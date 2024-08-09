9 Miami-Set Novels to Celebrate National Book Lovers Day

Whether you're lounging by the pool or chilling at your favorite café, these page-turners will transport you through the sultry streets, glittering nightlife, and colorful culture of our beloved Magic City. Grab your favorite beverage, settle in, and get ready to add these Miami-set novels to your reading list.
Bad MonkeyIn Carl Hiaasen's Bad Monkey, ex-detective Andrew Yancy is roped into a wild ride when he's handed a severed arm from the Florida Keys and told to keep it away from Miami cops. What starts as a routine transfer quickly spirals into a full-blown mystery involving a missing man, a shady resort scheme, and some seriously sketchy characters. Things get even crazier when Yancy uncovers a plot so elaborate that it includes faked deaths and criminal shenanigans. Bonus: This page-turner has been adapted into an Apple TV+ series starring Vince Vaughn and Miami's own Natalie Martinez, bringing all the drama to the small screen.
CrimeIn Irvine Welsh's Crime, detective inspector Lennox, reeling from a mental breakdown and substance abuse, heads to South Florida for a much-needed break with his fiancée, Trudi. Their vacation takes a dark turn when Lennox gets embroiled in a violent confrontation involving a young girl and a disturbing network of predators. As Lennox races across the state, the case uncovers sinister connections eerily reminiscent of his past in Edinburgh. The novel, a sequel to Welsh's earlier book, Filth, which was adapted into a movie starring James McAvoy, delivers a gritty, gripping tale set against the backdrop of Miami's underbelly.
Dexter SeriesJeff Lindsay's Dexter series explores the dark and thrilling world of Dexter Morgan, a forensic analyst by day and a vigilante serial killer by night. Working for the Miami Police Department, Dexter uses his unique skills to track down and eliminate the worst of the worst — those the justice system has failed. With a guiding inner voice, Dexter's double life unfolds in a series of gripping twists and turns. The book series, which inspired the acclaimed Showtime series Dexter, examines the complex morality of a man who balances his need for justice with his dangerous urges.
Hotel ScarfaceRoben Farzad's Hotel Scarface centers on Miami's wild cocaine era with real-life tales of the notorious figures who roamed the Munity Club. Farzad's gripping accounts of DEA agents, CIA operatives, and rock stars reveal how they all mingled in this epicenter of crime and excess. While the book's TV adaptation saga faced a rollercoaster ride of options and setbacks, MGM+ moved forward with its series, Hotel Cocaine, a fictional spin-off that contrasts sharply with Farzad's novel.
How to Leave HialeahJennine Capó Crucet's How to Leave Hialeah is a compelling short story collection that captures the colorful, often gritty life of Miami's working-class, Cuban-American community. Winning multiple awards, the book gets into the heartaches, struggles, and humor of Hialeah's residents. From tragic to hilarious, Crucet's stories offer a poignant and entertaining look at family ties and daily life in this unique neighborhood. Prepare to laugh, cry, and be thoroughly moved by her powerful storytelling.
Of Woman and SaltGabriela Garcia's Of Women and Salt weaves a powerful tapestry of five generations of Cuban women and Salvadoran immigrants, Gloria and her daughter Ana. Spanning from 19th-century Camagüey to modern-day Miami, Mexico, and La Habana, this novel deeply explores the intersections of their lives across different eras and places.
Ordinary GirlsJaquira Díaz's Ordinary Girls is a raw and powerful memoir that digs deep into her turbulent life, from her Puerto Rico roots to her struggles in Miami's projects. Díaz pulls no punches as she recounts her experiences with abuse, identity, and survival. Amidst the chaos, her friendships with fellow "ordinary girls" become a beacon of hope and strength. The narrative is not just a tale of hardship but an inspiring reminder of resilience and the power of finding your voice.
Rum PunchIn Elmore Leonard's Rum Punch, set against the sun-soaked backdrop of Miami and West Palm Beach, flight attendant Jackie Burke finds herself in deep trouble when she's caught smuggling cash for a shady gunrunner. Faced with prison time, she teams up with Max Cherry, a bail bondsman with a soft spot for her, to cook up a scheme for a big payday. The novel dives into themes of reinvention and the high stakes of crime, and it was adapted into Quentin Tarantino's 1997 film Jackie Brown, featuring Pam Grier, Robert De Niro, and Samuel L. Jackson.
Strip TeaseStrip Tease, another Carl Hiaasen novel, is set in the neon-lit world of Fort Lauderdale's strip clubs. After losing her FBI job, single mother Erin Grant takes up exotic dancing to fund her legal battles and custody fight. When a drunken politician's stage antics ignite a dangerous game of blackmail and murder, Erin becomes entangled in a web of political scandal and corruption. She fights to reclaim her daughter and her life using her smarts and grit. The novel's sizzling story was adapted into the 1996 film Striptease, starring Demi Moore.
Whether you're soaking up the sun or chilling inside, these novels offer a thrilling journey through Miami's rich tapestry of intrigue, passion, and history. From Carl Hiaasen's wild antics to Elmore Leonard's gripping crime drama, there's something for everyone.
Did we miss any of your favorite Miami-based reads? Let us know your recommendations, and let's continue this literary tour of our vibrant city and surrounding areas. Happy reading!