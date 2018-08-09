International Traveling Circuit Festival to Host Its Inaugural American Version in Miami

This Thanksgiving, instead of flocking to the dinner table, one production company hopes to see flocking to the party.
After ten years in Barcelona, Circuit Festival, an over-the-top LGBTQ festival that has attracted attendees from all over the world, is branching past Spain and heading to the United States with a Miami kickoff.
From November 22 through 26, Circuit Miami will host four nights and three days of dance parties, cocktails, yoga, and minimal clothing. The festival, which deems itself the world’s biggest international gay event, thrived for a decade in Barcelona before launching Circuit Asia in Thailand in June. Now, it’s our turn — a natural decision, according to event producer Hilton Wolman.
“Miami is known as one of the world’s favorite party locations and at one time was the capital of gay nightlife in the USA,” Wolman says. “The incredible weather, the warm energy of the people, and its beautiful beaches make it the perfect location to bring a festival like Circuit to the USA and return Miami to its rightful place by having the world's largest LGBTQ dance event travel across the Atlantic.”
Hornet, a gay social network
“It’s not just about the dance parties,” Wolman says, mentioning a free yoga class on Saturday morning and a cocktail reception overlooking Ocean Drive.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
But, of course, the dance parties won’t hurt.
According to Wolman, two of the nighttime events will take place in Soho Studios' 36,000-square-foot Wynwood warehouse — that’s over three times the size of 1-800 Lucky, for context.
The festival is being organized by Wolman, one of the event’s local producers, as well as Urge Miami and Matinée Group. The latter has programmed international events including Circuit, Girlie Circuit Festival, and La Leche! Festival for over 20 years. In addition to Wolman, Luis Morera and Billy Kemp, owners of South Beach’s Score Bar, are producing the event.
Circuit Miami. Thursday, November 22, to Monday, November 26, at various locations in Miami; circuitfestival.net/miami. Tickets cost $150 to $629 via seetickets.us.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!