Dale Zine Brings Back Happy Zine Micro-Press Fair for Summer

June 21, 2023 9:00AM

Dale Zine photo
Summer in Miami can be pretty dull, dank, and deadly  — it is hurricane season, after all — but it doesn't have to be. The city is in for a summer of creativity and joy thanks to Dale Zine, which New Times declared the Best Bookstore in Miami for 2023.

The art book shop and gallery in Little River has just announced the return of Happy Zine, its homegrown micro-press fair featuring local creators. The first fair of the season, and the event's 16th edition, is set for this Saturday, June 24, with successive fairs continuing every last Saturday of each month until the end of summer.

Plenty of interesting local businesses will be on hand. O, Miami will share their penchant for poetry, python huntress Elle Barbeito will have some sustainably sourced snakeskin apparel for sale, creative space Up 2 Something will share what they've been up to, and artists Becca McCharen, Diego Andrade, and Jayro Lantigua will table. Cienfuegos Coffee will be on hand for those needing a caffeine fix, while Courtney's Cookies will provide vegan treats. You can also pick up a zine or art book from Dale itself, and vintage market Walter's Mercado will activate next door with plenty of drinks, snacks, and various wares and curios.

Since moving to its current location in Little River, the shop has become something of a makeshift community center for Miami's alternative scene, and a certain sense of DIY pride can be felt in everything it does. Dale has hosted everything from drawing classes to art book clubs and currently holds a DJ residency at Fox's Lounge in South Miami. The shop also holds exhibitions from local artists, most recently Momo Gordon, and has started to show folks like Kelly Breez at art fairs like NADA New York.

Co-owners Steve Saiz and Lillian Banderas, who both hold down day jobs in addition to running the shop, emphasized how important they consider Happy Zine as a community resource. "This fair is very dear to us. We have made lifelong friends from this fair and have seen beautiful collaborations come from it," they wrote on Instagram. "Excited to see where the next chapter takes everyone!"

Check out a flyer for Happy Zine below:
click to enlarge
Dale Zine flyer
Happy Zine. 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Dale Zine, 7395 NW Miami Pl., Miami; dalezineshop.com.
