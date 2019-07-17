The 19 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Premios Juventud has been honoring everyone's favorite young Latinx celebs since 2004. Most people throughout the world have to watch the award show on Univision, but you can catch it live at the Watsco Center this Thursday. Lali, CNCO, and Alejandra Espinoza will host this year's affair, and the likes of Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, and Natti Natasha will perform. 7 p.m. Thursday at Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $59 to $86 via ticketmaster.com.

We hear and see a lot about the Caribbean's past, spanning colonial struggles and global tensions. But what about the future? "The Other Side of Now: Foresight in Contemporary Caribbean Art," opening at PAMM Thursday evening, boasts 14 artists contemporarily exploring what the region might look like, time- and space-wise, in the future. To celebrate the exhibit's opening, co-curators María Elena Ortiz and Marsha Pearce will participate in a conversation led by Jason Jeffers. 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Access to the exhibit and conversation is free with museum admission ($16 for adults).

NYC-based jazz ensemble Onyx Collective is an elusive group. Depending upon the day, the ever-changing assembly of musicians might be rockin' a rooftop, a random bar, or a storefront. But in Miami, you don't have the guess their location. Onyx Collective will play two unique shows at Floyd this Thursday evening, so get those jazz hands ready. 8 and 10 p.m. Thursday at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., B, Miami. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

If your only experiences with astrology involve Miss Cleo or Walter Mercado, you clearly haven't met Miami's brujas. Every third Thursday, many of them gather at the bar Mama Tried to answer your most pressing questions at Eleventh House. This Thursday, Queef Latina will host the monthly queer astrological party, which will celebrate the lunar eclipse in Capricorn. Come dressed as a devil and get free shots, because why not? 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Mama Tried, 207 NE First St., Miami; 786-803-8087; mamatriedmia.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Pineapples & Pizza at Matador Room: See Thursday. Matador Room

Ready to get Turnt? You may have delved into Miami's drag scene, but you've never seen these queens perform this way. Thursday, catch Dang Ho Yu Sickning, Opal Am Rah, and others hit the stage at Nancy. The queens won't be lip-synching for their lives this time. Instead, they'll perform songs live, backed by the fabulous band Turnt. 10 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-397-8971; nancy305.com. Admission is free; RSVP eventbrite.com

Thursday, chef Miguel Massens of Antilia at Time Out Market Miami will take his Cuban flavor to Palmar for Chino Cubano Part 2, a one-night-only, five-course meal. Created by Palmar's executive chef Raymond Li with Massens, the menu includes Latin American and Chinese influences. 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Palmar, 180 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-573-5682; palmarmiami.com. Tickets cost $50 via resy.com.

The folks at Matador Room are pairing ricotta broccoli rabe pizza with spicy salami with the hotel's new craft beer, Iguanita, which is produced by Miami's Biscayne Bay Brewing, as well as Absolut Elyx pineapple cocktails. The event is part of the restaurant's monthly series Pineapples & Pizza, which offers live music and off-menu pairings of exotic pizzas and specialty cocktails. 9 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Matador Room, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; matadorroom.com. Cost is $25 to $35 per pizza-and-cocktail pairing.

Thursday, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will host a wine-pairing dinner with Broken Earth Winery. Chef James Stout and his team at Council Oak will prepare three courses, each expertly paired with wine selections from the California winery. Hosted by internationally recognized winemaker Chris Cameron, the night will begin with a welcome reception at 6:30 p.m. in the restaurant’s bar and lounge, followed by dinner at 7. Menu highlights include Wagyu beef, seared scallops, braised short rib, and stone fruit sabayon. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-316-2900; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $125 via seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

EXPAND Nikki Glaser: See Friday. Mindy Tucker

Friday

The host of the 2016 smash Comedy Central series Not Safe With Nikki Glaser is gearing up for a two-day run in Miami. Leading LOL lady Nikki Glaser will headline four shows delivering her authentic vibe to the masses. In addition to her show, she's also appeared on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, Last Comic Standing, and Conan. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., #224, Doral; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $25 to $50.

If you walk into an Abercrombie & Fitch store, you might feel like you've entered a woodsy-smelling house of preppy youths. If you walk into a Prok & Fitch show, on the other hand, you'll be greeted with house music and hyped fans. This Friday, the U.K.-bred duo will churn out a set a Treehouse. The group started as two vinyl-loving friends and has since become a favorite of the likes of Carl Cox, Loco Dice, Nic Fanciulli, and other big names in the biz. 11 p.m. Friday at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.

Young the Giant: See Saturday. Photo by Eric Ryan Anderson

Saturday

There's a lot of angry-sounding rock out there. But at the other end of the spectrum, Young the Giant, Fitz and the Tantrums, and Coin continue to churn out pleasant and poppy rock deliciousness. The three bands will play an outdoor show at Bayfront Park Amphitheater. As for a preshow playlist, you can't go wrong with YTG's "Superposition," Fitz's infectious "HandClap," and Coin's "Run." 7 p.m. Saturday at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $29.50 to $69.50 via livenation.com.

There's a regular ol' rumba, and then there's MegaRumba. Billed as one of the largest free Latin music festivals in Miami, this shindig has attracted Maluma, Danny Ocean, and other lively performers in past editions. Lenier, Los Adolescentes, and Sonora Carruseles will headline this year's spectacle. Plus, expect a hoppin' thrifter market, food trucks, and bars galore. 2 p.m. Saturday at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. General admission is free; VIP tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com.

July 20 marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. It was an impressive feat then and remains a landmark moment today. To celebrate, the Frost Museum of Science is hosting Apollo 11 Day, including a showing of the Smithsonian Channel documentary The Day We Walked on the Moon, a "Feathers to the Stars" exhibition that debunks myths about the moon, and other educational diversions. After you've learned a bunch of stuff, you'll have earned a treat. Why not splurge on astronaut ice cream in the gift shop? 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Special events are included with museum admission ($27.95 for adults).

The Miami Salsa Congress, a five-day conference loaded with concerts, workshops, and parties, runs July 24 through 28. To kick things off, local dance collective Grupo N'Taya will perform at the Cubaocho Museum in Little Havana. Get ready to shake those hips, people. 9 p.m. Saturday at Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center, 1465 SW Eighth St., #106, Miami. Tickets cost $12 via eventbrite.com.

If you don't already love public radio, WDNA is ready to woo you. Its series Subtropical Experiments — Stories, Science and Jazz debuted in June with stories about the Everglades. Now the FM station will host an event concentrating on coral. The afternoon will begin with a story from a local thought leader, and then scientists will discuss the topic in-depth. From there, a community group will share how people can help, and a musician will break it all down. This month's session will include the art-science duo Coral Morphologic, reps from the University of Miami and Rescue a Reef, and jams from Lemon City Trio. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at WDNA, 2921 Coral Way, Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Sunday

Atlanta-based writer Agnes Gomillion's new novel, The Record Keeper, examines a futuristic post-World War III through the lens of the character Arika Cobane, a black woman who slowly notices the laws she abides by are at the core of her people's misery. This Sunday in Coral Gables, Gomillion will discuss the new work with fans new and old. Given that a World War III-style conflict seems likelier by the day, the future described in her book could come sooner than we think. 4 p.m. Sunday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Antilia's Demo Kitchen Tasting Experience at Time Out Market: See Wednesday. Photo by Deepsleep Studio

Monday

Ready for an exclusive dinner opportunity? This Monday, Edukos Beer House will host four people — yes, only four — for its Mesa Chefs Table & Homebrew Dinner. Manuel Cabeza, chef/consultant for Edukos and sous-chef at Palmar, will present a five-course spread paired with Edukos sips. Adding to the mystery, the menu will be emailed to guests only three hours before dinner. 9 p.m. Monday at Edukos Beer House, 1701 W. Flagler St., #101, Miami. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.

Tuesday

Who will be thrown through a table? Who will be choke-slammed repeatedly? Who will be dragged by their hair across the arena floor? There are so many questions in the runup to WWE Smackdown Live. By the end of the drama- and action-filled night, we will have answers! 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $39 to $94 via ticketmaster.com.

Wednesday

If Mexican, Spanish, and Cuban food are your thing, it's time to pull up a chair at Antilia's Demo Kitchen Tasting Experience at Time Out Market. The experience happens Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with seatings at 7 and 9 p.m., and offers a five-course meal curated by Michelin-trained chef Miguel Massens. Only six seats are available per experience, so get bookin'. 7 and 9 p.m. Wednesday at Time Out Market Miami, 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $55 via eventbrite.com.