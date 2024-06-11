Here's Your Guide to Juneteenth Events in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

Juneteenth Juke Joint at the Adrienne Arsht Center



Nova Star Juneteenth Scholarship Competition Show at FlU



click to enlarge Mali Majesty: A Juneteenth Celebration lands at the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus on June 13. Miami Dade College photo

Mali Majesty: A Juneteenth Celebration at Miami Dade College



Juneteenth Jazz at the Betsy Hotel



Hued Songs: The Juneteenth Experience at the Parker and Colony Theater



Juneteenth Park-In and Party Celebration at the Hard Rock Stadium



Juneteenth Breaking Free Vinyasa Flow at FIU



Juneteenth Beach Bash at Virginia Key Beach Park



South Florida's dog days of summer have officially begun, and with it, the start of several summer celebrations. If you've made it past May's merciless heatwaves, you know Juneteenth is just around the corner, and the region is brimming with events you won't want to miss.Considered the nation's second Independence Day, Juneteenth commemorates the official end of slavery in the United States after news of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas in 1865. The holiday was federally recognized only two years ago but forms an integral part of South Florida's history, as several cities in the region boast some of the largest Black populations in America. Given this, we've got a lot to celebrate, and if there's one thing we know to do, it's throw a party.Check out the complete list of 2024 Juneteenth events in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.The Arsht Center's Heritage Committee returns with the third rendition of Juneteenth Juke Joint, toting gospel and soul musician Stout as its headliner. The New Haven native and her band will soundtrack an evening of soul food-inspired bites and a themed art exhibition curated by the Black Archives to celebrate Black culture in the American South. Guests can expect a unique happy hour menu by Chef Shanae Gibson, so parents should make sure to have the babysitter's number on speed dial as this event is 18 and over.Support young scholars while enjoying an evening of festivities at Florida International University's Nova Star Juneteenth Scholarship Competition Show. Sandwiched in the middle of the school's weeklong Juneteenth celebration, the contest highlights students who exemplify leadership and community involvement and awards more than $8,250 in scholarships. Take in the event's pre-show extravaganza of food, photo booths, and vendors before cheering on participants competing in categories such as FIU spirit, talent, and Q&A sessions.Though Juneteenth originated in the 19th Century, Miami Dade College takes us back to the roots of the culture it celebrates with Mali Majesty: A Juneteenth Celebration. A three-way collaboration between Mali-born choreographer Souleymane Sana, Delou Africa Dance Ensemble, and Djoli Kelen, the show uses the power of song and dance to take viewers on a musical journey through Mali's history, from its empires to its modern culture. Let yourself be whisked away to West Africa by the rhythm and melodies of the djembe, kora, and balafon for a culture-shocking experience you won't forget.Looking for a snazzy night out for a steal? Head to the Betsy Hotel in South Beach for Juneteenth Jazz, an evening of live performances organized to commemorate the emancipation of the enslaved people Juneteenth celebrates. Husband-and-wife duo the Harden Project will headline the event at the hotel's piano bar with their soulful takes on musical influences like Bobby McFerrin, Dinah Washington, and Al Jarreau. Don't forget to round out your evening with a handcrafted cocktail from the bar and a meal at the nearby LT Steak & Seafood.Parker Playhouse and Colony Theater promise to deliver moving melodies with Hued Songs' the Juneteenth Experience, a variety show of "liberation and freedom" that will be held in Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach. The event starts with a pre-show pop-up market highlighting Black artisans and vendors, transitions into screenings of themed short films by local filmmakers, and culminates with an interdisciplinary performance that blends spoken word, dance, music, and multimedia elements. Hued Songs boasts an international team of creatives and offers VIP and platinum packages to provide an assortment of elevated viewing experiences for guests.For a quintessentially American celebration, rev your engines at the Juneteenth Park-In & Party drive-in experience. Hosted by the City of Miami Gardens, Florida's largest predominantly African-American municipality, this year's edition is themed "America Keeps Its Promise of Freedom For All," headlined by Stephanie Mills of Broadway'sand hosted by native comedian Marvin Dixon. The event is first-come, first-serve, so avoid the need to speed by arriving right as the gates open.Break through personal barriers with the transformative effects of yoga at Juneteenth Breaking Free Vinyasa Flow. Sponsored by Florida International University's weeklong celebration, this session will feature live African drumming led by Gabriela and Baba Shango of the House of Kuumba. Guests are encouraged to bring their own mats to participate in the compassion, freedom, and love elements this event aims to cultivate.Score a parenting win and take your kids to Virginia Key's Juneteenth Beach Bash for guaranteed family fun. Face painting, petting zoos, and bounce houses only scratch the surface of all this celebration has to offer at zero cost. If you're more "young at heart" than "young," Beach Bash hasn't forgotten about you. Live music, free food and drinks, and raffles make this event a perfect choice for families of all ages.