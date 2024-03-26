Jenn Tran Will Lead Next Season of The Bachelorette

After wrapping up the current season of The Bachelor, ABC's long-running reality show which sees a bevy of women vying for a man's affection, the network announced on Monday that Jenn Tran, the 25-year-old Vietnamese-American who lives in Miami, will star in season 21 of The Bachelorette. Tran was a contestant vying for the season's current bachelor, tennis instructor Joey Graziadei, making it all the way to the top five before being eliminated.
Tran will be the first Asian-American woman to lead The Bachelorette. Her ABC bio says she's currently studying to become a physician assistant. Originally from Hillsdale, New Jersey, she studied and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Madison in 2020. She moved to Miami in 2022 to continue her studies.
Her profiles on Instagram and TikTok show Tran balancing her life as a student, influencer, and now, TV personality.
The Bachelor first premiered in 2002 — yes, over two decades ago. The show's ludicrous concept, big personalities, and romantic saga mean it's addictively entertaining and a pop-culture powerhouse that is still going on 28 seasons later and is responsible for countless spinoffs, including The Bachelorette.
There is no word yet on when exactly Tran's season of The Bachelorette will premiere except sometime this summer on ABC and Hulu.