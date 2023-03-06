The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, March 6Green tea is no mere fat burner; it's a way of life. Namo Sanctuary's Green Tea Heaven Workshop, hosted by Admari Tea, will unlock all the secrets of the East Asian beverage. Along with its health benefits, discover how this herb is not only a drink but an effective tool for inner peace, anxiety release, and tranquility. You'll have the chance to taste several forms of green tea, with many each derived from distinct regions. 9 a.m. Monday, at Namo Sanctuary, 250 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-506-7044; namosanctuary.com. Tickets cost $118.77. Sophia Medina
Tuesday, March 7On Tuesday, unwind, de-stress, and energize with a Reiki Circle led by Claudia Aros at the Sacred Space. The popular event has found a new home and is excited to bring back the weekly healing Reiki event. Aros, a Reiki master, will bring her knowledge of theta healing, shamanic practices, channeling, dense energies cleansing, light language transmission, and color therapy to help you find balance. 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Sacred Space Miami, 105 NE 24th St., Miami; 786-621-5006; sacredspacemiami.com.Tickets cost $33.33 to $44.44. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wednesday, March 8Listening to Greta Van Fleet is like listening to your dad's favorite music. But with the band's Grammy win for "Best Rock Album" for 2017's From the Fires, the quartet is actively making classic rock cool again. Greta Van Fleet stops at the Hard Rock Live on Wednesday to make up for the cancellation of last October's show. The show is in support of the band's most recent album, The Battle at Garden's Gate, which Kerrang! writer Sam Law noted the band doubled down" on everything that thrust them to prominence in the first place." Opening the show is alternative act Houndmoth and singer-songwriter Robert Finley. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $55 to $135 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Wednesday, Miami Heat go head-to-head with the Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami-Dade Arena. Post-All-Star break, the Heat find themselves mired in the middle of the pack in the NBA's Eastern Conference, several notches below the Cavs. But the hometown boys have plenty of time to climb the conference ladder before the regular season concludes in April. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Miami-Dade Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; miamidadearena.com. Tickets cost $17 to $425 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Thursday, March 9Step into a psychedelic wonderland at Pérez Art Museum Miami on Thursday, as one of Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirror Rooms lands at the bayfront museum. "Love Is Calling" is one of the Japanese artist's largest, most immersive, and most kaleidoscopic works. The experience is both auditory and visual, with Kusama reciting a poem in Japanese as you walk through the installation. The experience is included in the museum's admission price, but reservations are required. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through February 11, 2024, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets cost $16; reservation required. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Before BTS and Blackpink, there was Epik High. The popular South Korean hip-hop group was formed in 2001 and consists of members Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz. They're known for being pioneers in the K-pop genre and continue to influence Korean music today. Last year, the group released its tenth studio album, Epik High Is Here. In her five-star review, NME's Rhian Daly wrote, "It's an album that should be remembered for a long time to come." 7 p.m. Thursday, at Revolution Live, 100 SWt Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $42.50 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
New York City-based dance company Urban Bush Women brings its site-specific dance performance "Haint Blu" to the Historic Hampton House. Dancers will use the space to explore the movements, histories, and stories of Miami's Black community. "Haint Blu" — named after the color Southern families paint their front porches to ward off evil spirits — positions itself as a center and source of healing through movement into stillness and rest. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Historic Hampton Hosue, 42 NW 27th Ave., Miami; liveartsmiami.org. Tickets cost $30. Jose D. Duran
Miami New Drama continues its 2022-23 season with the world premiere of Defacing Michael Jackson. Written by Aurin Squire and directed by Shaun Patrick Tubbs, the work is a semi-autobiographical tale set in 1984 Opa-locka. You might know Squire, a Miami native, from his work in television shows like This Is Us and The Good Fight. 8 p.m. Thursday through April 2, at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-1040; miaminewdrama.org. Tickets cost $46.50 to $76.50. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Friday, March 10Celebrating its tenth year, the Virginia Key Grassroots Festival returns for another three-day event filled with music, yoga, art, and more. The festival is an opportunity to escape the city's rapid pace and enjoy open-air performances by Donna the Buffalo, Daymé Arocena, Marlow Rosado, Ram Haiti, Jorge Glem, the Bones of J.R. Jones, Munior Hossn, Cortadito, and other acts. In addition to the music, take part in sustainability and wellness workshops, browse the craft vendors, and take in the live art. 9 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; virginiakeygrassroots.org. Tickets cost $47 to $148. Sophia Medina
Burlesque, circus acts, and live signing come together in Noctura: Red Writing, a cabaret-style show at Savage Labs. The event promises to show you what forbidden fantasies look like and to explore the naughtiest corners of your mind. While this won't be a G-rated affair, don't expect it to resemble your average strip club experience — burlesque tends to be a bit more highbrow than that. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at Savage Labs, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; 786-597-3320; savagelabswynwood.com. Tickets cost $69 via feverup.com. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, March 11Come one, come all to Superfancon, a convention that celebrates everything from the greatest comic books to the greatest movies in pop culture. From Marvel and DC to Star Wars and Star Trek, no matter what you love, there will surely be a place for you here. You're invited to discover a world of comics and collectibles, from rare, classic finds to new works. During the giveaways, you'll have the chance to score free goodies, such as trading cards, autographs, Pokémon trainer boxes, and Funko Pops. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Miami Airport Marriott Hotel, 1201 NW Le Jeune Rd., Miami; superfancon.com. Tickets cost $15 to $50 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
The acclaimed Jazz in the Gardens music festival returns to Hard Rock Stadium for its 16th edition to celebrate diverse tunes and genres such as R&B, neo-soul, reggae, gospel, and, of course, jazz. This year's event features performances by Jill Scott, Jodeci, Ari Lennox, Charlie Wilson, Keyshia Cole, and Sean Paul. Apart from the music, attendees can amplify their cultural music experience with savory and distinctive dishes from onsite vendors. 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; jazzinthegardens.com. Tickets cost $105 to $750 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
On Saturday, the Istituto Marangoni Miami hosts One World Show benefiting Art 4 Humanity (A4H), which provides female refugees an opportunity to learn photography. The event is presented by A4H and fashion brand Vionnet and is both a fashion show and a photography exhibition. In the photos on display, the refugees serve both as models wearing garments from Vionnet's archives and as photographers. The photographs and outfits on display will be available for purchase, with proceeds going toward A4H's mission and photography school. 6 p.m. Saturday, at Istituto Marangoni Miami, 3704 NE Second Ave., Miami; a4humanity.com. Tickets cost $100 to $500 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
jlkc.com. Tickets cost $52.43 to $57.78 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro takes the stage at the Miami-Dade Arena as part of his Saturno World Tour. Known as the "king of modern reggaeton," Alejandro is one of the lead voices of the new generation of Latin music. His music style is a mixture of hip-hop and reggaeton beats brought to life through rhythmic sounds and rich melodies. Acclaimed for his work, he has won two Latin Grammy Awards. His most recognized songs include "Lokera," "Te Felicito," "Punto 40," "Desesperados," and "Party" (with Bad Bunny). 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Miami-Dade Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; 786-777-1000; miamidadearena.com. Tickets cost $45.20 to $204.95 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
When French singer and producer Miss Kittin teamed up with her old pal the Hacker for an appearance at III Points last year, they immediately transported the festival back to the early aughts, launching straight in the track "Stripper." If you missed that appearance, worry not: Miss Kittin & the Hacker will again stop in the Magic City to drench us in sleazy excess. "Is it real this pink punk costume I wear/All the time to seduce Japanese hommes d'affaire?" Perhaps. 11 p.m. Saturday, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $14.88 to $20.39 via dice.fm. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, March 12Carnaval Miami isn't over until you've hit Calle Ocho, the most incredible street festival in the game. Calle Ocho returns to solidify its reign as one of the largest Latin events in the city. Attendees are invited to walk through 15 street blocks filled with various music stages, food vendors selling international foods, and folkloric dancing. Gather the family and celebrate those Hispanic roots in a city that welcomes and embraces all things Latino. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Eight Street between SW 12th to 27th Avenues, Miami; carnavalmiami.com. Admission is free; VIP tickets cost $125 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Rapper Famous Dex stops by the Joint of Miami on Sunday as part of the Revival Tour. The controversial artist is perhaps best known for his debut album, Dex Meets Dexter, which reached number 12 on the Billboard 200 and featured collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Rocky, and Diplo. The 29-year-old's latest offering is the mixtape Lo$t on Saturn, which came out late last year. For Sunday's Miami show, he'll be joined by IceWater Division member Diego Money. 7 p.m. Sunday, at the Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-860-5634; thejointofmiami.com. Tickets cost $25 to $150 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran