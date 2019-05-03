Where the Hell Does the Florida Gator Horror Movie Crawl Take Place?

If there are two things Florida is well known for, it’s hurricanes and alligators. Yesterday morning, we were blessed with the trailer for a film that gives us both: Crawl. Produced by Sam Raimi (Drag Me To Hell, Spider-Man, Evil Dead) and directed by Alexandre Aja (High Tension, Piranha), Crawl might just give Florida the creature feature it deserves.

Taking place somewhere in Florida during a Category Five hurricane, Aja’s latest follows a young woman being hunted by an alligator while trying to rescue and evacuate her father. The scenery in the trailer implies that the action takes place somewhere in North or Central Florida, but about halfway through, Kaya Scodelario’s protagonist yells, “I’m trapped with my father in a house on Coral Way!”

Now hold on just a minute. Coral Way? Like, the 16.4 mile long east-west street that extends from SW 157th Avenue to Brickell Avenue in Miami?

Since when do houses on Coral Way or anywhere else in South Florida look like they’re owned by people who have a confederate gun collection in their basement? Actually, since when does any house in Miami have that expansive a basement? Or any basement?

The closest thing to houses that look like that in South Florida would be Redlands-adjacent, maybe. It’s a stretch, and certainly nowhere near Coral Way, but plausible. Still, the thought of owning a house like that and dealing with a hurricane of any category — much less a category five storm like last year’s devastating Hurricane Michael — is terrifying.

A studio representative was reached for comment, but could not confirm where in Florida the feature takes place. The film was shot out of state, which is unsurprising considering the few tax incentives for film productions in Florida. More surprising: Crawl’s IMDb and Wikipedia listings state that it was shot in Belgrade, Serbia, which is as odd as it is fascinating.

If Crawl does in fact take place in Miami, local film collective Borscht Corp is ready to welcome it with open arms. “Can't wait until it joins its rightful place alongside River of Grass and Moonlight in the canon of Miami cinema,” a spokesperson said when reached for comment on the film.

We can only hope this is the start of a Miami Monster Movie Cinematic Universe entirely produced by Sam Raimi featuring all sorts of Floridian creatures going HAM on people. Seriously, Raimi, get the Meza Brothers on the phone ASAP (once they’re done making Casa, of course).

Crawl will open in theaters July 12.