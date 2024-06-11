 Miami Juneteenth Events: Hued Songs, Arsht Center, Mali Majesty | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Here's Your Guide to Juneteenth Events in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., and there are plenty of events marking the occasion in South Florida.
June 11, 2024
Hued Song's Juneteenth Experience returns at the Broward Center on June 14 and the Colony Theater on June 18 and 19.
Hued Song's Juneteenth Experience returns at the Broward Center on June 14 and the Colony Theater on June 18 and 19. Hued Songs photo
Share this:
South Florida's dog days of summer have officially begun, and with it, the start of several summer celebrations. If you've made it past May's merciless heatwaves, you know Juneteenth is just around the corner, and the region is brimming with events you won't want to miss.

Considered the nation's second Independence Day, Juneteenth commemorates the official end of slavery in the United States after news of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas in 1865. The holiday was federally recognized only two years ago but forms an integral part of South Florida's history, as several cities in the region boast some of the largest Black populations in America. Given this, we've got a lot to celebrate, and if there's one thing we know to do, it's throw a party.

Check out the complete list of 2024 Juneteenth events in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Juneteenth Juke Joint at the Adrienne Arsht Center

The Arsht Center's Heritage Committee returns with the third rendition of Juneteenth Juke Joint, toting gospel and soul musician Stout as its headliner. The New Haven native and her band will soundtrack an evening of soul food-inspired bites and a themed art exhibition curated by the Black Archives to celebrate Black culture in the American South. Guests can expect a unique happy hour menu by Chef Shanae Gibson, so parents should make sure to have the babysitter's number on speed dial as this event is 18 and over. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $30 to $45 via arshtcenter.org.

Nova Star Juneteenth Scholarship Competition Show at FlU

Support young scholars while enjoying an evening of festivities at Florida International University's Nova Star Juneteenth Scholarship Competition Show. Sandwiched in the middle of the school's weeklong Juneteenth celebration, the contest highlights students who exemplify leadership and community involvement and awards more than $8,250 in scholarships. Take in the event's pre-show extravaganza of food, photo booths, and vendors before cheering on participants competing in categories such as FIU spirit, talent, and Q&A sessions. 5:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami; 305-348-0496; ace.fiu.edu; Tickets cost $10 to $20 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge Dancers perform traditional African dance on a stage.
Mali Majesty: A Juneteenth Celebration lands at the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus on June 13.
Miami Dade College photo

Mali Majesty: A Juneteenth Celebration at Miami Dade College

Though Juneteenth originated in the 19th Century, Miami Dade College takes us back to the roots of the culture it celebrates with Mali Majesty: A Juneteenth Celebration. A three-way collaboration between Mali-born choreographer Souleymane Sana, Delou Africa Dance Ensemble, and Djoli Kelen, the show uses the power of song and dance to take viewers on a musical journey through Mali's history, from its empires to its modern culture. Let yourself be whisked away to West Africa by the rhythm and melodies of the djembe, kora, and balafon for a culture-shocking experience you won't forget. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-237-3300; mdc.edu/wolfson. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.

Juneteenth Jazz at the Betsy Hotel

Looking for a snazzy night out for a steal? Head to the Betsy Hotel in South Beach for Juneteenth Jazz, an evening of live performances organized to commemorate the emancipation of the enslaved people Juneteenth celebrates. Husband-and-wife duo the Harden Project will headline the event at the hotel's piano bar with their soulful takes on musical influences like Bobby McFerrin, Dinah Washington, and Al Jarreau. Don't forget to round out your evening with a handcrafted cocktail from the bar and a meal at the nearby LT Steak & Seafood. 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 866-792-3879; thebetsyhotel.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Hued Songs: The Juneteenth Experience at the Parker and Colony Theater

Parker Playhouse and Colony Theater promise to deliver moving melodies with Hued Songs' the Juneteenth Experience, a variety show of "liberation and freedom" that will be held in Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach. The event starts with a pre-show pop-up market highlighting Black artisans and vendors, transitions into screenings of themed short films by local filmmakers, and culminates with an interdisciplinary performance that blends spoken word, dance, music, and multimedia elements. Hued Songs boasts an international team of creatives and offers VIP and platinum packages to provide an assortment of elevated viewing experiences for guests. 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $25 to $90 via ticketmaster.com. 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, and Wednesday, June 19, at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-1040; miaminewdrama.org. Tickets cost $31.50 to $51.50 via miaminewdrama.org.

Juneteenth Park-In and Party Celebration at the Hard Rock Stadium

For a quintessentially American celebration, rev your engines at the Juneteenth Park-In & Party drive-in experience. Hosted by the City of Miami Gardens, Florida's largest predominantly African-American municipality, this year's edition is themed "America Keeps Its Promise of Freedom For All," headlined by Stephanie Mills of Broadway's The Wiz and hosted by native comedian Marvin Dixon. The event is first-come, first-serve, so avoid the need to speed by arriving right as the gates open. 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; mgjuneteenth.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via eventbrite.com.

Juneteenth Breaking Free Vinyasa Flow at FIU

Break through personal barriers with the transformative effects of yoga at Juneteenth Breaking Free Vinyasa Flow. Sponsored by Florida International University's weeklong celebration, this session will feature live African drumming led by Gabriela and Baba Shango of the House of Kuumba. Guests are encouraged to bring their own mats to participate in the compassion, freedom, and love elements this event aims to cultivate. 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 13, at Florida International University, 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-348-2000; ace.fiu.edu. Admission is free with RSVP via fiu.qualtrics.com.

Juneteenth Beach Bash at Virginia Key Beach Park

Score a parenting win and take your kids to Virginia Key's Juneteenth Beach Bash for guaranteed family fun. Face painting, petting zoos, and bounce houses only scratch the surface of all this celebration has to offer at zero cost. If you're more "young at heart" than "young," Beach Bash hasn't forgotten about you. Live music, free food and drinks, and raffles make this event a perfect choice for families of all ages. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginiakeybeachpark.net. Admission is free via eventbrite.com with a $10 vehicle entry fee (cash only).
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Isabel Rivera is a Miami New Times intern for the arts, culture, and music beats. A 305 native, she is pursuing her bachelor's in digital journalism and minoring in art and English at Florida International University. Rivera's work is featured in local publications such as the Miami Herald, New Times, Miami Times, and Artburst Miami. When not penning her next story, she can be found working as a managing editor for FIU's Caplin News, catching up on her endless TBR list, or seeking out all things Magic City.
Contact: Isabel Rivera
Florida Is the Worst State for Dating, Study Says — Local Singles Aren't Shocked

Sex & Dating

Florida Is the Worst State for Dating, Study Says — Local Singles Aren't Shocked

By Isabel Rivera
Miami Readers Weigh in on Florida's "Worst State for Singles" Status

Opinion & Commentary

Miami Readers Weigh in on Florida's "Worst State for Singles" Status

By Tom Finkel
T.D. Allman, Journalist and Miami Historian, Has Died at 79

Obituaries

T.D. Allman, Journalist and Miami Historian, Has Died at 79

By Joseph Contreras
Eyes on Miami: Will Smith, Bad Gyal, Izzy Metz, and Others

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Will Smith, Bad Gyal, Izzy Metz, and Others

By World Red Eye
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation