 Golf Miami 305 Opens, Making the Sport More Inclusive | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Golf Miami 305 Hopes to Make the Sport Accessible to All

At Golf Miami 305, local kids in need will receive free golf training, lessons, and more.
May 24, 2024
Lessons and good times await you at Golf Miami 305 in Miami Gardens.
Lessons and good times await you at Golf Miami 305 in Miami Gardens. Golf Miami 305 photo

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $4,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$4,000
$650
Share this:
A new, intimate, no-frills golf haven has emerged for getting your putt, chip, and drive on. Golf Miami 305 opened last week in Miami Gardens, with Rick Ross and the mayor of Miami Gardens, Rodney Harris, in attendance.

The spot is powered by the Resource Room, a local nonprofit focused on educating kids through aftercare and day programs. Since 2001, it has served more than 7,000 children in Miami-Dade County. Golf Miami 305 occupies a space previously used for the Resource Room's after-school and summer camp programming.

Thanks to grants from the Children's Trust, the space will continue to serve as an educational haven for local youth. At Golf Miami 305, local kids in need will receive free golf training, lessons, and more. But there are plenty of opportunities for the general public to get in on the fun, too.

The concept is the brainchild of the Resource Room's executive director, Ebony Johnson. Like many new business ideas, Golf Miami 305 came from wanting to fill a need. "I was being introduced to the world of golf myself and found it difficult to really learn the game. Plus, I went to other simulators, and they were boring," Johnson tells New Times. "I thought if I did something like this, to create a real golf experience with a style and feeling that resembles a bowling alley, it'd make it more interesting."
click to enlarge Woman playing golf on a simulator
The Trackman 4 simulator sees some action at Golf Miami 305.
Golf Miami 305 photo
The Golf Miami 305 consists of three different zones, which naturally increase in difficulty and skill as golfers progress. First is an indoor putting zone where folks can learn how to hold the golf club and practice putting within a nine-hole miniature golf setup. There is also an outdoor zone with two swinging bays for personalized instruction where players can learn to drive and chip.

Perhaps the most dazzling facet of the Golf Miami 305 experience is its Trackman 4 indoor golf simulator, which allows players to choose from 300 different courses worldwide, from St. Andrews courses in Scotland to the PGA National course in Palm Beach Gardens.

Access to all three zones starts at $35 for a 90-minute session. Golf Miami 305 is currently offering two membership packages as well. Its junior membership runs $150 a month for those ages 5-17, including golf lessons twice a week, a weekly lesson at Miami Lakes Golf Course, and more. For adults, the Tee Off Tuesday membership is a standout deal. For $110 a month, it includes a weekly lesson with a professional and one hour on the Trackman simulator per week, among other perks.

A full slate of current offerings is available via golfmiami305.com/plans.

Beyond the grand opening buzz, Johnson says the business will focus on private rentals on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. and market itself as a destination for field trips ahead of the summer camp season.

"I want this experience to make people smile like I did," Johnson says. "We're bringing the magic of golf, one swing at a time."

Golf Miami 305. 19715 NW 37th Ave., Miami Gardens; golfmiami305.com. Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, sports and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. His work has also appeared in USA Today, BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.
Contact: Jesse Scott
10 Best Beaches in Miami

Outdoors & Rec

10 Best Beaches in Miami

By Jesse Scott
Peter London Global Dance Brings "Heart" to Miami Beach Botanical Garden

Dance

Peter London Global Dance Brings "Heart" to Miami Beach Botanical Garden

By Artburst Miami
Miami New Times Call for Arts &amp; Culture and Music Contributors

Arts & Culture News

Miami New Times Call for Arts & Culture and Music Contributors

By Jose D. Duran
Here Are the Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Things To Do

Here Are the Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran and Sophia Medina
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation