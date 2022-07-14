The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, July 15Sounds of Little Haiti returns for an epic performance by none other than konpa band Nu Look, the project of Arly Larivière. The Florida-based artist is set to deliver hits like "Cauchemar," "Wasn't Meant to Be," and "Until When." Larivière's genre, merengue dance music, is a mix of tropical melodies and reggae beats that will have you dancing and swaying like a palm tree in the Caribbean breeze. 6 p.m. Friday, at Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; 305-960-2969; miamigov.com/lhcc. Tickets cost $5 to $35 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Can't find anything good on Pornhub? Wish you could meet your favorite adult stars in person? Well, you're in luck. This weekend, Exxxotica returns to the Miami Airport Convention Center for three days of XXX fun. Meet performers like Jessie Lee, Brandi Love, Jenna Foxx, and Katie Morgan or check out seminars like "Striptease 101," "Throw That Ass: The Art of Twerk," and "Tie Me Up: Intro to Rope Bondage." When the convention center closes each night, the afterparties move to local strip clubs, including Gold Rush, Erotica Cabaret, and Bellas Cabaret. 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at the Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-261-3800; exxxoticaexpo.com. Tickets cost $19.99 to $329.99. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, July 16The Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, and reproductive-rights activists from Bans Off Our Bodies are standing up against the turning of the tide with a protest in Bayfront Park. Fighting to recognize abortion as a form of healthcare, the peaceful demonstration will protest against systemic discrimination and racism and call for access to decent healthcare. Residents are invited to join in and demand equal human rights. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Register at eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Wu-Tang Clan's GZA takes the stage at the Joint of Miami on Saturday to perform his classic album Liquid Swords along with the Phunky Nomads. Released in 1995, the album was met with critical acclaim thanks to its complex lyricism and hypnotic musical style. Appreciation for Liquid Swords has only continued to grow over the years. "Liquid Swords isn't just GZA's only great album, it might just be his only good one," Pitchfork's Ian Cohen noted in his review of the 2012 reissue. Witness the greatness for yourself when GZA brings his genius to Wynwood. 10 p.m. Saturday, at the Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-860-5634; thejointofmiami.com. Tickets cost $30 to $400 via tixr.com. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, July 17It is never too late to learn how to longboard dance, and SkateBird Miami is helping out with its latest skateboarding session. Every Sunday, in partnership with Sk8pak, the skatepark hosts a one-hour Adult Longboarding Class that will teach any old fogy how to step, glide, or make moves as they ride the pavement. The event promises that students will leave the class with at least a few tricks up their sleeves. Once the session is complete, skateboarders are invited to enjoy pizza and drinks from on-site vendors. There's also a Wednesday evening class for those looking to shred after work. 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, at Skatebird Miami, 533 NE 83rd St., El Portal; 305-603-8015; skatebirdmiami.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Tequila, the beach, and a perfect sunset: What more could one want? The weekly Sundown Sunday at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila South Beach may be the best way to say goodbye to the weekend. Add tropical flair with specialty cocktails, pitcher specials, DJs, giveaways, and $7 coconut tequila shots. For those looking to make an even bigger dent in their weekend budget, table reservations are available. 6 p.m. Sunday, at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila South Beach, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-2145; bodegataqueria.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Bring out the collar spikes and gel up your mohawks because you're in for a punky ride. The Auld Dubliner hosts a Miami Vice Punk Night featuring music by local punk bands. Fuákata, Johnny Two Chords, and the ProblemAddicts will take the stage to move the crowd with their hard-hitting music. Caution: Sudden mosh pits may occur. 7 p.m. Sunday, at Auld Dubliner Irish Pub, 91 NW First St., Miami; 786-353-2339. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
What's not to love about Eurovision? The annual song contest sees European nations compete for the top prize through deliciously campy pop tunes, and since debuting in 1956, it's perplexed Americans who have no idea what's going on. This year's winner was Ukraine, with the song "Stefania," performed by the folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra. Of course, Eurovision has its fans in America, like EurovisioNYC, the largest fan community in the New York City area. On Sunday, the group welcomes its EurovisionMIA chapter with a Welcome to Eurovision Miami party at gay watering hole Nathan's Bar, hosted by Dasha Sweetwaters. 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday, at Nathan's Bar, 1216 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; nathanssobe.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden