The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

December 1, 2022 8:00AM

NightGarden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: See Friday
Friday, December 2

Once again, NightGarden illuminates Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden through the holiday season. Enjoy acres of magical holiday radiance as you explore the gardens after hours. Using light and sound, the installations will transport you to a world of fairy tales. Archimedes, the wise talking tree that interacts with guests, is at the center of it all. There's also an app that uses augmented reality to take you on a quest to find the Fairy Queen's lost subjects. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through January 8, 2023, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; thenightgarden.com. Tickets cost $30 to $35. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

South Florida may not experience seasonal weather, but it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Zoo Miami. Every year, the park hosts Zoo Lights Miami, featuring more than a million bright tree lights, a 24-foot-tall holiday tree, and appearances by Jolly Old St. Nick himself. The entire family can also enjoy animal appearances, riverboat rides, and hot chocolate and cookies. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through December 30, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; 305-255-5551; zoomiami.org. Tickets cost $18.95 to $22.50. Jose D. Duran

Celebrate Miami's favorite fried snack at the ninth-annual iteration of the incomparable Croqueta Palooza. Edible South Florida has dubbed it "the most Miami event ever," and it's hard to disagree. In addition to the celebrated fried finger food, prepare to chow down on fritas, flans, and Cuban sandwiches. The lineup includes Babe's Meat & Counter, Casa 305, Dos Croqueta, Islas Canarias, and Joanna's Marketplace. You can wash it down with Jupiña and Materva and drinks from Civil Society, Funky Buddha, and M.I.A. Beer & Spirits. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; burgerbeast.com/croquetapalooza. Tickets cost $75 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Rakastella at Virginia Key Beach Park: See Saturday
Photo courtesy of Rakastella

Saturday, December 3

As part of Vizcaya Museum & Gardens' Contemporary Arts Program, the historical landmark debuts its latest art installation in time for Miami Art Week. Created by Jaime and Javier Suárez, "Wish Towers" explores how art and nature intersect at Vizcaya. The installation is made out of fossilized coral from Puerto Rico's shores and sheds light on climate change and sea-level rise, highlighting Vizcaya's commitment to the environment. The opening reception takes place on Saturday with an artists' talk featuring curator Helena Gomez and the artists. 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-250-9133; vizcaya.org. Tickets cost $5 via eventbrite.com; free for members. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

On Saturday, the sixth-annual Art, Blues & Soul Festival returns to the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center in Liberty City. As the name implies, the event celebrates the genres of blues and soul. Singer-songwriter Marsha Ambrosius, formerly of the Grammy-nominated duo Floetry, headlines this year's event, along with soul singer Meli'sa Morgan, R&B trio Next, and R&B artist Lenny Williams. Along with the music, the festival will present "First Frequency — First People Of Knowledge," an art exhibition featuring works from various African diaspora artists. 3:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami; 305-638-6771; ahcacmiami.org. Tickets cost $55 to $88 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina

Seth, Troxler, Jennifer Cardini, Diplo, Dixon, Moodymann — Virginia Key Beach Park hosts a veritable who's-who of dance music all-stars during Rakastella. The sunset-to-sunrise bash also includes locals like Ultrathem, Ashley Venom, Coffintexts, and Will Renuart on the lineup. The festival is the work of Innervisions and Life and Death, which premiered in 2017 and has grown steadily ever since. Despite its growth, it's kept its mission of love and sustainability at its core. 4 p.m. Saturday, December 4, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; rakastella.com. Tickets cost $70 to $140 via ticketfairy.com. Jose D. Duran

Step into Honey Dijon's Playground when the DJ/producer takes over Space Park's pop-up in Wynwood for a night of house music. Joining Dijon in dominating the dance floor are Derrick Carter, DJ Holographic, and Roujee Tunes. Honey Dijon is widely recognized for her performances at world-renowned nightclubs and production work on soundtracks for galleries and fashion events such as Louis Vuitton and Dior. Her sound leans heavily on golden-era disco, combined with house and techno elements. 5 p.m. Saturday, at the Space Park Pop-Up, at 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; spaceparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
Blade Runner: The Final Cut at Coral Gables Art Cinema: See Saturday
Photo by Warner Bros./Archive Photos/Getty Images
On Saturday, the Coral Gables Art Cinema screens Blade Runner: The Final Cut as part of its After Hours series. When it premiered in 1982, the Ridley Scott-directed film laid the template for every sci-fi movie that came after. The film depicts a dystopian future in which corporate power, pollution, and flying cars are the norm. Harrison Ford stars as retired cop Rick Deckard, alongside Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, Edward James Olmos, and Daryl Hannah. 9 p.m. Saturday, at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8 to $11.75. Jose D. Duran

Sunday, December 4

Epic Pool Parties takes over the Sagamore South Beach's pool for the entirety of Miami Art Week, culminating on Sunday afternoon when legends Sasha and Danny Tenaglia come together for an epic back-to-back set. Sasha is best known as half of the British duo Sasha & John Digweed, while Tenaglia is one of New York City's most celebrated DJs. Either way, your poolside relaxation is in expert hands. Also on Sunday's bill are DJ Three and Jonathan Cowan. 1 to 11 p.m. Sunday, at the Sagamore South Beach, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami; theepicpoolparty.com. Tickets cost $40 to $60 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Drab Majesty is much more than a band. It is a musical project founded by Andrew Clinico in 2011 that centers on the androgynous character Deb Demure. Along with partner Mona D, Clinico's project features reverb-laced guitars, synth basslines, and drum-machine beats. The band released its third album, the goth-rock Modern Mirror, to critical acclaim in 2019. "While the record is not necessarily groundbreaking, it doesn't need to be. It's everything we want from Drab Majesty," Paste's Annie Black wrote in her review. See for yourself when the duo stops at Gramps on Sunday for an intimate show. 8 p.m. Sunday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $22 to $25 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
