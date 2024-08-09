 9 Books Set in Miami for National Book Lovers Day | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

9 Miami-Set Novels to Celebrate National Book Lovers Day

From gritty crime thrillers to powerful memoirs, discover Miami's literary gems on National Book Lovers Day.
August 9, 2024
Grab a book and celebrate National Book Lovers Day.
Grab a book and celebrate National Book Lovers Day. Photo by juanma hache/Getty Images

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $7,000. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$7,000
$1,100
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Hey, bookworms and Miami aficionados! Today is National Book Lovers Day, and what better way to celebrate than by diving into some epic reads set right here in our vibrant city? From steamy romances to thrilling mysteries, Miami has inspired a slew of novels that capture its unique charm and irresistible allure.

Whether you're lounging by the pool or chilling at your favorite café, these page-turners will transport you through the sultry streets, glittering nightlife, and colorful culture of our beloved Magic City. Grab your favorite beverage, settle in, and get ready to add these Miami-set novels to your reading list.

Bad Monkey

In Carl Hiaasen's Bad Monkey, ex-detective Andrew Yancy is roped into a wild ride when he's handed a severed arm from the Florida Keys and told to keep it away from Miami cops. What starts as a routine transfer quickly spirals into a full-blown mystery involving a missing man, a shady resort scheme, and some seriously sketchy characters. Things get even crazier when Yancy uncovers a plot so elaborate that it includes faked deaths and criminal shenanigans. Bonus: This page-turner has been adapted into an Apple TV+ series starring Vince Vaughn and Miami's own Natalie Martinez, bringing all the drama to the small screen.

click to enlarge Cover art for Irvine Welsh's Crime
Irvine Welsh's Crime
W. W. Norton & Company photo

Crime

In Irvine Welsh's Crime, detective inspector Lennox, reeling from a mental breakdown and substance abuse, heads to South Florida for a much-needed break with his fiancée, Trudi. Their vacation takes a dark turn when Lennox gets embroiled in a violent confrontation involving a young girl and a disturbing network of predators. As Lennox races across the state, the case uncovers sinister connections eerily reminiscent of his past in Edinburgh. The novel, a sequel to Welsh's earlier book, Filth, which was adapted into a movie starring James McAvoy, delivers a gritty, gripping tale set against the backdrop of Miami's underbelly.

Dexter Series

Jeff Lindsay's Dexter series explores the dark and thrilling world of Dexter Morgan, a forensic analyst by day and a vigilante serial killer by night. Working for the Miami Police Department, Dexter uses his unique skills to track down and eliminate the worst of the worst — those the justice system has failed. With a guiding inner voice, Dexter's double life unfolds in a series of gripping twists and turns. The book series, which inspired the acclaimed Showtime series Dexter, examines the complex morality of a man who balances his need for justice with his dangerous urges.

Hotel Scarface

Roben Farzad's Hotel Scarface centers on Miami's wild cocaine era with real-life tales of the notorious figures who roamed the Munity Club. Farzad's gripping accounts of DEA agents, CIA operatives, and rock stars reveal how they all mingled in this epicenter of crime and excess. While the book's TV adaptation saga faced a rollercoaster ride of options and setbacks, MGM+ moved forward with its series, Hotel Cocaine, a fictional spin-off that contrasts sharply with Farzad's novel.

click to enlarge Cover art for Jennine Capó Crucet's How to Leave Hialeah
Jennine Capó Crucet's How to Leave Hialeah
University of Iowa Press photo

How to Leave Hialeah

Jennine Capó Crucet's How to Leave Hialeah is a compelling short story collection that captures the colorful, often gritty life of Miami's working-class, Cuban-American community. Winning multiple awards, the book gets into the heartaches, struggles, and humor of Hialeah's residents. From tragic to hilarious, Crucet's stories offer a poignant and entertaining look at family ties and daily life in this unique neighborhood. Prepare to laugh, cry, and be thoroughly moved by her powerful storytelling.

Of Woman and Salt

Gabriela Garcia's Of Women and Salt weaves a powerful tapestry of five generations of Cuban women and Salvadoran immigrants, Gloria and her daughter Ana. Spanning from 19th-century Camagüey to modern-day Miami, Mexico, and La Habana, this novel deeply explores the intersections of their lives across different eras and places.

Ordinary Girls

Jaquira Díaz's Ordinary Girls is a raw and powerful memoir that digs deep into her turbulent life, from her Puerto Rico roots to her struggles in Miami's projects. Díaz pulls no punches as she recounts her experiences with abuse, identity, and survival. Amidst the chaos, her friendships with fellow "ordinary girls" become a beacon of hope and strength. The narrative is not just a tale of hardship but an inspiring reminder of resilience and the power of finding your voice.

Rum Punch

In Elmore Leonard's Rum Punch, set against the sun-soaked backdrop of Miami and West Palm Beach, flight attendant Jackie Burke finds herself in deep trouble when she's caught smuggling cash for a shady gunrunner. Faced with prison time, she teams up with Max Cherry, a bail bondsman with a soft spot for her, to cook up a scheme for a big payday. The novel dives into themes of reinvention and the high stakes of crime, and it was adapted into Quentin Tarantino's 1997 film Jackie Brown, featuring Pam Grier, Robert De Niro, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Cover art for Carl Hiaasen's Strip Tease
Carl Hiaasen's Strip Tease
Vintage Crime/Black Lizard photo

Strip Tease

Strip Tease, another Carl Hiaasen novel, is set in the neon-lit world of Fort Lauderdale's strip clubs. After losing her FBI job, single mother Erin Grant takes up exotic dancing to fund her legal battles and custody fight. When a drunken politician's stage antics ignite a dangerous game of blackmail and murder, Erin becomes entangled in a web of political scandal and corruption. She fights to reclaim her daughter and her life using her smarts and grit. The novel's sizzling story was adapted into the 1996 film Striptease, starring Demi Moore.

Whether you're soaking up the sun or chilling inside, these novels offer a thrilling journey through Miami's rich tapestry of intrigue, passion, and history. From Carl Hiaasen's wild antics to Elmore Leonard's gripping crime drama, there's something for everyone.

Did we miss any of your favorite Miami-based reads? Let us know your recommendations, and let's continue this literary tour of our vibrant city and surrounding areas. Happy reading!
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Though she's a Jersey girl by birth, Zulekha Pitts, known as Zee by her family and friends, has deep roots in Florida. Before coming to New Times, she worked as a content creator and digital producer for USA Today and content producer for 3TV and CBS 5 News in Phoenix and also has experience as a digital host for the jewelry home-shopping channel Gem Shopping Network in Atlanta. A graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in Journalism and Media Studies, Zee is wrapping up a master's in communication at Villanova.
Contact: Zulekha Pitts
Fort Lauderdale Drag Cabaret Lips Has Been Purchased by Aquaplex Key West

LGBTQ+

Fort Lauderdale Drag Cabaret Lips Has Been Purchased by Aquaplex Key West

By Jose D. Duran
Here's Your Guide to Miami Art Shows in August 2024

Visual Art

Here's Your Guide to Miami Art Shows in August 2024

By Douglas Markowitz
Miami Actress Natalie Martinez Stars Opposite Vince Vaughn in Apple's Bad Monkey

Film, TV & Streaming

Miami Actress Natalie Martinez Stars Opposite Vince Vaughn in Apple's Bad Monkey

By Carolina del Busto
Asha Elias Channels Her Life as a PTA Mom Into Her Debut Novel

Books

Asha Elias Channels Her Life as a PTA Mom Into Her Debut Novel

By Carolina del Busto
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation