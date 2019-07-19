The Eight Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

If you're in the mood to dance, you'll have plenty of chances this weekend. For the salseros out there, the Miami Salsa Congress is back to get dancers moving and shaking for the 18th year in a row. You can pregame for the five-day dance conference with a stop at MegaRumba, the Latin music festival returning to Wynwood Marketplace this Saturday.

If you're looking for laughs, head to the Miami Improv for a set by You Up? comedian Nikki Glaser. And for a memorable day with the family, visit the Frost Science Museum when it pays homage to the moon landing, which took place 50 years ago this Saturday.

Here are the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

The host of the 2016 smash Comedy Central series Not Safe With Nikki Glaser is gearing up for a two-day run in Miami. Leading LOL lady Nikki Glaser will headline four shows delivering her authentic vibe to the masses. She's also appeared on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, Last Comic Standing, and Conan. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., #224, Doral; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $25 to $50.

If you walk into an Abercrombie & Fitch store, you might feel like you've entered a woodsy-smelling house of preppy youths. If you walk into a Prok & Fitch show, on the other hand, you'll be greeted with house music and hyped fans. This Friday, the U.K.-bred duo will churn out a set a Treehouse. The group started as two vinyl-loving friends and has since become a favorite of Carl Cox, Loco Dice, Nic Fanciulli, and other big names in the biz. 11 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Young the Giant Wesley Yen

There's a lot of angry-sounding rock out there. But at the other end of the spectrum, Young the Giant, Fitz and the Tantrums, and Coin continue to churn out pleasant and poppy rock deliciousness. The three bands will play an outdoor show at Bayfront Park Amphitheater. As for a preshow playlist, you can't go wrong with YTG's "Superposition," Fitz's infectious "HandClap," and Coin's "Run." 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $29.50 to $69.50 via livenation.com.



There's a regular ol' rumba, and then there's MegaRumba. Billed as one of the largest free Latin music festivals in Miami, this shindig has attracted Maluma, Danny Ocean, and other lively performers in past editions. Lenier, Los Adolescentes, and Sonora Carruseles will headline this year's spectacle. Plus, expect a hoppin' thrifter market, food trucks, and bars. 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. General admission is free; VIP tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com.



July 20 marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. It was an impressive feat then and remains a landmark moment today. To celebrate, the Frost Science Museum is hosting Apollo 11 Day, including a showing of the Smithsonian Channel documentary The Day We Walked on the Moon, a "Feathers to the Stars" exhibition that debunks myths about the moon, and other educational diversions. After you've learned a bunch of stuff, you'll have earned a treat. Why not splurge on astronaut ice cream in the gift shop? 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Special events are included with museum admission ($27.95 for adults).

EXPAND Miami Salsa Congress Sebastian Hart

The Miami Salsa Congress, a five-day conference loaded with concerts, workshops, and parties, runs July 24 through 28. To kick things off, local dance collective Grupo N'Taya will perform at the Cubaocho Museum in Little Havana. Get ready to shake those hips, people. 9 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center, 1465 SW Eighth St., #106, Miami. Tickets cost $12 via eventbrite.com.



If you don't already love public radio, WDNA is ready to woo you. Its series Subtropical Experiments — Stories, Science and Jazz debuted in June with stories about the Everglades. Now the FM station will host an event concentrating on coral. The afternoon will begin with a story from a local thought leader, and then scientists will discuss the topic in-depth. From there, a community group will share how people can help, and a musician will break it all down. This month's session will include the art-science duo Coral Morphologic, reps from the University of Miami and Rescue a Reef, and jams from Lemon City Trio. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at WDNA, 2921 Coral Way, Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.



Atlanta-based writer Agnes Gomillion's new novel, The Record Keeper, examines a futuristic post-World War III through the lens of the character Arika Cobane, a black woman who slowly notices the laws she abides by are at the core of her people's misery. This Sunday in Coral Gables, Gomillion will discuss the new work with fans new and old. Given that a World War III-style conflict seems likelier by the day, the future described in her book could come sooner than we think. 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.