Night Is Short, Walk on Girl Gives Viewers a Night of Endless Possibilities

"Tonight, I'm resolved to be led by fate!" proclaims a young woman in Masaaki Yuasa's wild animated feature, Night Is Short, Walk on Girl. From start to finish, the character known as the Girl With Black Hair (Kana Hanazawa) rolls on like a train with an endless track, chugging her way through as many bottles of alcohol as there are stars in the sky over Kyoto.

Yuasa's latest anime gem is a train of its very own, traveling at full-speed. This is the filmmaker's second adaptation of Japanese author Tomihiko Morimi's work; the first was the television series The Tatami Galaxy. It's clear that Yuasa feels comfortable exploring the material that Morimi writes about, expanding on the aesthetic with which he delivered The Tatami Galaxy nearly a decade ago.

Where his earlier works mixed in heavily filtered live-action content with the 3D and 2D animation — which was both disorienting and stunningly appropriate for his experimental ambitions with Mind Game, among others — Night Is Short, Walk on Girl is as aesthetically polished as his Netflix series Devilman Crybaby. This is an animated film that's bursting with color and movement, with nonsensical imagery and characterization, and with dialogue that oscillates between landing joke after joke and delivering ponderous philosophical musings about the nature of love and time.