Miami Film Festival's New Director Is Ready to Take the Fest to New Heights

James Woolley walks into an unassuming coffee shop across the street from his office in downtown Miami. He clutches tightly a printed draft of the Miami Film Festival (MMF) program, slated to print later that evening. On each page, there are minor scribbles of direction for his team to either make copy edits or art adjustments. Perhaps the most exciting bit of the program is a page he lets fall open that shows two of the event's biggest headliners – one of which, at the time of the interview, had yet to be announced.
Actor Tom Hiddleston — yes, that Tom Hiddleston of Marvel fame — will be in attendance to accept the Variety Virtuoso Award on Tuesday, April 9. Earlier that same week, actor Molly Ringwald — of '80s fame — will be honored with a Variety Creative Vanguard award on Saturday, April 6.
Heather Graham and Jeremy Piven will also be in attendance, as well as many filmmakers and actors of both local and Hollywood acclaim, including drag superstar Lady Camden for the documentary Lady Like. After listing a couple of A-list and B-list stars, Woolley says smiling, "I'd say to come see the celebrities!"
The 2024 edition of MFF will be Woolley's first as the festival's director. He assumed the role in the fall and quickly jumped into the existing timeline for the production of the 41st edition of the festival. Previously, the film aficionado served as the executive director for Frameline in San Francisco for the last five years, and prior to that, he established his now decades-long career in his hometown of Sydney, Australia.
Woolley's first time in the Magic City was when he flew in for his in-person job interview sometime in 2023. So what does an Australian-born, former West Coaster think of Miami? Woolley describes his new home as "the right fit."
He continues, adding that MFF is "filled with opportunity, and that's what I'm excited about. I'm honored to be here."
One of his goals as director is to expand the festival and offer more films, as well as hold more events and screenings throughout the city.
During the festival, which takes place April 5-14, attendees will have the option to catch an MFF event at an array of locations. New this year are screenings and talks at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, triumphant returns to theaters on Lincoln Road, Coral Gables, and even events at the Miami Beach Bandshell. Woolley and his team have ensured nearly every corner of Miami has some sort of coverage.
"We've got an immersive screening called 32 Sounds that we're doing in conjunction with Live Arts Miami and Pérez Art Museum Miami," he says. You wear headphones and listen to live sounds being made in front of you that try to trigger memories of the visual that you're watching." He mimics putting on imaginary headphones over his ears. "It tries to get you to remember the womb and childhood memories."
Woolley takes a sip of his latte, undoing the subtle swirl design left by the barista. "We're trying to provide programming that you can't get at home, because that's the difference between us and watching something on a release six to 12 months later; it's the experience that comes with it."
Flipping through the program's annotated pages, Woolley can find something to say about every square block of text. His aquamarine blue eyes scan the pages excitedly.
Of the many, many films coming to Miami—more than 100 events over the course of a ten-day festival—it's almost impossible for the newly appointed director to narrow down the selections. He does admit, however, that he's excited about a slew of locally made films being part of the lineup.
"A personal favorite of mine is Mountains," he says, crossing his arms and leaning his elbows on the table. "It's about gentrification in Little Haiti, and it's set here in Miami, filmed by a local team. It has so much to say about what the city is. And on Sunday, April 7, you'll be able to see it in a big, grand venue with the people who made it and the community who it means something to you.
"You're not going to get to replicate that experience anywhere else."
Miami Film Festival 2024. Friday, April 5, through Sunday, April 14; at various locations; miamifilmfestival.com. Tickets cost $10 to $13 per film screening.