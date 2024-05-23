Miami New Times Call for Arts & Culture and Music Contributors

We're looking for seasoned freelancers to contribute to our legacy of groundbreaking, no-holds-barred journalism. Applicants should be based in or near the Miami metro area and have impeccable integrity and a working knowledge of online journalism.
If you're interested, send writing samples (if you have them), your résumé, and some story idea(s). See additional specifics below.
Arts & Culture and Music Freelance Contributors: About the Job
Arts & culture stories range from fashion and style to breaking arts news to interview-based profiles of local or visiting artists to fun things to do that locals and visitors might not be aware of. We're also looking for writers who can cover this town's crazy architecture and real estate landscape. Music stories range from profiles along similar lines to breaking music news to timely and thought-provoking lists. We have a soft spot for writers with fresh viewpoints about the local scene and touring artists.
We are looking for writers who are specifically interested in the following topics:
- Sex & Dating
- Drag Queens
- Tattoo Culture
- Fashion & Style
- Health & Wellness
- Architecture & Real Estate
- EDM & Dance Music
- Hip-Hop
Our freelance contributors are skilled reporters and storytellers who help us cover the people, places, and quirks of the Magic City. Join an editorial team that has been telling award-winning stories about this incomparable region since the late 1980s.
New Times believes our journalism will best serve our communities with culturally diverse staff and freelancers who offer a range of voices. We are committed to creating and sustaining an environment of inclusion, diversity, empowerment and equality. We are at our best when all our team members are respected and included regardless of race, age, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation and national origin. Women, veterans, people with disabilities, people of color and gender-nonconforming candidates are highly encouraged to pitch us.