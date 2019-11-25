The Museum of Graffiti Gives Wynwood's Walls the Context It’s Been Missing

In 1999, two Miami artists became emblematic of the clash between graffiti writers and a city that wanted them behind bars. Crook and Crome (who, initially, the media didn’t realize were separate people) were notorious for tagging throughout the city. Perhaps most infamously, they painted a large, very visible wall near I-95 and 24th street, in the heart of Wynwood. Soon afterwards, police tracked down their apartment, found Crook at home, and arrested him. In an attempt to make an example of him, the state attorney’s office tried to set his bond at $ 1 million. The judge refused and set their bond at $50,000 instead. The case was eventually dropped when it was revealed that the police had searched the apartment without a warrant.

Twenty years later, a mural on 24th street would not only be legal, but welcomed in the Wynwood of today, although you’d have to pay Crook and Crome big money to paint it for you. Most tourists wandering around the neighborhood and posing for photos in front of its stunning painted walls have no idea who created the pieces they’re admiring or how graffiti became so popular. That stands to change when the new Museum of Graffiti opens in Wynwood on December 5.

Cofounders Alan Ket and Allison Freidin started working on the first-of-its-kind contemporary art museum about 18 months ago. Ket, a well-known graffiti artist, collector, historian, and author of several books about the art form, moved to Miami from New York two years ago to work on a project at the Wynwood Walls. He was introduced to Freidin, an attorney and businesswoman who advocates for artists, and the two quickly hit it off.

“I thought that she would be a perfect partner to come on board, because not only is she passionate about this art movement, but she is a Miami local,” Ket says. “She has local roots, she knows the landscape and how to set something like this up here.” All of the above, coupled with Ket’s firsthand experience and knowledge of grafitti's history, made for a winning partnership.

“I definitely saw a void here, a lack of education,” Freidin adds. “I was concerned about the fact that Wynwood kind of popped up overnight, and the artists are really responsible for the change from this sleepy industrial neighborhood into a worldwide art destination. There was nowhere to learn about the history, to learn about the actual artists.”

Ket had always imagined that a graffiti museum would be in New York, the movement’s birthplace. But as a place that’s become a renowned destination because of its graffiti offerings, Wynwood turned out to be uniquely suited to the project. “This particular area of Wynwood is a very special neighborhood. There’s not many other places like this in the world, and so why not here, why not now?” he says.

Alan Ket and Allison Freidin Photo by Tim Walker

“We’ve been waiting for this our whole lives,” says Cey Adams, one of the artists featured in the museum. In a world where everybody wants a piece of graffiti culture but few understand its history or significance, Adams feels that the story is in the right hands with Ket and Freidin. “The most important thing is that it’s somebody from the culture, because you never have to worry about their intentions."

As with many art forms that originated in the streets, one of the first things the team considered was what it would be like to experience graffiti inside a traditional museum space — how could graffiti possibly be contained indoors? In the end, they didn’t try to contain it at all. In addition to the four walls inside the museum, the curators commissioned 11 outdoor murals by teams of artists from around the world. One wall, a collaboration between Miami native Abstrk and Peruvian artist Entes, pays tribute to some of graffiti’s greats with illustrations of their faces. On another, the artist Slick’s signature white-gloved “L.A. Hands” spell out “Wynwood.” One of the pieces, painted by New York artists Ces, Yes2, Doves, and Mast, tells the artists’ personal stories, as they’ve all watched their craft evolve from being regarded as illegal vandalism to now being celebrated as works of art.

Indoors, the museum’s permanent collection leads visitors through graffiti’s history, from its origins on New York City subway trains in the 1970s through the beginnings of its mainstream takeover in the ‘90s. Two galleries will feature rotating exhibits by contemporary graffiti artists, kicking off with a show by Amsterdam-born artist Niels “Shoe” Meulman, known for his Calligraffiti writing style. “We chose Shoe to open this show because his work still really revolves around perfecting letters,” Freidin says.

Viewers will learn about some of graffiti’s earliest pioneers such as Phase 2, Blade, and Lee Quiñones, as well as top artists from the ‘80s, including Lady Pink, Futura, and Sonic. A Miami-specific area charts the movement’s rise in the Magic City, and features the canvases from the very first gallery show of teenaged graffiti artists here in the ‘80s.

“We will address the elephant in the room—the fact that graffiti had very humble roots in vandalism and routinely artists were getting arrested,” says Freidin. “It’s not a secret and it’s something everybody likes to talk about, but the goal of our project is really to celebrate these heroes who continued despite all this, persevered, and made this into a global art form.” You’ll see photos of tagged subway cars by photographer Henry Chalfant, along with pieces of the trains themselves. Display cases full of old-school spray cans and thick magic markers demonstrate the earliest tools of the trade.

“Just looking at this gives me chills,” says Adams, who started tagging in New York at age 15, and remembers saving his money to buy new markers. “You’d save up for weeks. If that thing cost $15, to me that was like half a month's worth of work.”

EXPAND An untitled work by Jesse Rodriguez aka “Sonic Bad,” from 1982. Spray paint on canvas Collection of the Museum of Graffiti

In the shift from the ‘80s to the ‘90s, “All of a sudden, every company under the sun wanted a graffiti writer as their art director, pushing out skate decks, t-shirts, shoes—you name it, they were merchandizing it,” says Freidin. Adams, for instance, transitioned to graphic design in his 20s, as some other members of the movement had started to leave for Europe. He met Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons around the time they were forming Def Jam Recordings, and became the label's creative director. Adams later co-founded the Def Jam's in-house design studio, the Drawing Board. Over the next 20 years, he designed some of hip-hop’s most well-known album covers and logos for artists like the Notorious B.I.G., the Beastie Boys, and Mary J. Blige.

“Big companies hire graffiti artists to do the graphics, but guess who’s the design director inside the company? Also a graffiti artist,” says Ket. “There’s this incredible ecosystem and network of artists supporting other artists from within this community that we grew up in.”

That same communal spirit was present in the creation of the museum as well. Graffiti writers were hired not just to create art, but for maintenance and setup work like installing the building’s electrical wiring. For Ket and Freidin, it was also important to honor artists who made significant contributions to the movement and paved the way for work that came later, but might not have gotten the same widespread recognition as famous graffiti artists do today. “We’re looking at some of these people that popular culture might not know about, but we know about it,” says Ket. “We want to correct the story and insert some of the proper history, so that the men and women who made this get their due. I think that’s the work that a museum has to do.”

The museum also has its own gift shop, boasting an array of exclusive and limited edition merchandise. It includes rare skate decks by Phase 2 (of the 100 that were made, the museum has 10), original miniature “sprayskulls” handmade from resin and recycled spray caps by the artist Remote, and the largest collection of graffiti books you can find in one place. In the shop’s denim bar, visitors can customize their own jean jacket with artist-made pins and patches.

Ket and Freidin hope that the Museum of Graffiti will only build on top of its ambitious beginnings. Plans for public programming like artist talks, signings, and events for kids are already in the works. They’ve had a strong response from the artists they’ve reached out to so far, and wound up received far more work than they currently have space to show. “It’s a very big story — it’s 50 years worth of history. We can’t cover it all in one shot,” says Ket. “Everybody’s eager to share, because a place like this hasn’t existed yet, and we all in our cities have our scenes and our history and important people that should be recognized.”

For now, they think having a space to tell this story at all represents a major step forward for the medium. On a personal level, Adams believes it will be a place to reunite with old friends. “This is going to be a hub for all those artists: They’re going to show up here, they’re going to be telling war stories,” he says. “I think one of the best things about something like this is that you have a place to go. I have a place now. I can tell collectors, go to the graffiti museum. Even if my stuff’s not there, just go there because the story is here.”

Museum of Graffiti. Opens Thursday, December 5. Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily (closed Tuesdays), at 299 NW 25th Street, Miami; (786) 580-4678; museumofgraffiti.com. Admission costs $23 for adults and $15 for students; children under 5 get in free.