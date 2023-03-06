The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, March 6

Tuesday, March 7

Wednesday, March 8

click to enlarge Yayoi Kusama's "Love Is Calling" at Pérez Art Museum Miami: See Thursday Photo by Ernie Galan/© Yayoi Kusama. Courtesy David Zwirner, New York; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore/Shanghai; Victoria Miro, London/Venice

Thursday, March 9

click to enlarge One World Show at Istituto Marangoni Miami: See Saturday Photo by Masoomeh Mousavi

Friday, March 10

Saturday, March 11

click to enlarge Rauw Alejandro at Miami-Dade Arena: See Saturday Duars Entertainment photo

click to enlarge Miss Kittin & the Hacker at the Ground: See Saturday Photo by Astrid Raes

Sunday, March 12

Green tea is no mere fat burner; it's a way of life. Namo Sanctuary's, hosted by Admari Tea, will unlock all the secrets of the East Asian beverage. Along with its health benefits, discover how this herb is not only a drink but an effective tool for inner peace, anxiety release, and tranquility. You'll have the chance to taste several forms of green tea, with many each derived from distinct regions.On Tuesday, unwind, de-stress, and energize with aled by Claudia Aros at the Sacred Space. The popular event has found a new home and is excited to bring back the weekly healing Reiki event. Aros, a Reiki master, will bring her knowledge of theta healing, shamanic practices, channeling, dense energies cleansing, light language transmission, and color therapy to help you find balance.Listening tois like listening to your dad's favorite music. But with the band's Grammy win for "Best Rock Album" for 2017's, the quartet is actively making classic rock cool again. Greta Van Fleet stops at the Hard Rock Live on Wednesday to make up for the cancellation of last October's show. The show is in support of the band's most recent album,, which Kerrang! writer Sam Law noted the band doubled down" on everything that thrust them to prominence in the first place." Opening the show is alternative act Houndmoth and singer-songwriter Robert Finley.On Wednesday,go head-to-head with the Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami-Dade Arena. Post-All-Star break, the Heat find themselves mired in the middle of the pack in the NBA's Eastern Conference, several notches below the Cavs. But the hometown boys have plenty of time to climb the conference ladder before the regular season concludes in April.Step into a psychedelic wonderland at Pérez Art Museum Miami on Thursday, as one of Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirror Rooms lands at the bayfront museum.is one of the Japanese artist's largest, most immersive, and most kaleidoscopic works. The experience is both auditory and visual, with Kusama reciting a poem in Japanese as you walk through the installation. The experience is included in the museum's admission price, but reservations are required.Before BTS and Blackpink, there was. The popular South Korean hip-hop group was formed in 2001 and consists of members Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz. They're known for being pioneers in the K-pop genre and continue to influence Korean music today. Last year, the group released its tenth studio album,. In her five-star review,Rhian Daly wrote, "It's an album that should be remembered for a long time to come."New York City-based dance company Urban Bush Women brings its site-specific dance performanceto the Historic Hampton House. Dancers will use the space to explore the movements, histories, and stories of Miami's Black community. "Haint Blu" — named after the color Southern families paint their front porches to ward off evil spirits — positions itself as a center and source of healing through movement into stillness and rest.Miami New Drama continues its 2022-23 season with the world premiere of. Written by Aurin Squire and directed by Shaun Patrick Tubbs, the work is a semi-autobiographical tale set in 1984 Opa-locka. You might know Squire, a Miami native, from his work in television shows likeandCelebrating its tenth year, thereturns for another three-day event filled with music, yoga, art, and more. The festival is an opportunity to escape the city's rapid pace and enjoy open-air performances by Donna the Buffalo, Daymé Arocena, Marlow Rosado, Ram Haiti, Jorge Glem, the Bones of J.R. Jones, Munior Hossn, Cortadito, and other acts. In addition to the music, take part in sustainability and wellness workshops, browse the craft vendors, and take in the live art.Burlesque, circus acts, and live signing come together in, a cabaret-style show at Savage Labs. The event promises to show you what forbidden fantasies look like and to explore the naughtiest corners of your mind. While this won't be a G-rated affair, don't expect it to resemble your average strip club experience — burlesque tends to be a bit more highbrow than that.Come one, come all to, a convention that celebrates everything from the greatest comic books to the greatest movies in pop culture. From Marvel and DC toand, no matter what you love, there will surely be a place for you here. You're invited to discover a world of comics and collectibles, from rare, classic finds to new works. During the giveaways, you'll have the chance to score free goodies, such as trading cards, autographs, Pokémon trainer boxes, and Funko Pops.The acclaimedmusic festival returns to Hard Rock Stadium for its 16th edition to celebrate diverse tunes and genres such as R&B, neo-soul, reggae, gospel, and, of course, jazz. This year's event features performances by Jill Scott, Jodeci, Ari Lennox, Charlie Wilson, Keyshia Cole, and Sean Paul. Apart from the music, attendees can amplify their cultural music experience with savory and distinctive dishes from onsite vendors.On Saturday, the Istituto Marangoni Miami hostsbenefiting Art 4 Humanity (A4H), which provides female refugees an opportunity to learn photography. The event is presented by A4H and fashion brand Vionnet and is both a fashion show and a photography exhibition. In the photos on display, the refugees serve both as models wearing garments from Vionnet's archives and as photographers. The photographs and outfits on display will be available for purchase, with proceeds going toward A4H's mission and photography school.Celebrate the 35th anniversary of the classic Japanese video game seriesat, a piano concert at Ashe Auditorium at the James L. Knight Center. Take a seat, lean back, and watch the world of the series unfold right in front of your very eyes as footage from the game is projected on the big screen and accompanied by a full orchestra. During the show, you can expect to hear some of the anthology's most recognizable tunes, including "Liberi Fatali," "Game Over Theme," "Besaid Island," and "The Dark Messenger."Puerto Rican singertakes the stage at the Miami-Dade Arena as part of his Saturno World Tour. Known as the "king of modern reggaeton," Alejandro is one of the lead voices of the new generation of Latin music. His music style is a mixture of hip-hop and reggaeton beats brought to life through rhythmic sounds and rich melodies. Acclaimed for his work, he has won two Latin Grammy Awards. His most recognized songs include "Lokera," "Te Felicito," "Punto 40," "Desesperados," and "Party" (with Bad Bunny).When French singer and producer Miss Kittin teamed up with her old pal the Hacker for an appearance at III Points last year, they immediately transported the festival back to the early aughts, launching straight in the track "Stripper." If you missed that appearance, worry not:will again stop in the Magic City to drench us in sleazy excess.Perhaps.Carnaval Miami isn't over until you've hit, the most incredible street festival in the game. Calle Ocho returns to solidify its reign as one of the largest Latin events in the city. Attendees are invited to walk through 15 street blocks filled with various music stages, food vendors selling international foods, and folkloric dancing. Gather the family and celebrate those Hispanic roots in a city that welcomes and embraces all things Latino.Rapperstops by the Joint of Miami on Sunday as part of the Revival Tour. The controversial artist is perhaps best known for his debut album,, which reached number 12 on the Billboard 200 and featured collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Rocky, and Diplo. The 29-year-old's latest offering is the mixtape, which came out late last year. For Sunday's Miami show, he'll be joined by IceWater Division member Diego Money.