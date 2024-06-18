 2024 Miami Copa America Events and Parties | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Where to Celebrate Copa América 2024 in Miami

There are plenty of events in Miami where soccer fans can cheer on their favorite teams during Copa América.
June 18, 2024
Will Argentina once again take home the trophy in the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América?
Will Argentina once again take home the trophy in the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América? Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Share this:
If you're not familiar with Copa América, chances are that will change over the next few weeks. The men's edition of the quadrennial South American soccer tournament will take over stadiums (and bars) across the U.S. when it kicks off Thursday, June 20.

The Miami area will host three Copa América matches at Hard Rock Stadium, beginning with a pair of group stage games (Uruguay vs. Panama on Sunday, June 23, and Argentina vs. Peru on Saturday, June 29) and culminating with the Copa América Final on Sunday, July 14. That's right, the winner will hoist the trophy amid a flurry of confetti in our own backyard.

But you don't need to drive all the way to Miami Gardens to enjoy the 16-team tournament. There will be plenty of Copa América-related events around Miami where you can cheer on the U.S. (one of six non-South American teams invited to participate), Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia, among others.
click to enlarge Fans cheering at Wynwood Marketplace
Cheer for your favorite team competing in Copa América at Wynwood Marketplace.
Swarm photo

CONMEBOL Copa América 2024: The Tamias Fan Zone

Wynwood will be the site of CONMEBOL's official fan festivities. The South American soccer federation has teamed up with local event production company Swarm on this free fan fest, which will show every tournament game in an outdoor setting. Fans can expect live music, food, games, giveaways, and a few special guest appearances. Thursday, June 20, through Sunday, July 14, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com for a free beer.
click to enlarge A woman holding a soccer ball
Clevelander South Beach will be the epicenter of Copa América in Miami Beach.
Clevelander South Beach photo

Copa América Fan Fest

Krü e-sports, co-owned by Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero, is bringing together Argentina players from yesteryear for its watch parties at the Clevelander South Beach. And no, Messi likely won't be there — he'll be busy attempting to lead Argentina to back-to-back Copa América titles — but Agüero is scheduled to appear. Also expected to stop by: Jorge Burruchaga, who scored the winning goal for Argentina in the 1986 World Cup Final. On Sunday, June 23, DJ Irie will spin during the U.S. vs. Bolivia watch party. Thursday, June 20, through Sunday, July 14, at Clevelander South Beach, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-4006; clevelander.com. Tickets cost $10 to $60 via tixr.com.

Copa América Fan Bar Crawls

For those interested in a more free-roaming watch party experience, there are these team-specific bar crawls. Just make sure you double check the location before heading out. The opposing fan bases are split up on game day so that one fan base's bar crawl takes place in Miami while the other fan base's bar crawl takes place in Fort Lauderdale. Mix them up, and you could be the lone Peru fan at the Argentina bar crawl. 6 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at J. Wakefield Brewing, 120 NW 24th St., Miami; Friday, June 28, at El Patio Wynwood, 167 NW 23rd St., Miami; and Sunday, July 1, at the Den Sports Bar and Lounge, 201 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; downtowncrawlers.com. Tickets cost $24 via eventbrite.com.

Gol Gala

The Sport Spectator invites you to play six-on-six soccer and then watch Copa América on that very same field afterward. The day starts with a double elimination tournament where teams will compete for the $3,000 grand prize. After that, you can stick around and watch the U.S. face Bolivia on a big screen, enjoying food trucks and DJs. Vintage jersey vendor Saturdays Football will also preview its upcoming Wynwood store. Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Cathedral Soccer, 2728 NE Second Ave., Miami; golgala.com. Registration for the soccer tournament is $500 per team via golgala.com; watch party admission is free with RSVP via partiful.com.

Muchachos Fan Fest

Argentina fans won't be hurting for options when it comes to La Albiceleste-specific watch parties — that's for sure. This one takes place in South Beach and is part watch party and part pool party. Adding a special touch of authenticity will be the food vendors, which include North Beach pizzeria Banchero (AKA the pizza Messi infamously promoted on Instagram). 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20; Tuesday, June 25; and Saturday, June 29; at the Sagamore, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-598-9832; muchachosfanfest.com. Tickets cost $10 to $37 via passline.com.
click to enlarge Two men looking at a display of Diego Maradona's soccer jerseys
Tango D10s Fan Fest, celebrating the life of Argentine soccer player Diego Maradona, will stop in Miami June 27-30.
Tango D10s Fan Fest photo

Tango D10s Fan Fest

This is your opportunity to experience "El Diego" like never before. Tango D10s Fan Fest is an interactive Diego Maradona exhibit featuring the deceased Argentina soccer legend in hologram form and a replica of Maradona's childhood home just outside Buenos Aires. Other highlights include a jersey museum, soccer skills games, and a 360-degree theater that will screen a Maradona documentary. Maradona's children are expected to attend the festivities. Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30, at SDG Soccer Complex and Academy, 16601 NE 15th Ave., North Miami Beach; tangod10s.com. Tickets cost $12.50 to $20.
click to enlarge The plaza at CityPlace Doral
CityPlace Doral will host family-friendly Copa América events on June 28 and July 12.
CityPlace Doral photo

Soccer Fest Summer Experience

If you want to meet Mickey and Minnie Mouse costume characters, go to Orlando. But if you want to meet Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo costume characters, head over to Doral. The cartoonish Messi and Ronaldo characters will perform at CityPlace Doral's family-friendly Copa América event, which will also include pool soccer, foosball tables, an inflatable soccer field, and DJs. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, and Friday, July 12, at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 786-693-1849; cityplacedoral.com. Admission is free.
click to enlarge A crowd of Argentine fans at the Miami Beach Bandshell
Miami Beach Bandshell will screen the Copa América semifinal matches.
Photo by OS Photography Studio

Copa América Soccer Series

The current price to watch the Copa América Final at Hard Rock Stadium is at least $600 on stubhub.com. The price to watch the final on a 24-foot screen at the Miami Beach Bandshell? Free. The venue will screen Copa América's semifinal matches. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, presumably at lower prices than the concession stands at Hard Rock Stadium. And if it rains, there's a canopy to offer protection. 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9; Wednesday, July 10; and Sunday, July 14; at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachbandshell.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Luis Gomez is a freelance journalist from Chicago who now splits his time between Miami and Medellín, Colombia. He has been writing for the Miami New Times since 2017 and has also contributed to Billboard, People, ESPN, and the Chicago Tribune.
Contact: Luis Gomez
Florida Women Among the Pickiest Singles, Study Says

Sex & Dating

Florida Women Among the Pickiest Singles, Study Says

By Isabel Rivera
Florida Is the Worst State for Dating, Study Says — Local Singles Aren't Shocked

Sex & Dating

Florida Is the Worst State for Dating, Study Says — Local Singles Aren't Shocked

By Isabel Rivera
Eyes on Miami: Tokischa, Neil Frances, 50 Cent, and Others

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Tokischa, Neil Frances, 50 Cent, and Others

By World Red Eye
Photos: The People of Stonewall Pride Parade 2024 in Wilton Manors

LGBTQ+

Photos: The People of Stonewall Pride Parade 2024 in Wilton Manors

By Michele Eve Sandberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation