International Traveling Circuit Festival to Host Its Inaugural American Version in Miami

This Thanksgiving, instead of flocking to the dinner table, one production company hopes to see flocking to the party.

After ten years in Barcelona, Circuit Festival, an over-the-top LGBTQ festival that has attracted attendees from all over the world, is branching past Spain and heading to the United States with a Miami kickoff.

From November 22 through 26, Circuit Miami will host four nights and three days of dance parties, cocktails, yoga, and minimal clothing. The festival, which deems itself the world’s biggest international gay event, thrived for a decade in Barcelona before launching Circuit Asia in Thailand in June. Now, it’s our turn — a natural decision, according to event producer Hilton Wolman.