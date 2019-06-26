The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

It's Democratic debate week in Miami. Among the political people you can mix and mingle with are MSNBC's Morning Joe cohosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough as well as producer Daniela Pierre-Bravo. The trio will be at Books & Books Thursday evening to chat about Brzezinski and Pierre-Bravo's new book, Earn It!, about how to navigate and grow your career. Each ticket includes a copy of the book and a signing after the chat. 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Tickets cost $16.99.

David Bowie was a colorful guy. Now you can see some truly colorful portrayals of the rock icon mixed with a wild and wonderful multisensory experience. Occupying the Intelligent Design space through the end of the month, "Bowie-to-Bowie: An Exhibition of Sound & Vision" boasts more than 20 paintings, eight video screens churning out Bowie footage, and 80 speakers blasting the classics. You'll need to make an appointment to get in, so get planning. 10 a.m. Thursday at Intelligent Design, 14 NE First Ave., Miami; bowieshowie.com. Admission is free with an appointment made by calling 808-284-9298 or emailing mrbabes@gmail.com.

Have the midnight munchies? Try a late-night beer-pairing dinner. Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Miami Beach reboots the summer edition of its Midnight Chef's Table this week with a multicourse meal paired with beers from New York State breweries Equilibrium and Other Half. The event, taking place Thursday, begins with light bites and a cocktail reception at 10 p.m., followed by a family-style, four-course pairing dinner. Dishes include blackened grouper; shrimp and grits croquetas; chicken, watermelon, and waffles; and a banana split brownie sundae. Then sip on a triple IPA or an oat cream DIPA. Tickets are priced at $100 per person. 10 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-5220; runchickenrun.com. Tickets cost $100 via eventbrite.com.

Thursday, Obra Miami's chef Carlos Garcia will launch the restaurant's "Fun Dining Series Cooking with Friends," featuring Pez Miami's chef Javier Plascencia. Hosted at Obra, the multicourse meal by the two chefs will include a welcome cocktail. The menu has not been released yet. 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Obra Miami, 1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; 305-846-9363; obramiami.com. Tickets cost $65 via eventbrite.com.

The Negroni is one of the world’s greatest cocktails. The Italian libation, made with gin, vermouth, and Campari, is a classic blend of sweet and bitter. It's also one of the few drinks that gets its own week. Imbibe magazine and Campari have dedicated the last week of June to the Negroni for a good cause. Every bar or restaurant that signs up chooses a nonprofit from the list of more than 30 official Negroni Week charity partners and makes an initial donation to participate. It then gives a portion of proceeds from sales of the featured Negroni. Monday through Sunday, the sixth-annual Negroni Week will be celebrated worldwide, with more than 10,000 participating venues from San Francisco to Sydney. The celebration has raised nearly $2 million to date for various charitable causes. More than 30 of Miami’s bars and restaurants will participate this year, so check out the list of favorites, plan your week accordingly, and feel good about sipping that expertly crafted cocktail. Through Sunday, June 30 at various venues in Miami; negroniweek.com.

Fun Dining Series Cooking with Friends: See Thursday. Zachary Fagenson

Friday

Humberto Cabrera of the band Fotre passed away earlier this year. Now his bandmates and friends throughout the 305 are coming together to honor his birthday. A moving celebration and mental-health awareness event — Real Love Don't Stop! — will happen at Las Rosas. Trial by Stone, Spanglish Theory, Pewpts, Scum Punch, and Roberto Luno will rock the house in Cabrera's honor, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the local nonprofit Be Humble. 9 p.m. Friday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

The Miami Independent Film Festival — known locally as Mindie — will present its fourth-annual edition this weekend. So what's new? In addition to hosting parties and happy hours galore, this year's Mindie has a spectacular film lineup. Among the screenings you can catch are Tommy Avallone's Waldo on Weed, Paul Tei's Nostalgia, and Elaine Minionis' UnCanny: The Dolls of Mariana Monteagudo. Unlike the stuff that sits on Netflix for months, this goodness is here for one weekend only, so head to the cinema! Friday through Sunday at Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; mindiefest.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Real Love Don't Stop!, honoring Humberto Cabrera: See Friday. Cortney Cates

Saturday

Alannah Myles sang about black velvet. Red velvet cake is delicious. What about Green Velvet? Well, that's yummy too. The techno artist is wrapping a busy month, one that has taken him to Barcelona, Montreal, Vegas, and a slew of other fun places. And this weekend, he'll perform a set at Space. The Chicago native and 20-plus-year vet of the music biz will be joined by Irish up-and-comer Rebuke. 11 p.m. Saturday at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; clubspace.com. Admission costs $20.

If you've been wanting to get your paws on some rare brewskis, now is your chance. It's time for another Free the Whales, offering suds from breweries galore. For the first time, the shindig will present a bottle release — Hidden Springs Aleworks' Whale Batter (a stout with toasted coconuts, macadamia nuts, and vanilla). One bottle per person will be available. Other participants among the 25-plus breweries are Tripping Animals, the Answer Brewpub, and Country Club Brewing. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Ter., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $110 via eventbrite.com.

Fans of the improv show Whose Line Is It Anyway? will love LOL: Ladies Out Loud!, boasting some of the area's top improv and musical talent. And, yes, it's an all-lady lineup of comedians from Just the Funny's all-star cast. You can feel extra-good about buying this ticket, because a portion of the proceeds of Saturday's show will go to Leap for Ladies, an organization helping women after incarceration. 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Just the Funny, 3119 Coral Way, Miami. Tickets cost $15 via ticketweb.com.

Lychees are strange little fruits, with prickly reddish shells protecting sweet, smooth flesh. Regardless of its weirdness, it's yummy. And this Saturday, the Lychee Summer Celebration will celebrate the fruit. There will be lychee beer, cocktails, raw fruits, and unique lychee-inspired grub. More than 75 vendors will be onsite, and Mr. Nice Guy, AJ & Southern Stampede, and Mantrap will provide the tunes. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery, 30205 SW 217th Ave., Homestead. Tickets start at $10 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Lychee Summer Celebration: See Saturday. Photography by Monica McGivern

Sunday

Damn you, 2019. Among other cool people and things you've claimed, you're taking away beloved Wynwood institution Electric Pickle. The spot has been a must for shows, parties, and late-night debauchery during its ten-year run, and this Sunday is its last hurrah. To close the curtain, DJ'ing icon Cassy and Miami's own Will Renuart (who opened the Pickle in 2009) will perform. 10 p.m. Sunday at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $20 via residentadvisor.net.

It's the most mango-ful time of the year, y'all. The orange-fleshed fruits are in season big time, so it's time to eat as many as possible. This Sunday, Miami Beach's Lincoln Eatery will host the Bingo, Bango, That's My Mango Festival. In an ode to the sweetest fruit on Planet Earth, all 13 of the food hall's establishments will create a mango-inspired dish. Additionally, there will be a local mango contest, live demonstrations, vendors, and bingo for prizes. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Lincoln Eatery, 723 N. Lincoln Lane, Miami Beach. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

FunDimension is always, well, fun. This Sunday, the amusement center will reach a new level of awesomeness when it hosts the FunDimension Fun Fair. In addition to laser tag, VR stuff, an arcade, and a bungy dome that you can enjoy daily, there will also be food trucks, face painting, a slime station, a vendor area, and other diversions. Pro tip: RSVP to get a free beer. 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at FunDimension, 2129 NW First Ct., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Permanent Makeup: See Monday. Jen Cray

Monday

There's never a shortage of stellar tunes at Sweat Records, and Monday evening will be no exception when three rockin' groups visit the local institution. Headlining the shindig is Permanent Makeup out of St. Petersburg. The punktastic group is hitting the East Coast this summer with shows between Miami and North Carolina to deliver its eight releases (which you can hear on Bandcamp) to the masses. The group will be joined by D.C.'s Mock Identity and local band Sans Pisces. 7 to 10 p.m. Monday at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Tuesday

Maybe your typical wine night is not that classy. But this Tuesday, you can attend CLASSy Natural Wine Night and feel better about yourself. This monthly shindig features natural wine at discounted prices, and before you buy, you can feast on a $12 natural wine flight. For this week's occasion, Fil Inc. will be onsite to show off some high-end offerings from Italy, and there will even be a quick wine class from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for $15. 6 p.m. Tuesday at 27 Restaurant & Bar, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

The Plantisserie, a plant-based organic deli concept, has opened in Little River. The brick-and-mortar sister to Artichoke Foods, the Plantisserie offers healthy, prepared plant-based foods by the pound. Its dishes were developed with organic, whole food ingredients and are designed to be healthy, nutrient-dense, colorful, flavorful, and as unprocessed as possible. The Plantisserie has a fixed menu featuring top-selling items like empanadas, quiches, pizzas, sides, lasagna, and shepherd's pie, as well as rotating special-of-the-week options that offer different flavors including Indian dishes, Italian dishes, and more. 7316 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-502-3363; theplantisserie.com. Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

EXPAND What the Cluck?: See Wednesday. Fatima Mullins

Wednesday

Ever wonder exactly how much fried chicken you can consume? Here's your chance. This Wednesday, Ms. Cheezious will host What the Cluck?, an all-you-can-eat fried-chicken affair. Curated by Ms. Cheezious' chefs Kurtis Jantz and Brian Mullins, the feast also includes bottomless sides such as smothered green beans, buttermilk coleslaw, and biscuits. So don't ruin your appetite before coming to this one. 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ms. Cheezious, 7418 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com.

In creating his latest restaurant, Tigertail + Mary, Michael Schwartz, along with executive chef and Miami native Stephen Ullrich, has returned to the style of cooking, food, and eating that made his first restaurant such a delight and keeps it thriving to this day. Tigertail's menu is split into the familiar format of snacks alongside raw dishes, pizza, and pasta, and small and large plates. The main difference here is the vegetable section, which has been billed as the highlight of the menu, making the place a "vegetable-forward" eatery where the produce offerings outnumber those centered on protein. 3321 Mary St., Coconut Grove; 305-772-5688; tigertailandmary.com