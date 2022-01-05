The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, January 6

If you've ever wandered the grounds of Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, you know there's a lot of effort and time put into its manicured beauty. Now everyone has a chance to be a part of that process with Vizcaya's Volunteer Gardening. Volunteers will assist horticulturist David Hardy and his team with special projects designed to enhance the beauty of the historic estate. The project, a partnership with HandsOn Miami, occurs every first and third Thursday of the month. 9 a.m. Thursday, at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-250-9133; vizcaya.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Fantasy Theatre Factory's three-day showcase, "New Year, New Works," kicks off Thursday at the Sandrell Rivers Theater with Robert Hilliard's political drama Inquisition. The series, which also features Trans-itions by Donna Warfield and Touch the Moon by Arianna Rose on January 6 and 7, aims to promote and support new works from local playwrights. Inquisition follows a group of faculty members as they grapple with a decision on whether to cooperate with a Congressional committee investigating alleged terrorist sympathizers on campus. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-284-887; sandrellriverstheater.com. Tickets cost $5. Olivia McAuley

Friday, January 7

British artist Bruce Munro's latest large-scale exhibition, "Forest and Field of Light," is on view at Pinecrest Gardens until June 26. Employing more than 6,000 fiber optic-illuminated stemmed glass spheres, the artist uses light to explore a new backdrop of a tropical forest landscape. Visitors to the garden can stroll the pathways taking in theCypress Slough, Hardwood Hammock, and natural rainforest while immersing themselves in the added dimension of the illuminating art installation. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

The sixth-annual South Beach Jazz Festival kicks off Friday at the North Beach Bandshell with Grammy-winning group the Blind Boys of Alabama and special guest the Donald Harrison Quartet. The three-day festival will take place at venues across the city, with a mission to shine a spotlight on musicians with disabilities and deepen the public's understanding of their unique abilities. The lineup encompasses the entire spectrum of jazz, including Latin and contemporary acts. While Friday's performance is ticketed, many of the events are free and open to the public. 7 p.m. Friday, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; sobejazzfestival.com. Tickets cost $35 to $75. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge Stone Crab and Seafood Festival at Esplanade Park: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale

Saturday, January 8

South Florida's favorite breweries are coming together for Juicy Beer Fest, a winter retreat for the beer industry. The festival hosts over 65 breweries serving plenty of hoppy favorites. At host brewery Tripping Animals, find favorites like Unbranded Brewing, Spanish Marie, Unseen Creatures, Lua, J. Wakefield, and Mast Landing. Attendees receive an exclusive custom beer glass. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Tripping Animals Brewing Co., 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral; 305-646-1339; trippinganimals.com. Tickets cost $70 via brewedevents.oznr.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Gorge on the best seafood South Florida has to offer as restaurants and food trucks converge on Saturday for Riverwalk's Stone Crab and Seafood Festival. The event takes place at Esplanade Park in the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale, where guests can enjoy live music, family-friendly activities including hermit-crab races led by Finster Murphy's Fresh Seafood, and, of course, an array of delectable seafood dishes from the likes of Popo's Seafood, Tropical Oasis Express, and Seashore Seafood. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; goriverwalk.com. Admission is free; beer garden tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

On Saturday, enjoy a live performance by one of the city's top goth and postpunk acts, Astari Nite. Frontman and lead singer Mychael Ghost is eerily reminiscent of the Cure's Robert Smith, so you know you're in for a clad-in-all-black treat. Also on the lineup is dark-wave outfit Violet Silhouette as well as DJ Rippin Kittin, who will keep the dark, melancholy vibes going with a set to match the night's mood. 10 p.m. Saturday, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran

click to enlarge Hot Since 82 at Club Space: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Liason Artists

Sunday, January 9

On Sunday grab your bike and join the Dade Heritage Trust and the Friends of the Underline for a Bike Ride and Tour of Shenandoah. Riders will learn about one of Miami's most overlooked neighborhoods and explore its history and residential architecture. They'll also learn about the Underline's Phase 1 and 2 plans and enjoy complimentary refreshments and gift bags. 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, at Dade Heritage Trust, 190 SE 12 Ter., Miami; 305-358-9572; dadeheritagetrust.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran







Outshining Yoga leads a calming Poolside Vinyasa flow class at the Selina Miami Gold Dust on Sunday for those looking to realign in the new year. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to settle in and connect with fellow yogis before instructor Jakki kicks off class by offering some essential oils to help enhance your experience. After the 60-minute session, a willing guest will be randomly selected for a private oracle card reading by Jakki and a refreshing dip in the pool. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, at Selina Miami Gold Dust, 7700 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-985-4764; selina.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via eventbrite.com. Oliva McAuley

English tech-house producer Hot Since 82 (AKA Daley Padley) headlines Club Space on Sunday alongside resident DJs Danyelino and Ms. Mada. The artist recently released the tropical-tinged track "Heater," a taste of his new sound since the release of his latest album, Recovery, which is sure to go down a treat in the Magic City. 10 p.m. Sunday, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $20 to $50 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Monday, January 10

Dutch designer and artist Bas van Beek made his U.S. debut at the Wolfsonian with the immersive exhibition "Shameless" during Miami Art Week, and the show remains on display through April 24. "Shameless" presents new works from the museum's collection, along with other highlights the career of Van Beek, who's known for repurposing historical designs and exploring the relationship between the "old" and the "new." 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through April 24, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free for Florida residents; tickets cost $12 for everybody else. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge Machine Girl at Gramps: See Tuesday Photo courtesy of Anniversary Group

Tuesday, January 11

On Tuesday, post-hardcore band Thursday (Geoff Rickly, Tom Keeley, Steve Pedulla, Tim Payne, and Tucker Rule) stops at Culture Room. Founded in New Jersey in 1997, the band is known for songs like "Understanding in a Car Crash" and "Jet Black New Year." Thursday had its former glory at the height of Warped Tour, headlining the festival and drumming up a cult following. The band reunited in 2016 and so far hasn't released any new music since 2011's critically acclaimed effort No Devolución. Cursive, Jeremy Enigk, and the Appleseed Cast round out the lineup. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $35 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

The Adrienne Arsht Center's Live on the Plaza series returns Tuesday with Miami-based quartet Electric Kif. The rock-jazz fusion outfit consists of Jason Matthews (keys), Rodrigo Zambrano (bass), Armando Lopez (drums), and Eric Escanes (guitar). The band's most recent album, Dreamlike, dropped in 2020 and explored exotic and unique sounds created for a soothing musical experience. Head there by 7 p.m. and enjoy happy hour before the show. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $20. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Electro-punk duo Machine Girl stops at Gramps on Tuesday as part of its winter tour, dubbed the Hellscape Tour. After the pair's tour with Code Orange was canceled last year owing to the pandemic, the new set of dates gives fans of the noise-laden, Aphex Twin-esque act the chance to finally catch them live after the release of 2020's U-Void Synthesizer. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Tickets cost $16 via etix.com. Oliva McAuley

Wednesday, January 12

YouTuber, comedian, and musician Gus Johnson stops at the Parker on Wednesday. Known for his first viral video, "How to Get Free Food From Subway," Johnson has grown as a comedian with his own podcast and show and even received a nomination for the Shorty Awards for Best YouTube Comedian. The Fort Lauderdale show is part of Johnson's Here I Come Tour, which runs through June. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $37.50 to $70 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden