Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Others

Monday, November 25

Candytopia Miami Grand Opening at Aventura Mall



Candytopia, the candy-coated experiential adventure that has delighted nearly two million guests across the country, has officially opened the doors of its newest location in Miami at Aventura Mall for a limited-run event.

Alec Monopoly & David Grutman World Red Eye

Tuesday, November 26

David Grutman Welcomes Alec Monopoly & Rolling Loud’s Matt Zingler in Week 6 of FIU Class

In week six of David Grutman’s course at Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, the hospitality mogul taught his students the basics of corporate events, sponsorships and pop-up activations.

Friday, November 29

Wynwood Walls Retrospective Group Show Collector Preview at GGA Gallery



Wynwood Walls celebrated the opening of the 10 year anniversary retrospective group show at the GGA Gallery.

DJ Don Hot, Lyndon Smith, Fat Joe, & Tyson Beckford World Red Eye

Saturday, November 30

Fat Joe & Tyson Beckford at STORY Saturdays

Fat Joe had everyone at STORY leaning back on Saturday night with his amazing performance. Tyson Beckford was also spotted behind the DJ booth getting lit with friends.

Monday, December 2



Micky Wolfson’s 80th Birthday on Star Island



In the carousel of elite Miami Art Week parties, one event on Star Island stood out.

Roopal -In- Residence Series at Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour Shops



Bal Harbour hosted the first stop of it’s Roopal -In- Residence Series with their Fashion Director, Roopal Patel.

Climate Meltdown by Rubem Robierb at Shore Club South Beach



Greta, a 10-foot tall sculpture from Rubem Robierb’s “Dream Machine Series” is dedicated as a tribute to Greta Thunberg, internationally recognized Environmental Activist.

Glenn Ligon Lecture at de La Cruz Collection at Miami Design District



Completed in December of 2009, the de la Cruz Collection is privately funded by collectors Rosa and Carlos de la Cruz.

Continuum Pre-Basel Party Honoring Artist Paolo de Cuarto at Rudolf Budja Gallery



Continuum, South Florida’s premier resort-style oceanfront condominium residences, gave its residents and invited guests an early look at what the best of the European art world has to offer on Monday, December 2nd, with an exclusive presentation of original work by the acclaimed Italian street artist, Paolo de Cuarto.

Harry de Winter World Red Eye

Van Bavink Gallery Lunch Honoring Artist De Winter

Van Bavink Gallery Amsterdam hosted a rooftop reception to kick off Miami Art Week 2019 and celebrate the new solo presentation from Dutch artist De Winter on view at Scope Miami Beach 2019.

Italkraft Wynwood Opening + Alê Jordão During Art Basel 2019 at Italkraft Wynwood Showroom



Guests gathered for the exclusive grand opening of Italkraft Wynwood Opening. Italkraft partnered with featured artist Alê Jordão in the grand opening of the Italkraft Wynwood Showroom.

Juan Carlos Maldonado Art Collection Cocktail Reception at Miami Design District

On Monday evening, guests gathered at the Miami Design District for an intimate cocktail reception honoring Juan Carlos Maldonado Art Collection.

Design Miami 2019 Welcome Cocktail at W South Beach

The Welcome Cocktail is the kick-off event for Design Miami 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Joana Vasconcelos x Roche Bobois Discussion at PAMM



Roche Bobois and the Wall Street Journal hosted a discussion featuring artist Joana Vasconcelos surrounding her recent art and furniture collaboration with Roche Bobois.

Cultured’s Welcome Cocktail at Monica Kalpakian’s with The Cultivist, DeBeers, & Heritage Auctions

As the sun set and the ocean breeze wafted through art advisor Monica Kalpakian’s terraced Miami apartment, we thought fondly—and briefly—of our New York friends who were braving the cold up north.

Rachel Zoe World Red Eye

Barry Sternlicht, Founder of 1 Hotels, ELLE DECOR Editor in Chief Whitney Robinson & Arhaus Celebrate Sustainable Design at 1 Hotel South Beach



Kicking off Miami Art Week, 1 Hotels founder and CEO Barry Sternlicht and Elle Decor Magazine hosted an exclusive reception at 1 Hotel South Beach’s signature restaurant, Habitat.

Les Lalanne at The Raleigh Gardens | Private Viewing & Cocktail Reception at The Raleigh Hotel



On behalf of SHVO, guests were delighted to attend a private viewing and cocktail reception to celebrate Les Lalanne at The Raleigh Gardens, a monumental exhibition of work by the artist duo Claude Lalanne and François-Xavier Lalanne, presented by real estate developer Michael Shvo, and in tribute to the profound legacy of the late artists.

Tuesday, December 3

Ocean Drive Magazine & Bad Bunny Host Art of the Party at Delano South Beach

Ocean Drive magazine and Bad Bunny kicked off Miami Art Week at the glossy’s annual Art of the Party at Delano South Beach.

Design Miami 2019 Members Preview



Design Miami/ 2019 kicked off the fifteenth edition of the fair with the Members Preview.

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Bad Bunny, & Foodgod at Swan



Day two of Art Basel brought out all the celebs… Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Bad Bunny, and Foodgod were all spotted dining at David Grutman’s restaurant Swan located in the heart of the Miami Design District.

Wynwood Walls 10th Anniversary Artist Dinner & Mural Unveiling Celebration



Wynwood Walls, the famed epicenter of the Wynwood Arts District known worldwide for its groundbreaking, ever-changing collection of curated art, celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Tuesday, December 3 presented by Citi with dinner and after-party.

BH3 Presents Artists Jordi Mollà & Giuseppe Ferlito’s New Collection During Miami Art Basel’s 2019 Edition



Greg Freedman and Daniel Lebensohn, Co-Founders of BH3, and developers of famed Privé hosted an event on the night of Tuesday, December 3rd in honor of the new art presented by artists Jordi Mollà and Giuseppe Ferlito during Art Basel 2019 at one of their latest developments located at 3801 North Miami Avenue, in Miami’s Design District.

Kids Basel VIP Preview Dinner Hosted by Brian & Ashley Sidman Featuring Elisabeth Anisimow & Yung Lenox at Wynwood Arts 29



Kids Basel Private Preview Collectors Dinner and After Party Featuring Aelita Andre, Elisabeth Anismow and Yung Lenox with DJ Irie at Wynwood Arts 29, The Former Rubell Family Collection, The event was hosted by The Sidman Family with Special Guests Chris and Adrienne Bosch, Peter Tunney, Bad Bunny, Desmond Mason and Charlie Walk.

Bank of America VIP Reception at The Rubell Museum



Bank of America sponsored the grand opening of the new Rubell Museum in Allapattah. To celebrate the opening, the Bank hosted a VIP reception at the museum.

Art Talk at PAMM: Teresita Fernández, Franklin Sirmans, María Elena Ortiz, & Amada Cruz



Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) kicked off its Art Week festivities with a special conversation between artist Teresita Fernández, PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans, PAMM Associate Curator María Elena Ortiz, and Seattle Art Museum Director Amada Cruz, centered on themes present throughout Teresita Fernández: Elemental. Immediately following the panel, Fernández signed copies of the exhibition catalogue and greeted guests.

Tokyo Lights, Miami Beach at Private Residence



Stephan Weishaupt invited guests to a private preview with Victoria Wilmotte and Yabu Pushelberg introducing new lights inspired by Japan.

Prestige Pop-Up: Pagani | The Story Of A Dream at Miami Design District



Prestige Imports presented Pagani owners and their guests with a private Miami unveiling of Pagani-The Story of a Dream: a unique exhibition of Pagani Hypercars in the center of the Miami Design District during one of the most significant events of the year, Art Basel.

“One of Everything” by Jessy Nite Launches at Time Out Market Miami



A select group of VIPs gathered at Miami’s premiere food and cultural market, Time Out Market, for the debut of local artist Jessy Nite‘s site-specific installation, “One of Everything.”

Wednesday, December 4

Loewe Foundation & Jonathan Anderson Present ‘Chance Encounters V’ Opening Night Cocktail Reception at Miami Design District



Jonathan Anderson hosted a cocktail reception in the Miami Design District in celebration of the opening of his “Chance Encounters” exhibition.

Joan Smalls & Luka Sabbat at Swan



Joan Smalls and Luka Sabbat were spotted dining at Swan located in the heart of Miami Design District.

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, Luka Sabbat, & Zack Bia at Zaza & Friends at LIV

It’s Zaza’s World and we’re just LIV-ing in it. Last night Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, Luka Sabbat, Zack Bia, and Daniel Chetrit brought Art Basel to an entirely new level. Jenner and Hadid took turns DJing and even Kourtney Kardashian was spotted behind the booth.