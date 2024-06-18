Where to Celebrate Copa América 2024 in Miami

The Miami area will host three Copa América matches at Hard Rock Stadium, beginning with a pair of group stage games (Uruguay vs. Panama on Sunday, June 23, and Argentina vs. Peru on Saturday, June 29) and culminating with the Copa América Final on Sunday, July 14. That's right, the winner will hoist the trophy amid a flurry of confetti in our own backyard.
But you don't need to drive all the way to Miami Gardens to enjoy the 16-team tournament. There will be plenty of Copa América-related events around Miami where you can cheer on the U.S. (one of six non-South American teams invited to participate), Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia, among others.