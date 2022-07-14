The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, July 15

Bans Off Our Bodies rally at Bayfront Park: See Saturday Photo by Kat Duesterhaus

Saturday, July 16

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center: See Saturday Photo by Simon Soong

Sundown Sunday at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Menin Hospitality

Sunday, July 17

returns for an epic performance by none other than konpa band Nu Look, the project of Arly Larivière. The Florida-based artist is set to deliver hits like "Cauchemar," "Wasn't Meant to Be," and "Until When." Larivière's genre, merengue dance music, is a mix of tropical melodies and reggae beats that will have you dancing and swaying like a palm tree in the Caribbean breeze.Can't find anything good on Pornhub? Wish you could meet your favorite adult stars in person? Well, you're in luck. This weekend,returns to the Miami Airport Convention Center for three days of XXX fun. Meet performers like Jessie Lee, Brandi Love, Jenna Foxx, and Katie Morgan or check out seminars like "Striptease 101," "Throw That Ass: The Art of Twerk," and "Tie Me Up: Intro to Rope Bondage." When the convention center closes each night, the afterparties move to local strip clubs, including Gold Rush, Erotica Cabaret, and Bellas Cabaret.On Friday, catchandactor and stand-up comedianwhen he takes the stage for a three-night stint at Miami Improv in Doral. As ancast member from 2010 to 2016, Pharoah performed memorable impressions of Kanye West, Will Smith, and Barack Obama. In 2015, he dropped his special,wherein he wove his celebrity impressions with ruminations on life.The Supreme Court struck downv., and reproductive-rights activists fromare standing up against the turning of the tide with a protest in Bayfront Park. Fighting to recognize abortion as a form of healthcare, the peaceful demonstration will protest against systemic discrimination and racism and call for access to decent healthcare. Residents are invited to join in and demand equal human rights.Returning to the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center is, the local dance company pushing the boundaries of contemporary dance. On Saturday and Sunday, the company presents "Modern Masters," debuting the work of four talented choreographers and highlighting the innovative, athletic, and emotive aspects of 21st-century dance. The program includes works by Guggenheim Fellow Helen Simoneau and Miami Dances Choreographer's Prize winner Yanis Eric Pikieris.Wu-Tang Clan'stakes the stage at the Joint of Miami on Saturday to perform his classic albumalong with the Phunky Nomads. Released in 1995, the album was met with critical acclaim thanks to its complex lyricism and hypnotic musical style. Appreciation forhas only continued to grow over the years. "isn't just GZA's onlyalbum, it might just be his onlyone," Pitchfork's Ian Cohen noted in his review of the 2012 reissue. Witness the greatness for yourself when GZA brings his genius to Wynwood.It is never too late to learn how to longboard dance, and SkateBird Miami is helping out with its latest skateboarding session. Every Sunday, in partnership with Sk8pak, the skatepark hosts a one-hourthat will teach any old fogy how to step, glide, or make moves as they ride the pavement. The event promises that students will leave the class with at least a few tricks up their sleeves. Once the session is complete, skateboarders are invited to enjoy pizza and drinks from on-site vendors. There's also a Wednesday evening class for those looking to shred after work.Tequila, the beach, and a perfect sunset: What more could one want? The weeklyat Bodega Taqueria y Tequila South Beach may be the best way to say goodbye to the weekend. Add tropical flair with specialty cocktails, pitcher specials, DJs, giveaways, and $7 coconut tequila shots. For those looking to make an even bigger dent in their weekend budget, table reservations are available.Bring out the collar spikes and gel up your mohawks because you're in for a punky ride. The Auld Dubliner hosts afeaturing music by local punk bands. Fuákata, Johnny Two Chords, and the ProblemAddicts will take the stage to move the crowd with their hard-hitting music. Caution: Sudden mosh pits may occur.What's not to love about Eurovision? The annual song contest sees European nations compete for the top prize through deliciously campy pop tunes, and since debuting in 1956, it's perplexed Americans who have no idea what's going on. This year's winner was Ukraine, with the song "Stefania," performed by the folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra. Of course, Eurovision has its fans in America, like EurovisioNYC, the largest fan community in the New York City area. On Sunday, the group welcomes its EurovisionMIA chapter with aparty at gay watering hole Nathan's Bar, hosted by Dasha Sweetwaters.