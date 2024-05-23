 Miami New Times Call for Arts & Culture and Music Contributors | Miami New Times
Miami New Times Call for Arts & Culture and Music Contributors

New Times needs Miami freelance writers to join our crew of Arts & Culture and Music contributors. Do you have what it takes?
May 23, 2024
Miami New Times needs freelance writers to join our crew of Arts & Culture and Music contributors. Do you have what it takes?

We're looking for seasoned freelancers to contribute to our legacy of groundbreaking, no-holds-barred journalism. Applicants should be based in or near the Miami metro area and have impeccable integrity and a working knowledge of online journalism.

If you're interested, send writing samples (if you have them), your résumé, and some story idea(s). See additional specifics below.

Arts & Culture and Music Freelance Contributors: About the Job

Arts & culture stories range from fashion and style to breaking arts news to interview-based profiles of local or visiting artists to fun things to do that locals and visitors might not be aware of. We're also looking for writers who can cover this town's crazy architecture and real estate landscape. Music stories range from profiles along similar lines to breaking music news to timely and thought-provoking lists. We have a soft spot for writers with fresh viewpoints about the local scene and touring artists.

We are looking for writers who are specifically interested in the following topics:
  • Sex & Dating
  • Drag Queens
  • Tattoo Culture
  • Fashion & Style
  • Health & Wellness
  • Architecture & Real Estate
  • EDM & Dance Music
  • Hip-Hop
Pitch our associate editor [email protected]. When emailing for potential freelance work, please type FREELANCE PITCH in the subject line.

Our freelance contributors are skilled reporters and storytellers who help us cover the people, places, and quirks of the Magic City. Join an editorial team that has been telling award-winning stories about this incomparable region since the late 1980s.

New Times believes our journalism will best serve our communities with culturally diverse staff and freelancers who offer a range of voices. We are committed to creating and sustaining an environment of inclusion, diversity, empowerment and equality. We are at our best when all our team members are respected and included regardless of race, age, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation and national origin. Women, veterans, people with disabilities, people of color and gender-nonconforming candidates are highly encouraged to pitch us.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jose D. Duran is associate editor of Miami New Times where he primarily oversees the arts and culture and music beats. Jose joined the New Times staff in June 2008 but has been covering Miami culture since 2005. His work has also appeared in publications likeVice, Billboard, and Spin. He’s earned numerous accolades including placing first for Weekly Newspaper Contest: Business Reporting from the Florida Press Association in 2020; placing third for the Writing: Light Feature from the Florida Press Club in 2019; and placing third in Weekly Newspaper Contest: Best Obituary from the Florida Press Association in 2015. Jose holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Florida.
Contact: Jose D. Duran
