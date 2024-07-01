 New Miami Skims Store From Kim Kardashian Opens in Aventura Mall | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Kim Kardashian's Skims Opens Its First South Florida Location at Aventura Mall

Skims' largest selling point remains its size inclusivity and diverse shade range.
July 1, 2024
SKIMS at Aventura Mall marks the brand's second brick-and-mortar location in the United States.
SKIMS at Aventura Mall marks the brand's second brick-and-mortar location in the United States. Photo courtesy of SKIMS
Share this:
South Florida, it's time to ditch your fajas — Kim Kardashian has heard your corset cries.

The socialite turned businesswoman unveiled the second location of her esteemed shapewear and clothing brand, Skims, last week at Aventura Mall. It promises to be the luxury shopping experience social media hypes it up to be.

The store's debut follows the opening of Skims' first brick-and-mortar location in Washington, D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood. It is outfitted with the brand's rounded edges, glossy surfaces, and custom fixtures in its signature nude gradient. Customers can find trademark collections like Cotton, Fits Everybody, and Seamless Sculpt in stock and expect new monthly drops from the company.

Launched in September 2019 by Kardashian and Swedish entrepreneur Jens Grede, Skims made headlines from its first release, a 36-piece collection of thongs, bodysuits, bras, and slips. Its largest selling point remains its size inclusivity (XXS to 4X) and diverse shade range, offering up to ten different colors to match every skin tone.

Since then, the brand has made Time's Top 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022, become the official underwear of the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball, and won the Council of Fashion Designers of America's inaugural Innovation Award. It also ruffled some feathers with the launch of its push-up nipple bra last fall, which offered customers a perky rack and a promise that "No matter how hot it is, you'll always look cold." Its successes are now followed by a new retail expansion plan that hints at future freestanding stores in cities like Austin, Houston, and Atlanta and a menswear collection set to stock shelves later this year.

While this is Skims' first venture in South Florida, Kardashian's history with the region stems as far back as 2009 when she launched Dash in Miami Beach alongside sisters Kourtney and Khloé. Once nestled on Collins Avenue, the boutique sold branded clothing, beauty, hair care items, and even Kanye West's 2016 Life of Pablo merchandise before the celebrity sisters shut the company down in 2018 to focus on other business opportunities. The store's memory lives on in Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, a spinoff from their claim to fame, reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, that follows the duo as they navigate the Magic City's social scene as burgeoning entrepreneurs.

Skims is located on Aventura Mall's lower level, opposite Abercrombie & Fitch.

Skims. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 733, Aventura; skims.com. Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Isabel Rivera is a Miami New Times intern for the arts, culture, and music beats. A 305 native, she is pursuing her bachelor's in digital journalism and minoring in art and English at Florida International University. Rivera's work is featured in local publications such as the Miami Herald, New Times, Miami Times, and Artburst Miami. When not penning her next story, she can be found working as a managing editor for FIU's Caplin News, catching up on her endless TBR list, or seeking out all things Magic City.
Contact: Isabel Rivera
Eyes on Miami: Lele Pons, Tyler Cameron, Larsa Pippen, and Others

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Lele Pons, Tyler Cameron, Larsa Pippen, and Others

By World Red Eye
Photos: Florida Panthers Celebrate Their Stanley Cup Win on Fort Lauderdale Beach

Sports

Photos: Florida Panthers Celebrate Their Stanley Cup Win on Fort Lauderdale Beach

By Michele Eve Sandberg
Your Guide to Fourth of July Fireworks in South Florida

Holidays

Your Guide to Fourth of July Fireworks in South Florida

By Isabel Rivera
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Events

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran, Sophia Medina and Isabel Rivera
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation