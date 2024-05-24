Golf Miami 305 Hopes to Make the Sport Accessible to All

A new, intimate, no-frills golf haven has emerged for getting your putt, chip, and drive on. Golf Miami 305 opened last week in Miami Gardens, with Rick Ross and the mayor of Miami Gardens, Rodney Harris, in attendance.
The spot is powered by the Resource Room, a local nonprofit focused on educating kids through aftercare and day programs. Since 2001, it has served more than 7,000 children in Miami-Dade County. Golf Miami 305 occupies a space previously used for the Resource Room's after-school and summer camp programming.
Thanks to grants from the Children's Trust, the space will continue to serve as an educational haven for local youth. At Golf Miami 305, local kids in need will receive free golf training, lessons, and more. But there are plenty of opportunities for the general public to get in on the fun, too.
The concept is the brainchild of the Resource Room's executive director, Ebony Johnson. Like many new business ideas, Golf Miami 305 came from wanting to fill a need. "I was being introduced to the world of golf myself and found it difficult to really learn the game. Plus, I went to other simulators, and they were boring," Johnson tells New Times. "I thought if I did something like this, to create a real golf experience with a style and feeling that resembles a bowling alley, it'd make it more interesting."
Perhaps the most dazzling facet of the Golf Miami 305 experience is its Trackman 4 indoor golf simulator, which allows players to choose from 300 different courses worldwide, from St. Andrews courses in Scotland to the PGA National course in Palm Beach Gardens.
Access to all three zones starts at $35 for a 90-minute session. Golf Miami 305 is currently offering two membership packages as well. Its junior membership runs $150 a month for those ages 5-17, including golf lessons twice a week, a weekly lesson at Miami Lakes Golf Course, and more. For adults, the Tee Off Tuesday membership is a standout deal. For $110 a month, it includes a weekly lesson with a professional and one hour on the Trackman simulator per week, among other perks.
A full slate of current offerings is available via golfmiami305.com/plans.
Beyond the grand opening buzz, Johnson says the business will focus on private rentals on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. and market itself as a destination for field trips ahead of the summer camp season.
"I want this experience to make people smile like I did," Johnson says. "We're bringing the magic of golf, one swing at a time."
Golf Miami 305. 19715 NW 37th Ave., Miami Gardens; golfmiami305.com. Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.