypnotize the crowd with his amazing set.
Jagger Walk
World Red Eye
New York-based fashion and lifestyle brand Runaway New York hosted shop-in-shop event at the Billionaire Boys Club/ICECREAM pop-up store in Miami on Thursday, October 21. Runaway New York released an exclusive line of clothing and apparel in partnership with Billionaire Boys Club for this special event hosted at the BBC/ICECREAM Miami pop-up store. As well as exclusive pieces from Runaway New York, the event featured DJ sets from Jamie Aijala, Xandra, and Harrison Mount.
Wiz Khalifa
World Red Eye
It was all about the good vibes on Wednesday night at Pilo’s Tequila Garden, where Wiz Khalifa made an appearance and surprised partygoers with a performance that brought the energy up and gave everyone a reason to celebrate.
The 2021 #SobeSeafood Fest brought to you by Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey, presented by Cheers FL and Goya Foods, and hosted by the City of Miami Beach and partner bank, City National Bank, welcomed thousands of seafoodies on Saturday, October 23, to enjoy a curated list of Miami’s leading restaurants!
Allison Freidin and Alan Ket
World Red Eye
On Sunday afternoon, Wynwood’s Museum of Graffiti hosted a brunch in honor of the launch of its first book: American Graffiti Coloring Book
. The book features today’s leading graffiti artists from across the Americas.
Brooke Lily Brazelton and Maria Socorro
World Red Eye
How do you rock? Introducing Rock Your Rosé Wednesdays at Kiki on the River, a new elevated Wednesday night dining experience. This studded event features Rock Angel Rosé bottle specials, electric guitar, dancers, and more. Don’t miss the chance to dine at the premier riverside venue.
Anastasia Ivanova and Alina Sushchenko
World Red Eye
It was all smiles and good vibes at BOHO House on Monday night, as guests welcomed in a new week with dancing, cocktails, and live house music in the beautiful outdoor courtyard.
Wynwood hotspot, Mayami, was all about the heat on Friday night when guests headed there for an exciting evening filled with live fire performers, music, and delicious hand-crafted cocktails.
Alan and Diane Lieberman
World Red Eye
One of pop culture’s most celebrated and recognized icons, Barbra Streisand, has made her way to South Beach in the form of a compelling, new art exhibit titled “Hello Gorgeous,” at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU. The new project, curated by Jacqueline Goldstein, is dedicated to the megastar and living legend that has captured the hearts of many throughout her long and illustrious career. Following its premiere in New York City at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker, the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU is the exclusive Southeast presenter of this exhibition, which will be accompanied by an eclectic series of events.