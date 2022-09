The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, September 26

Yoga can be the perfect way to reset and start your week. This Monday, experience multisensory yoga that invites participants to truly connect to the moment for a truly relaxing experience at. Instructors Megan (yoga teacher and holistic health coach) and Rob Newmans (sound healer, AcroYoga and slack-line instructor and fire performer) will lead you through pranayama and aromatherapy breath activation, while you listen to soothing sounds and, ideally, transcend into another realm.Most Americans probably don't know where their food comes from — and that's a shame. Being connected with the farm-to-table process is vital in understanding why access to locally grown produce is necessary for a healthy society. On Tuesday, Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach hosts a talk with, founder of Food Forest Abundance . The company encourages everyone to install a food forest in their own backyard or balcony, making it suitable for urban and suburban environments. Learn more about the movement directly from Gale, who will touch on topics including regenerative agriculture and ecology.Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator (DVCAI) invites you to experience a powerful exhibition surrounding the richness of diaspora. Curated by Rose Gordon-Wallace,investigates the impact and legacy of the African, Indo, and Caribbean diaspora across the U.S. and the Caribbean. The exhibition includes works by 19 artists and features visual art, music, film, teas, and art performances by Yacine Tilala Fall and Kim Yantis.On Thursday, YoungArts debuts its fall exhibition, "Sunshine," highlighting the work of Haitian-American artist. Inspired by ancestral lineage as well as the subtropics, Fleurido incorporates aspects of family, friends, home spaces, and even tropical plants, inviting the viewer to dwell on the cycle of life. On opening night, the foundation will host "The Growth of an Artistic Practice," a discussion between Fleuridor and multidisciplinary artist Loni Johnson, moderated by YoungArts associate curator Luisa Múnera. "Sunshine" will be on view through December 10.Cuban-born, Paris-based musicianmakes her Florida debut Thursday at the Miami Beach Bandshell. Presented by Tigre Sounds, the concert will focus on the artist's 2020 album, a living tribute to her mother. Born Yaite Rodriguez, La Dame Blanche is a classically trained flutist who blends her formal schooling with various genres, from hip-hop to urbano.One of the city's iconic landmarks, the, is closing its doors after 37 years. But much like everything in Hialeah, nothing comes to an end without a big bang to go along with it. Thehas partnered with Probidæ, Internet Friends, Annex, and the Boombox for a 12-hour closing party featuring a stellar lineup of Miami-based artists, community organizers, and market vendors. Partygoers can say goodbye to the best place to score everything from jewelry to airbrushed apparel, accompanied by two stages of DJs and live music."You expect to fall asleep sober" whencomes around? Think again. The standup comedian takes the stage at the Parker as part of his Are You That Guy? Tour. Wallace first blew up social-media platforms such as Vine and Instagram with his humorous videos. Eventually, he became a player in the comedy scene, especially among young adults. Today, fans praise him for coming up with highly quotable lines like "Ain't no laws when you're drinking Claws" and "Dude, I haven't been this sober since birth."In 2001, Suzan-Lori Parks'premiered off-Broadway at the Public Theater before moving to Broadway the following year. The play, for which Parks won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama (the first Black woman to be so honored) and the Outer Critics Circle Award, zeroes in on two brothers haunted by their past and obsessed with the street con game three-card monte. On Friday, the Main Street Players present their production of the award-winning play under the direction of Carey Brianna-Hart. Shows are scheduled every weekend through October 16.Perhaps you knowfrom his memorable stint on HBO'sas the coattail-riding Erlich Bachman. Miller has also had roles in, and. He's also had specials on Comedy Central and HBO. Miller stops at Miami Improv on Friday and Saturday for a two-night stint, delivering the kind of standup comedy he's long been known for.Just in time for the start of the spooky season, Savor Cinema and Popcorn Frights hosts a weekend full of gore and horror during the. On Saturday, Savor will screen Halloween film classics, and. Return on Sunday — if you dare — for the Florida premiere ofand a 4K restoration of teen slasher flickNo two film festivals are alike, but you've probably not been to one as uniquely weird as the(MUFF). During the fifth-annual MUFF, audiences will experience weird shorts, music videos, the Circle-Jerk Awards, and even the return of several filmmakers who've screened their work at past editions. Need more inducement? There's food and a full bar to enjoy during the screenings.British musician and producerbraves the Miami humidity when he takes the stage at Space Park on Saturday as part of his Fragments Live Tour. The L.A.-based artist's North American tour kicked off last month in Montreal. Bonobo released his seventh album,, back in January and has admitted it was a challenge to create. The five-time Grammy nominee toldKatie Bain that he suffered from writer's block during the lockdown. "There was the irony of having all this time and nothing to talk about. So it took a while," he confided.Latin pop starheadlines FTX Arena as part of his Dharma World Tour on Saturday. The 90-minute show features Yatra performing songs like "Tacones Rojos," "Pareja del Año," and "Chica Ideal." The Colombian singer reached a new level of fame when he sang the Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned track "Dos Oruguitas" off thesoundtrack; the song was nominated for an Oscar for "Best Original Song." In January, the singer released his third album,, which features collaborations with Rauw Alejandro, Natti Natasha, Justin Quiles, and Mariah Angeliq.Dress up in your all-black attire and put on your darkest makeup: It's time for a. Join your fellow goths for a brunch of the highest order, including exquisite teas, three-tier tower finger sandwiches, and sweets that nobody can refuse. Don those (black) gloves and point those pinkies outward — this event, hosted by the local pinup community Pinned South Florida, is a tea party to die for.Is your kid driving you crazy playing "Baby Shark" on repeat? Find some respite when the New World Symphony presentson Sunday. The symphony invites families to stop by the New World Center for a day of classical music featuring works from Tchaikovsky'sand Disney blockbusters like. Don't worry if your little one can't hold still during the performance. The event is presented with kids from 4 to 9 in mind, so you're welcome to talk and move throughout the concert hall while the orchestra plays.