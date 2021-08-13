Comedian Natasha Pearl Hansen Puts Her Miami Knowledge to the Test

click to enlarge Natasha Pearl Hansen Photo by Jonas PR













Comedian Natasha Pearl Hansen is a sheer delight.You might want to read that again because in 2021, "sheer delights" are few and far between.Not only is Hansen a talented writer and podcast host, but she's also been doing her thing touring the globe while dazzling crowds with her brand of comedy. That brand of comedy also led to her own proverbial "lemonade out of lemons" moment when she filmed her first comedy special on her canceled wedding date in 2019, aptly titledBaby girl has been through it all, but has she been put to the test when it comes to "rando Miami facts?" Before Natasha hits the Villain Theater on August 19 and you show up to show off that laugh,tested her Miami knowledge with a light game of trivia. Shout-out to Pitbull.Isn't that hilarious? I celebrated by just picking up stuff all night. Anyone that even said hi to me, I was like, "Can I just pick you up now?" So funny. It was quite an honor.This is actually really hard! I've been to Miami twice because one of my best friends lives there. Oh, man, I'm thinking back on Will Smith lyrics here from that one song. You might have to tell me this one. I know Florida is the Sunshine State.Is it called the yacht capital of the world? Boating capital? Sailing? Cruise ship? It has to have something to do with boats. I mean, even just down to the style of dress in Miami, people are ready for boating. Everyone owns a boat.Not just boats but also storage lockers. I heard something about storage lockers and that people are getting them and hanging out in them. It's the cool thing to do. Fancy ones, kind of like a she-shed. Someone was telling me about it, and I was like, "What? That is amazing!" I would love to be invited to a dinner in a storage locker. It seems incredible and terrifying. Have you heard of this?I can hear them all playing in my head. I hate that I don't even know one song name. As for a nickname, I'm thinking it's something "king." Or maybe like, the prince of something.That I can do. I actually saw Pitbull briefly in passing at the Four Seasons in LA years ago. I think he was coming out with an energy drink at the time. He was so sharp. He was dressed out of something like a Ricky Ricardo era. He was electrifying. I didn't get to talk to him, but he radiated some real Pitbull energy, I'll tell you that.