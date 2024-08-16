 Miami's Frost Science Welcomes Its First Roseate Spoonbill Chick | Miami New Times
Frost Science Welcomes Teaspoon, Its First Spoonbill Chick

If her name doesn't have you gushing, Teaspoon's importance to South Florida's ecology will.
August 16, 2024
Roseate spoonbill chick Teaspoon hatched on June 27 to parents Scoop and Ladle.
Roseate spoonbill chick Teaspoon hatched on June 27 to parents Scoop and Ladle. Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science photo

We know it's Friday, and your laptops are begging to be shut, but can we keep you from logging off for one quick read before the weekend? The Phillip & Patricia Frost Science Museum named its newest family member this week, and we're gushing over here.

Meet Teaspoon, the museum's first roseate spoonbill chick, in all her pastel pink glory.

Hatched on June 27 to parents Scoop and Ladle (if your heart just exploded, you're in good company), the chick is the sole survivor of her brood, outliving a sibling who recently passed following a difficult surgery to fix a broken leg. A spokesperson for the Frost Science Museum explains that the fates of hatchlings are subject to quick and unfortunate changes due to their young age but praises Teaspoon's resilience in carrying on her family's legacy.

"She's thriving, already learning to fly, and making amazing progress each day," the spokesperson shares.

Considering the chick's birth a feat for the threatened species, the museum quickly took to social media to share the news with locals. A naming competition was launched to let the community in on the special occasion and drew responses such as "Rosie" and "Billy." The chick was ultimately christened Teaspoon by the public after runner-up "Dipper" was narrowly edged out by a five-percent margin.

"I think they're more highly regarded than flamingos because not many people see them," explains Frost Science's herpetologist Helen Bradley on why the chick's arrival was received so warmly by the 305. "They're not that common to see out in the wild, so count yourself very, very lucky if you do. They make the habitats around here just stunning."

The fanfare surrounding the wading bird goes beyond its gorgeous pink plumage. Roseate spoonbills are essential to South Florida's ecosystem and are considered a "pink canary in a coal mine" for their role as an indicator species of the Everglades' overall health. After almost being hunted to extinction in the 1800s for their popularity in the women's fashion industry, the rose-colored waterfowl made an impressive, yet short-lived, comeback and now faces habitat degradation. Spoonbills raised in captivity, like Teaspoon, are part of an initiative to maintain healthy, sustainable populations and inspire conservation action.

"We are very lucky to have one successful chick. They only breed once a year and can lay up to two to five eggs," Bradley adds. "To have one successfully reach the age Teaspoon currently is — about eight weeks old — is a really good success story. It doesn't happen often."

To catch a glimpse of Teaspoon, visit Frost Science's Mary M. and Sash A. Spencer Aviary on the vista level of the museum's aquarium from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
