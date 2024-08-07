Fort Lauderdale Drag Cabaret Lips Has Been Purchased by Aquaplex Key West

The Fort Lauderdale outpost of Lips, the drag cabaret and restaurant founded in New York City, is being taken over by Aquaplex Key West, an entertainment venue that includes a drag nightclub and bar. A Lips spokesperson confirmed to New Times that the sale will be official starting next week, and the current Lips performers and employees will stay for the transition.
"This is an exciting venture for us as we spread our wings from Key West to South Florida," said Aquaplex owners Michael and Jonathan Barrett in a statement. "We love drag, and we love it here, so it is the perfect venue for us to personalize and make our own. Our Key West experience and success have provided us with inspiration, and we're looking forward to visualizing it in Fort Lauderdale."
Earlier this week, rumors started circulating on social media that Lips was officially closing on Sunday. "Well it's time to make the post I've been dreading. After 17 years of Fabulous Drag Dining Lips Fort Lauderdale is closing its doors," drag queen Nicole T. Phillips shared on her Facebook page.
However, when New Times spoke to an unidentified person at Lips over the phone, they acknowledged it was a possibility but that negotiations were ongoing. It seems it was successful now, with Michael and Jonathan Barrett taking over the long-running drag performance venue.
"The magic of Lips Fort Lauderdale has sparkled for nearly 17 years thanks to our amazing cast and crew, plus our loyal fans. We leave behind a legacy of good memories and are excited that Michael and Jonathan will transition Lips and add to its allure. Lips' unique brand of entertainment will continue to thrive at four other locations in the U.S.," said current Lips co-owner Yvonne Lame in a statement.
For now, the establishment will continue to be called Lips and slowly transition to a new, undisclosed name over time.
Lips was founded in 1996 in New York City and has additional locations in Chicago, Atlanta, and San Diego. The Fort Lauderdale location opened in 2007 and quickly engrained itself in South Florida's LGBTQ community. Its Sunday brunch is particularly popular, with two seatings at 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $39.95 per person.
Lips. 1421 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Oakland Park; 954-567-0987; fladragshow.com.