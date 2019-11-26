Local Museums Highlight Art Week's International Reach in a Miami-Centric Context

It’s no secret that Miami is an international art hub, but this recognition usually only comes every December when Art Basel opens its doors to the public at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Attendance at the fair has grown steadily every year, and the countless satellite fairs and museum exhibits similarly benefit from the increased cultural traffic throughout Miami Art Week. This year, museums around the city will be exhibiting art that spans continents and generations and acting as the ideal complement to the myriad of events happening during Art Week.

Photo courtesy of Mickalene Thomas

The Bass

The Miami Beach museum is in the midst of an impressive rollout of new exhibits, with two opening earlier this fall and an additional two opening in conjunction with Miami Art Week. Edison Peñafiel’s Land Escape and Haegue Yang’s In the Cone of Uncertainty examine the fluid nature of human phenomena like immigration and the navigation of contemporary life in a transhistorical context. Lara Favaretto’s Blind Spot retrospective will present works that speak to the artist’s similar regard for the flux that the world constantly experiences, while Mickalene Thomas’ Better Nights installation will transport museumgoers back to the 1970s through an interactive apartment setup and a handpicked lineup of live performance, concerts, and DJs. 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7530; thebass.org. Admission costs $10; $8 for students, seniors, and youth; and free to Miami Beach residents, city employees, and active-duty military.

Coral Gables Museum

On December 3, the museum will be opening two new exhibitions centered around greater Latin diaspora, just in time for Art Week: For Now: Contemporary Venezuelan Art of the Miami Diaspora, which features the works of dozens of Miami-based artists of Venezuelan descent from the last 20 years, and El Viaje…, which compiles graphic works from 18 Latin American artists that meditate on personal exile and diaspora. 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-603-8067; coralgablesmuseum.org. Admission costs $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, $3 for children, and free for museum members and military families.

Tseng Kwong Chi's 30-by-30-inch print "Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat Collaboration (New York), 1985" is among the more than 200 works that make up the Frost Art Museum's Art After Stonewall 1969-1989 exhibition. Courtesy of Frost Art Museum

Frost Art Museum

The Frost Art Museum's standout Art After Stonewall exhibit carries on the spirit of the 50th anniversary of the legendary riots celebrated this June, and will only be on for another month after Art Week comes to an end. This week also will be the last time museumgoers can see South Florida photographer Gary Monroe’s South Beach series, which compiles candid photographs taken of the Beach’s aging Jewish community where Monroe grew up. 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; 305-348-2890; frost.fiu.edu. Admission is free.

EXPAND The Miami Street Photography Festival returns to HistoryMiami on December 5. Courtesy of The Dana Agency

HistoryMiami Museum

Another Art Week means another Miami Street Photography Festival at HistoryMiami. This year’s festival will feature the work of 100 chosen finalists from its vast application pool of artists, including three accomplished artists in the ever-popular Miami Series, which centers around the Magic City and the capturing of its daily happenings. A handful of guest artists, including Miami-based shutterbug Anastasia Samoylova, will also be giving talks throughout the week. 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; miamistreetphotographyfestival.org. Admission costs $20.

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins is on loan to the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami through January 2020. Photo by Michael Campina

Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami

The week kicks off at the ICA with three openings on Tuesday, December 3: a retrospective of Cuban painter Agustín Fernández’s Armaduras series, a new sculptural installation from Carlos Sandoval de León, and a video installation from Hongkonger artist Wong Ping. The über-popular All the Eternal Love I Have For the Pumpkins installation by Yayoi Kusama is sure to be flooded with curious Baselgoers, and the recently-opened Sterling Ruby exhibit gives a comprehensive look at the variety of mediums that the American-Dutch artist has used throughout his expansive career. 61 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org. Admission is free; reserved timed tickets for the Kusama exhibit cost $15.

Lowe Art Museum

Art Week starts early at the Lowe Art Museum on the University of Miami campus. On Sunday, December 1, the museum will be partnering with the Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora to host a thought-provoking speaking event around its current Juan Roberto Diago exhibit, on display through January 19. The institution is also hosting a series of works from Cuban-American artist Carlos Estévez from now until May, as well as this year’s Russia Unframed exhibit, which highlights the immense artistic and cultural contributions that the country has produced in the contemporary era. 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-3535; lowe.miami.edu. Admission costs $12.50 for adults; $8 for students and seniors; and free for museum members, military, children under 12, and UM students, faculty, and staff.

Lani Maestro's A Book Thick of Ocean. Lincoln Mulcahy/courtesy of the artist

Museum of Art and Design

At Miami Dade College’s downtown museum, the imaginative Where the Oceans Meet exhibit enters its last month on display before closing on January 12. The series puts the works of Afro-Cuban artist and cultural historian Lydia Cabrera and Martinican poet and critic Édouard Glissant in conversation with each other, along with the works of dozens of other artists. On Thursday, December 5, the MoAD will be hosting a panel discussion with art history academics on the importance of exhibits that examine the connections between Caribbean cultures. 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-237-7700; mdcmoad.org. Admission costs $12 for adults; $8 for seniors and military; $5 students; and free for children under 12 and MDC students, faculty, and staff.

EXPAND "Madame Dimanche" (ca. 1955) by Alice Rahon is one of the pieces on display in the French-Mexican surrealist's new retrospective at MoCA North Miami. Courtesy of Duree & Company

Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami

Two new exhibitions at MOCA have opened just in time for Basel: Cecilia Vicuña: About to Happen, an expansive retrospective spanning four decades of the influential Chilean artist’s career, and Alice Rahon: Poetic Invocations, which will be the first solo show in the United States dedicated to the French-born Mexican surrealist in 55 years. Be sure not to miss a performance piece from Vicuña and an accompanying panel event on Saturday, December 7. Vicuña will also be present at a public reception on Thursday, December 5. 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org. Admission cost $10 for adults; $3 for students and seniors; and free to North Miami residents and city employees, children under 12, veterans, and members.

EXPAND Viñales by Teresita Fernández is one of the pieces on display at the Pérez Art Museum's Teresita Fernández: Elemental exhibition. Fernández will be at the museum for a speaking event on December 3. Courtesy of Cultural Counsel

Pérez Art Museum Miami

Last year, the PAMM kicked off the week with the opening of José Carlos Martinat’s grandiose American Echo Chamber light sculpture. The piece is still on display through January 26 and is accompanied by a handful of new exhibitions that opened to the public throughout the year. The Other Side of Now: Foresight in Contemporary Caribbean Art imagines a future where the Caribbean isn’t a site of perceived destruction or trauma, and challenges viewers to recontextualize their views of the region. Teresita Fernández’s Elemental retrospective opened last month, and the artist will be present for a special panel event on Tuesday, December 3. 1106 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Admission costs $16 for adults; $12 for students, seniors, and youth; and free for museum members, active military, and children 6 and under.

Hotel Keys (1951-86), from the Mitchell Wolfson Jr. private collection. Photo courtesy of the Wolfsonian-FIU

The Wolfsonian-FIU

One of FIU’s other museum branches — the Wolfsonian, sitting just a few blocks away from Art Basel — recently opened its A Universe of Things: Micky Wolfson Collects retrospective, which gives an in-depth look into the career curatorial practices of Miami's longtime patron of the arts. The exhibit joins the museum’s two current exhibitions dedicated to Cuban caricaturist Conrado Walter Massaguer and the ongoing art deco and modern art and design installations. 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org. Admission costs $12 for adults; $8 for students, seniors, and children aged 6 to 18; and free for members, children under 6, and students, faculty, and staff of the State University System of Florida.