Kim Kardashian's Skims Opens Its First South Florida Location at Aventura Mall

South Florida, it's time to ditch your fajas — Kim Kardashian has heard your corset cries.
The socialite turned businesswoman unveiled the second location of her esteemed shapewear and clothing brand, Skims, last week at Aventura Mall. It promises to be the luxury shopping experience social media hypes it up to be.
The store's debut follows the opening of Skims' first brick-and-mortar location in Washington, D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood. It is outfitted with the brand's rounded edges, glossy surfaces, and custom fixtures in its signature nude gradient. Customers can find trademark collections like Cotton, Fits Everybody, and Seamless Sculpt in stock and expect new monthly drops from the company.
Launched in September 2019 by Kardashian and Swedish entrepreneur Jens Grede, Skims made headlines from its first release, a 36-piece collection of thongs, bodysuits, bras, and slips. Its largest selling point remains its size inclusivity (XXS to 4X) and diverse shade range, offering up to ten different colors to match every skin tone.
Since then, the brand has made Time's Top 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022, become the official underwear of the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball, and won the Council of Fashion Designers of America's inaugural Innovation Award. It also ruffled some feathers with the launch of its push-up nipple bra last fall, which offered customers a perky rack and a promise that "No matter how hot it is, you'll always look cold." Its successes are now followed by a new retail expansion plan that hints at future freestanding stores in cities like Austin, Houston, and Atlanta and a menswear collection set to stock shelves later this year.
While this is Skims' first venture in South Florida, Kardashian's history with the region stems as far back as 2009 when she launched Dash in Miami Beach alongside sisters Kourtney and Khloé. Once nestled on Collins Avenue, the boutique sold branded clothing, beauty, hair care items, and even Kanye West's 2016 Life of Pablo merchandise before the celebrity sisters shut the company down in 2018 to focus on other business opportunities. The store's memory lives on in Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, a spinoff from their claim to fame, reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, that follows the duo as they navigate the Magic City's social scene as burgeoning entrepreneurs.
Skims is located on Aventura Mall's lower level, opposite Abercrombie & Fitch.
Skims. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 733, Aventura; skims.com. Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.