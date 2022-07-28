The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, July 29

Saturday, July 30

Sunday, July 31

Broward brewery LauderAle is celebrating its eighth anniversary with a weekend-long party. Thekicks off on Friday with an art market and a live performance by Got You Covered. Headlining the entire shindig is singer-songwriter Zach Deputy on Saturday. And, of course, there will be beer — lots and lots of beer, including specialty releases dropping every hour.Whether you’re new to drawing or are an experienced artist searching for a new muse,' pop-up figure-drawing classes make for an inspiring way to spend an evening. On Friday, the class partners with the Wolfsonian-FIU to offer a clothed model in a multitude of poses. For this edition, the model will take inspiration for their poses from the museum's collection. Limited materials will be available, so be sure to bring paper and a pencil at the very least. There’ll be complimentary drinks from Topo Chico for all to stay hydrated.On Friday, EDM powerhousebrings its Paradise Again Tour to FTX Arena. Consisting of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso, Swedish House Mafia has dominated the dance-music charts with tracks such as “Save the World” and “Don’t You Worry Child.” Following an indefinite hiatus in 2013, the Swedes officially returned in 2018 at Ultra Music Festival. Opening the show is experimental-pop artist Grimes and DJ/producer Chloe Calliet.Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami's free outdoor concert series,, returns on Friday. This month’s edition features a performance by the French Horn Collective. Led by singer/songwriter Vincent Raffard, the multifaceted group isn't all French horns — trumpet, guitar, violin, clarinet, and other instruments are also represented. Attendees are invited to push their personal tastes aside and discover new music. Visitors also have the opportunity to visit the museum's exhibits during the event.And another one bites the dust. Say farewell to ATV Records this weekend, as the venue closes to make way for a new restaurant and lounge. The nightclub's existence was short-lived, opening in 2019 when the Electric Pickle's Will Renuart teamed up with the partners at 1306. As part of ATV's closing weekend festivities, Safe Soundsystem hostson Friday. The lineup: Diego Andres, Terence Tabeau, Mutant Pete, Artime, Wngdu, and Mich Smith. They'll provide the beats for you to let go of that anger of losing yet another underground, locals-only space in the city.Support the next generation of musicians through theat the Miami Beach Bandshell. Coming from an intensive week of work and fun, girls and nonbinary children come together to share some of the original work they have created. Organized and produced like an actual concert, the all-ages show features the campers performing live, with DJ sets by Robbi Robsta and Vida.For many in the LGBTQ community, prom only served to enforce performative gender stereotypes and hetero relationships. That’s why Lezplay Bae has organized, a queer prom for those who didn’t get to live out their teenage dreams or are just looking for a safe space to party. The 21-and-over event promises drag performances, photo booths, drinks, and more.Bad Bunny let everyone know that, but women still have to contend with unwanted advances at parties when they're just trying to have fun. That's wherecomes in. The all-girl reggaeton party by women, for women promises femme attendees all the safety of being able to twerk in peace. The nationwide party stops at Oasis Wynnwod on Saturday, so follow Beyoncé's instructions, ladies, and leave your man at home because the club is jumpin' jumpin'. DJs King Inesse, Miriam, and Marj will selecting the night's tunes alongside themed photo-ops and plenty of pretty cocktails.Cool off with a nice can of seltzer at the inaugural, a refreshing summertime celebration. Guests will be offered to taste an array of hard seltzers from brands including White Claw, Truly, Funky Buddha, Corona, and High Noon. After tasting, attendees can vote for their favorite spiked beverage. Apart from sipping on fizzy drinks, seltzer fans can enjoy a wide range of entertainment and activities, including giveaways and games.What's the deal with dance music these days? Find out whentakes over the decks at Floyd on Sunday. The Swedish producer is known for focusing on lo-fi beats with tracks like “These Things Will Come to Be” and "U Already Know." Rest assured that while his nom de plume may be a joke, Armand Jakobsson takes beat-making very seriously.