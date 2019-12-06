 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Kendall Jenner, Daniel Chetrit, & Joan Smalls
31
Kendall Jenner, Daniel Chetrit, & Joan Smalls
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Others

World Red Eye | December 6, 2019 | 4:30pm
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Others
World Red Eye

Monday, November 25

Candytopia Miami Grand Opening at Aventura Mall

Candytopia, the candy-coated experiential adventure that has delighted nearly two million guests across the country, has officially opened the doors of its newest location in Miami at Aventura Mall for a limited-run event.

Alec Monopoly & David Grutman
Alec Monopoly & David Grutman
World Red Eye

Tuesday, November 26

David Grutman Welcomes Alec Monopoly & Rolling Loud’s Matt Zingler in Week 6 of FIU Class 

In week six of David Grutman’s course at Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, the hospitality mogul taught his students the basics of corporate events, sponsorships and pop-up activations.

Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Others
World Red Eye

Friday, November 29

Wynwood Walls Retrospective Group Show Collector Preview at GGA Gallery

Wynwood Walls celebrated the opening of the 10 year anniversary retrospective group show at the GGA Gallery.

DJ Don Hot, Lyndon Smith, Fat Joe, & Tyson Beckford
DJ Don Hot, Lyndon Smith, Fat Joe, & Tyson Beckford
World Red Eye

Saturday, November 30

Fat Joe & Tyson Beckford at STORY Saturdays

Fat Joe had everyone at STORY leaning back on Saturday night with his amazing performance. Tyson Beckford was also spotted behind the DJ booth getting lit with friends.

Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Others
World Red Eye

Monday, December 2

Micky Wolfson’s 80th Birthday on Star Island

In the carousel of elite Miami Art Week parties, one event on Star Island stood out.

Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Others
World Red Eye

Roopal -In- Residence Series at Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour Shops 

Bal Harbour hosted the first stop of it’s Roopal -In- Residence Series with their Fashion Director, Roopal Patel.

Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Others
World Red Eye

Climate Meltdown by Rubem Robierb at Shore Club South Beach

Greta, a 10-foot tall sculpture from Rubem Robierb’s “Dream Machine Series” is dedicated as a tribute to Greta Thunberg, internationally recognized Environmental Activist.

Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Others
World Red Eye

Glenn Ligon Lecture at de La Cruz Collection at Miami Design District

Completed in December of 2009, the de la Cruz Collection is privately funded by collectors Rosa and Carlos de la Cruz.

Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Others
World Red Eye

Continuum Pre-Basel Party Honoring Artist Paolo de Cuarto at Rudolf Budja Gallery 

Continuum, South Florida’s premier resort-style oceanfront condominium residences, gave its residents and invited guests an early look at what the best of the European art world has to offer on Monday, December 2nd, with an exclusive presentation of original work by the acclaimed Italian street artist, Paolo de Cuarto.

Harry de Winter
Harry de Winter
World Red Eye

Van Bavink Gallery Lunch Honoring Artist De Winter 

Van Bavink Gallery Amsterdam hosted a rooftop reception to kick off Miami Art Week 2019 and celebrate the new solo presentation from Dutch artist De Winter on view at Scope Miami Beach 2019.

Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Others
World Red Eye

Italkraft Wynwood Opening + Alê Jordão During Art Basel 2019 at Italkraft Wynwood Showroom 

Guests gathered for the exclusive grand opening of Italkraft Wynwood Opening. Italkraft partnered with featured artist Alê Jordão in the grand opening of the Italkraft Wynwood Showroom.

Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Others
World Red Eye

Juan Carlos Maldonado Art Collection Cocktail Reception at Miami Design District 

On Monday evening, guests gathered at the Miami Design District for an intimate cocktail reception honoring Juan Carlos Maldonado Art Collection.

Jen Roberts
Jen Roberts
World Red Eye

Design Miami 2019 Welcome Cocktail at W South Beach

The Welcome Cocktail is the kick-off event for Design Miami 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Joana Vasconcelos
Joana Vasconcelos
World Red Eye

Joana Vasconcelos x Roche Bobois Discussion at PAMM

Roche Bobois and the Wall Street Journal hosted a discussion featuring artist Joana Vasconcelos surrounding her recent art and furniture collaboration with Roche Bobois.

Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Others
World Red Eye

Cultured’s Welcome Cocktail at Monica Kalpakian’s with The Cultivist, DeBeers, & Heritage Auctions

As the sun set and the ocean breeze wafted through art advisor Monica Kalpakian’s terraced Miami apartment, we thought fondly—and briefly—of our New York friends who were braving the cold up north.

Rachel Zoe
Rachel Zoe
World Red Eye

Barry Sternlicht, Founder of 1 Hotels, ELLE DECOR Editor in Chief Whitney Robinson & Arhaus Celebrate Sustainable Design at 1 Hotel South Beach 

Kicking off Miami Art Week, 1 Hotels founder and CEO Barry Sternlicht and Elle Decor Magazine hosted an exclusive reception at 1 Hotel South Beach’s signature restaurant, Habitat.

Michael Shvo & Peter Marino
Michael Shvo & Peter Marino
World Red Eye

Les Lalanne at The Raleigh Gardens | Private Viewing & Cocktail Reception at The Raleigh Hotel 

On behalf of SHVO, guests were delighted to attend a private viewing and cocktail reception to celebrate Les Lalanne at The Raleigh Gardens, a monumental exhibition of work by the artist duo Claude Lalanne and François-Xavier Lalanne, presented by real estate developer Michael Shvo, and in tribute to the profound legacy of the late artists.

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny
World Red Eye

Tuesday, December 3

Ocean Drive Magazine & Bad Bunny Host Art of the Party at Delano South Beach

Ocean Drive magazine and Bad Bunny kicked off Miami Art Week at the glossy’s annual Art of the Party at Delano South Beach.

Daniel Arsham & Bella HadidEXPAND
Daniel Arsham & Bella Hadid
World Red Eye

Design Miami 2019 Members Preview 

Design Miami/ 2019 kicked off the fifteenth edition of the fair with the Members Preview.

Fai Khadra, Bella Hadid, Kourtney & Kim Kardashian, Foodgod, & David Grutman
Fai Khadra, Bella Hadid, Kourtney & Kim Kardashian, Foodgod, & David Grutman
World Red Eye

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Bad Bunny, & Foodgod at Swan 

Day two of Art Basel brought out all the celebs… Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Bad Bunny, and Foodgod were all spotted dining at David Grutman’s restaurant Swan located in the heart of the Miami Design District.

Shepard Fairey
Shepard Fairey
World Red Eye

Wynwood Walls 10th Anniversary Artist Dinner & Mural Unveiling Celebration 

Wynwood Walls, the famed epicenter of the Wynwood Arts District known worldwide for its groundbreaking, ever-changing collection of curated art, celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Tuesday, December 3 presented by Citi with dinner and after-party.

Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Others
World Red Eye

BH3 Presents Artists Jordi Mollà & Giuseppe Ferlito’s New Collection During Miami Art Basel’s 2019 Edition

Greg Freedman and Daniel Lebensohn, Co-Founders of BH3, and developers of famed Privé hosted an event on the night of Tuesday, December 3rd in honor of the new art presented by artists Jordi Mollà and Giuseppe Ferlito during Art Basel 2019 at one of their latest developments located at 3801 North Miami Avenue, in Miami’s Design District.

Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Others
World Red Eye

Kids Basel VIP Preview Dinner Hosted by Brian & Ashley Sidman Featuring Elisabeth Anisimow & Yung Lenox at Wynwood Arts 29 

Kids Basel Private Preview Collectors Dinner and After Party Featuring Aelita Andre, Elisabeth Anismow and Yung Lenox with DJ Irie at Wynwood Arts 29, The Former Rubell Family Collection, The event was hosted by The Sidman Family with Special Guests Chris and Adrienne Bosch, Peter Tunney, Bad Bunny, Desmond Mason and Charlie Walk.

Evan Reed, Jason & Don Rubell, & Rubell Family
Evan Reed, Jason & Don Rubell, & Rubell Family
World Red Eye

Bank of America VIP Reception at The Rubell Museum 

Bank of America sponsored the grand opening of the new Rubell Museum in Allapattah. To celebrate the opening, the Bank hosted a VIP reception at the museum.

Amada Cruz, María Elena Ortiz, Teresita Fernandez, & Franklin Sirmans
Amada Cruz, María Elena Ortiz, Teresita Fernandez, & Franklin Sirmans
World Red Eye

Art Talk at PAMM: Teresita Fernández, Franklin Sirmans, María Elena Ortiz, & Amada Cruz 

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) kicked off its Art Week festivities with a special conversation between artist Teresita Fernández, PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans, PAMM Associate Curator María Elena Ortiz, and Seattle Art Museum Director Amada Cruz, centered on themes present throughout Teresita Fernández: Elemental. Immediately following the panel, Fernández signed copies of the exhibition catalogue and greeted guests.

Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Others
World Red Eye

Tokyo Lights, Miami Beach at Private Residence

Stephan Weishaupt invited guests to a private preview with Victoria Wilmotte and Yabu Pushelberg introducing new lights inspired by Japan.

Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Others
World Red Eye

Prestige Pop-Up: Pagani | The Story Of A Dream at Miami Design District 

Prestige Imports presented Pagani owners and their guests with a private Miami unveiling of Pagani-The Story of a Dream: a unique exhibition of Pagani Hypercars in the center of the Miami Design District during one of the most significant events of the year, Art Basel.

Jessy Nite
Jessy Nite
World Red Eye

“One of Everything” by Jessy Nite Launches at Time Out Market Miami 

A select group of VIPs gathered at Miami’s premiere food and cultural market, Time Out Market, for the debut of local artist Jessy Nite‘s site-specific installation, “One of Everything.”

Jonathan Anderson
Jonathan Anderson
World Red Eye

Wednesday, December 4

Loewe Foundation & Jonathan Anderson Present ‘Chance Encounters V’ Opening Night Cocktail Reception at Miami Design District 

Jonathan Anderson hosted a cocktail reception in the Miami Design District in celebration of the opening of his “Chance Encounters” exhibition.

Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls
World Red Eye

Joan Smalls & Luka Sabbat at Swan 

Joan Smalls and Luka Sabbat were spotted dining at Swan located in the heart of Miami Design District.

Kendall Jenner, Daniel Chetrit, & Joan Smalls
Kendall Jenner, Daniel Chetrit, & Joan Smalls
World Red Eye

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, Luka Sabbat, & Zack Bia at Zaza & Friends at LIV

It’s Zaza’s World and we’re just LIV-ing in it. Last night Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, Luka Sabbat, Zack Bia, and Daniel Chetrit brought Art Basel to an entirely new level. Jenner and Hadid took turns DJing and even Kourtney Kardashian was spotted behind the booth.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >