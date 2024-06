Where to Celebrate Copa América 2024 in Miami

click to enlarge Cheer for your favorite team competing in Copa América at Wynwood Marketplace. Swarm photo

CONMEBOL Copa América 2024: The Tamias Fan Zone

click to enlarge Clevelander South Beach will be the epicenter of Copa América in Miami Beach. Clevelander South Beach photo

Copa América Fan Fest

Copa América Fan Bar Crawls

Gol Gala

Muchachos Fan Fest

click to enlarge Tango D10s Fan Fest, celebrating the life of Argentine soccer player Diego Maradona, will stop in Miami June 27-30. Tango D10s Fan Fest photo

Tango D10s Fan Fest

click to enlarge CityPlace Doral will host family-friendly Copa América events on June 28 and July 12. CityPlace Doral photo

Soccer Fest Summer Experience

click to enlarge Miami Beach Bandshell will screen the Copa América semifinal matches. Photo by OS Photography Studio

Copa América Soccer Series

If you're not familiar with Copa América , chances are that will change over the next few weeks. The men's edition of the quadrennial South American soccer tournament will take over stadiums (and bars) across the U.S. when it kicks off Thursday, June 20.The Miami area will host three Copa América matches at Hard Rock Stadium, beginning with a pair of group stage games (Uruguay vs. Panama on Sunday, June 23, and Argentina vs. Peru on Saturday, June 29) and culminating with the Copa América Final on Sunday, July 14. That's right, the winner will hoist the trophy amid a flurry of confetti in our own backyard.But you don't need to drive all the way to Miami Gardens to enjoy the 16-team tournament. There will be plenty of Copa América-related events around Miami where you can cheer on the U.S. (one of six non-South American teams invited to participate), Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia, among others.Wynwood will be the site of CONMEBOL's official fan festivities. The South American soccer federation has teamed up with local event production company Swarm on this free fan fest, which will show every tournament game in an outdoor setting. Fans can expect live music, food, games, giveaways, and a few special guest appearances.Krü e-sports, co-owned by Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero, is bringing together Argentina players from yesteryear for its watch parties at the Clevelander South Beach. And no, Messi likely won't be there — he'll be busy attempting to lead Argentina to back-to-back Copa América titles — but Agüero is scheduled to appear. Also expected to stop by: Jorge Burruchaga, who scored the winning goal for Argentina in the 1986 World Cup Final. On Sunday, June 23, DJ Irie will spin during the U.S. vs. Bolivia watch party.For those interested in a more free-roaming watch party experience, there are these team-specific bar crawls. Just make sure you double check the location before heading out. The opposing fan bases are split up on game day so that one fan base's bar crawl takes place in Miami while the other fan base's bar crawl takes place in Fort Lauderdale. Mix them up, and you could be the lone Peru fan at the Argentina bar crawl.The Sport Spectator invites you to play six-on-six soccer and then watch Copa América on that very same field afterward. The day starts with a double elimination tournament where teams will compete for the $3,000 grand prize. After that, you can stick around and watch the U.S. face Bolivia on a big screen, enjoying food trucks and DJs. Vintage jersey vendor Saturdays Football will also preview its upcoming Wynwood store.Argentina fans won't be hurting for options when it comes to La Albiceleste-specific watch parties — that's for sure. This one takes place in South Beach and is part watch party and part pool party. Adding a special touch of authenticity will be the food vendors, which include North Beach pizzeria Banchero (AKA the pizza Messi infamously promoted on Instagram).This is your opportunity to experience "El Diego" like never before. Tango D10s Fan Fest is an interactive Diego Maradona exhibit featuring the deceased Argentina soccer legend in hologram form and a replica of Maradona's childhood home just outside Buenos Aires. Other highlights include a jersey museum, soccer skills games, and a 360-degree theater that will screen a Maradona documentary. Maradona's children are expected to attend the festivities.If you want to meet Mickey and Minnie Mouse costume characters, go to Orlando. But if you want to meet Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo costume characters, head over to Doral. The cartoonish Messi and Ronaldo characters will perform at CityPlace Doral's family-friendly Copa América event, which will also include pool soccer, foosball tables, an inflatable soccer field, and DJs.The current price to watch the Copa América Final at Hard Rock Stadium is at least $600 on stubhub.com . The price to watch the final on a 24-foot screen at the Miami Beach Bandshell? Free. The venue will screen Copa América's semifinal matches. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, presumably at lower prices than the concession stands at Hard Rock Stadium. And if it rains, there's a canopy to offer protection.