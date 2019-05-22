The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Ever wanted to shake your ass in a fountain? Well, here's your chance. The City of Miami Beach is turning the picturesque Normandy Fountain into a full-fledged Buenos Aires-inspired fiesta. The affair, Milonga Under the Stars, will offer a tango class and performance by True Tango, libations for purchase, and grub from the likes of Las Vacas Gordas, Gaucho Ranch, and Fufi Restaurant. Just be sure to stretch beforehand. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Normandy Fountain, 7802 Rue Vendome, Miami Beach. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

What's all that twang you hear coming from West Palm Beach? This Thursday, it's Rascal Flatts on the Summer Playlist Tour. This year marks 20 years since the band was born in Columbus, Ohio. In the two decades since, the country group has given us albums galore, including its latest, 2017's Back to Us, and tunes such as "What Hurts the Most" and a stellar rendition of "Bless the Broken Road." The band's latest single, "Back to Life," which dropped last year, is worth a listen. 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach. Tickets cost $37.50 to $99.50 via livenation.com.



For many people, Memorial Day weekend means more than just three days of vacation — it also kicks off barbecue season. Granted, there's a bigger cause at work — honoring our fallen heroes. But in the U.S., that's usually accomplished with grilled meat and adult beverages. To honor the food traditions that go along with the unofficial start of summer, Planta South Beach will be offering a plant-based Backyard BBQ lineup during dinner service from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday, May 23, through Saturday, May 25. Planta's Memorial Day weekend menu will feature items such as a jalapeño-cheddar corn bread ($11); black and bleu burger with shiitake bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cashew nut bleu cheese ($22); a Southwest burger with pepper jack “cheese,” lettuce, avocado smash, shaved onion rings, and BBQ sauce; corn “off the cob” with white queso, chives, and dried miso ($9); and Buffalo cauliflower with cashew nut bleu cheese and scallions. Be sure to order a side of shaved onion rings and fire-pit beans to go with your meal, and don't forget to save room for the coconut cream pie dessert special ($14). 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8513; plantarestaurants.com.

Virgin MiamiCentral's food hall, Central Fare, is finally open. Tenants include World Famous House of Mac, Bucks Crepes, Delicatessen Patagonia, Bio Bio Gelato, and the wine bar Art de Vivre, in addition to La Estacion American Brasserie by Juvia Group. Parliament Coffee & Espresso Bar and Rosetta Bakery are already open, and 800 Degrees Woodfired is set to open this fall. 350 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-520-2300; virginmiamicentral.com.

You can have beer and culture in one trip with NightTables' Wynwood Brewery Crawl. Every Thursday through Sunday, this crawl takes thirsty tourists and locals from Miami breweries to the Wynwood urban art district for a tour of the graffiti and murals. The final stop includes live music and food trucks. The experience changes according to the day and area events, so no two crawls are ever the same. Prepare to go off the beaten path to explore neighborhood shops, eateries, and breweries. One beer sample is included and discounts are offered for additional purchases. Thursday through Sunday starting at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $29 via eventbrite.com.

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show: See Friday. Photo by George Martinez

Friday



A whole lotta vroom will happen along the sands of South Beach this Memorial Day weekend. In addition to offering plane demos and water spectacles galore, the Hyundai Air & Sea Show boasts more than four city blocks of interactive displays, military tributes, and other diversions. Highlights of the weekend include a Flo Rida performance, a fireworks extravaganza, and a unique night-pyro parachute demonstration by the U.S. Army Golden Knights. Friday and Saturday along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach. Tickets start at $25 via usasalute.com.



EXPAND Ben UFO: See Saturday. An++e Kokalj

Saturday

The British know how to rock out. Case in point: Britain's Four Tet and Ben UFO. The artists are coming together for a show at Club Space this Saturday evening. Four Tet, known for his stint with the band Fridge, has since mixed tracks by the likes of Radiohead, Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding, Sia, and Black Sabbath. With roots in the dubstep realm, Ben UFO has since branched into house, garage, and other styles, further solidifying himself as a global force. 11 p.m. Saturday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $20.

Getting mono the kissing disease is not fun. Monolink, on the other hand, is something you'll want to catch. With a style that often transcends genres, Monolink is the quintessential singer/songwriter/producer extraordinaire. From thumping bass to guitar riffs to hypnotic synths, Monolink always strikes that happy, jammin' medium. For a preshow playlist, don't neglect the morsels from his latest LP, Amniotic, which dropped last year. 11 p.m. Saturday at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via eventbrite.com.

Oh, look how you've grown, Miami J'ouvert. The colorful Caribbean fest, inspired by a Trinidad slavery-emancipation celebration in the 1800s, started locally in 2002 with approximately 700 Caribbean-Americans dancing and covered in body paint. These days, more than 3,000 people show up for the body paint-, powder-, and water-filled fest. So what can you expect Saturday evening at Mana Wynwood? Be prepared to shake your rump to international tunes, get messy in the most colorful and beautiful way possible, and make some friends along the way. 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $75 via eventbrite.com.

Sorry, Christmas — in South Florida, the opening of water-park season is the most wonderful time of the year. This weekend, Grapeland Water Park will open for sweaty Miamians. Among Grapeland's features are Shipwreck Island, with two mammoth slides and water-shooting cannons; Pirate's Plunge, with three slides and splash fountains; the Captain's Lagoon heated pool; and the relaxing Buccaneer River Ride. Just be sure to wear sunscreen so you don't roast like a lobster. 10 a.m. Saturday at Grapeland Water Park, 1550 NW 37th Ave., Miami; miamigov.com. Miami-Dade resident adult tickets cost $12; various discounts are available.

Our Caribbean friends know how to throw down. If you don't know that already, hit the 13th-annual Best of the Best Concert Sunday at Bayfront Park. The annual shindig celebrates all Caribbean nations and is packed with cultural bites, vendors, and flags of the islands waving everywhere. Oh, yeah, and there are stellar tunes too. Headlining this year's fest are Shabba Ranks, the "Don Dada" Super Cat, Alkaline, and Jahmiel. 2 p.m. Sunday at Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $50 to $399 via bestofthebestconcert.com.

Calling all anime lovers: It's your time to shine (and prep for some cosplay action). Mizucon is set to return to the Hilton Miami Airport with a slew of special guests, activities, and exhibitors. Highlights of this year's show include the first-ever Mizu Stars idol singing competition, a performance by comedian Aaron Pabon, a James Bond-inspired Shaken Not Stirred Burlesque, and a martial arts performance by Daniel and Jillian Coglan. Saturday and Sunday at Hilton Miami Airport, 5101 Blue Lagoon Dr., Miami. Day passes start at $20 via mizucon.com.

EXPAND Duck Duck Goose: See Sunday. Karli Evans

Sunday

For a fourth consecutive year, Duck Duck Goose is bringing together some of the area's top chefs to put their unique spins on locally raised and pastured fowl. The result will be a lot of yummy goodness for you to sample. Among this year's list of 20-plus participating chefs are Clark Bowen (Boulud Sud), Jose Mendin (La Placita), and Brian Mullins (Ms. Cheezious). 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Anderson, 709 NE 29th St., Miami. Tickets cost $58 to $93 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Veuve Clicquot Puppy Brunch: See Monday. Chris Carter

Monday

Do you hear that noise? That's your dog yapping, "Do something fun with me, human!" Fido clearly wants to go to the Veuve Clicquot Puppy Brunch at the Wharf. In addition to bites from Lung Yai Thai Tapas, Spris Artisan Pizza, Mojo Donuts, and other eateries, there will be Veuve Clicquot bottles for you to purchase and enjoy starting at $100. Cheers! Noon to 10 p.m. Monday at the Wharf, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND The Cons: See Tuesday. Amadeus McCaskill

Tuesday

Worlds are colliding — specifically, the worlds of tattoo culture, cannabis culture, and alternative-model culture. All three will converge at the Cons, a massive spectacle that boasts three awesome conventions in one badass location. The event kicks off Tuesday at SLS South Beach and runs through Saturday. From attending informative workshops to mingling with industry elite to snagging one-of-a-kind swag, you can't really find any cons to the Cons. Tuesday through Saturday at SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Ticket packages start at $65 via thecons.biz.

Ardian Lumi

Wednesday

It's time for another Miami Fashion Week. Wednesday through the weekend, you'll find runway experiences, a benefit gala with Antonio Banderas hosting and proceeds benefitting Nicklaus Children's Health Foundation, and summits boasting the top brains in the biz. Wednesday through Sunday at various locations throughout Miami. Tickets start at $90 via eventbrite.com.

From 1972 to 1973, Mick Rock worked as David Bowie's official photographer and videographer. This was in the heart of Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars days, making for some supercompelling imagery. This Wednesday, Rock will chat about his latest collection of images — many of which have never been published before — during a conversation about his book The Rise of David Bowie, 1972-1973. He will also sign copies. 8 p.m. Wednesday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.