The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Beauty and the Beast at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: See Tuesday
Monday, February 6

Comedian Elon Gold makes his way to the Miami Improv for a stand-up performance. Gold is known for starring in Fox's Stacked and NBC's In-Laws. His 2014 special, Elon Gold: Chosen & Take, received acclaim from his peers and audiences. He has appeared on The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Chappelle's Show, among others. 8 p.m. Monday, at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $36 to $72. Sophia Medina

Tuesday, February 7

On Tuesday, the Biltmore takes fine dining to a new level when its hosts its Moët & Chandon Dinner Pairing, a multicourse repast that matches delectable bites with beaucoup bubbly. As you enjoy your dinner, you'll learn all about Moët & Chandon — like how it's the largest landowner in the Champagne district of France, and how the sparkling wine is matured for twice as long as the minimum required by French law. 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-1926; biltmorehotel.com. Tickets cost $254.28 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

See Disney's Academy Award-winning animated feature Beauty and the Beast come to life when it takes the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. The Broadway adaptation of the beloved classic brings to the stage Alan Menken's memorable score, featuring memorable characters like Belle, the Beast, Gaston, Lumière, and Mrs. Potts. This production is presented by Area Stage Company, bringing the larger-than-life musical to the intimate Carnival Studio Theater. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through February 26, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $41 to $78. Sophia Medina
The Boss is coming back to South Florida! Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band stop at Hard Rock Live on Tuesday as part of their 2023 world tour. This marks the first time since 2017 that Springsteen and his band have toured together. Last year, Bruuuuuuce released his 21st album, Only the Strong Survive, which features covers of R&B and soul numbers from the Commodores, the Four Tops, the Temptations, and Frankie Valli. Reports from rehearsal sessions indicate that show will include material from Strong and 2020's Letter to You, along with generous supply of iconic fan faves. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way; Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $185 to $655 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Wednesday, February 8

O Cinema kicks off year two of its Seasoned Actors series with a celebration of Michelle Yeoh. The 60-year-old actress recently earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. But before reaching international acclaim, the Malaysian-born Yeoh cut her teeth in action and martial-arts films. O Cinema will honor that phase of her career with a screening of 1992's Supercop, in which Yeoh stars opposite Jackie Chan. In the film, Yeoh hardly plays a damsel in distress; instead, she's a strong police officer who can hold her own alongside Chan's character. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $10 to $25. Jose D. Duran
Thursday, February 9

First performed off-Broadway in 1972 by the Negro Ensemble Company, Joseph A. Walker's The River Niger tells the story of a Harlem family's struggles when their son returns from the U.S. Air Force's flight school. The play won an Obie Award, moved to Broadway, won a Tony, and was adapted for a film starring Cecily Tyson and James Earl Jones. On Thursday, M Ensemble Company presents its production of The River Niger at the Sandrell Rivers Theater. Directed by Andre Gainey, the staging stars Chat Atkins, Carolyn Johnson, Jade L. Jones, Jean Hyppolite, Keith C. Wade, and Nairobi Williams. 8 p.m. Thursday through February 26, at the Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-705-3218; themensemble.com. Tickets cost $36 to $41. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Producer and visual artist Of the Trees presents his Codex Natura show at the Ground on Thursday. The Maine-born, Denver-based musician is embarking on his debut headlining tour with Alabama-based dubstep producer Black Carl! serving as the opener. When announcing the tour on Twitter, Of the Trees described Codex Natura as "the next form of my a/v set." He also let everyone know he had spent more than 200 hours programming the set. What should you expect? You'll have to go to find out. 10 p.m. Thursday, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $42.98 via dice.fm. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Friday, February 10

Returning for a fourth year, the Miami Rum Congress takes over Hilton Cabana Miami Beach all weekend. The three-day event features premium rum brands from all over the world; you'll have a chance to participate in spirit tastings, seminars, and educational breakout sessions. Rum brands you can expect to taste include Tanduay Rum, Ron Diplomatico, Copalli Rum, Brugal, and Rhum Clement. While Friday and Sunday's sessions are primarily aimed at industry professionals, the general public is welcome to attend Saturday's Grand Tasting. 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Hilton Cabana Miami Beach, 6261 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamirumcongress.com. Tickets cost $45 to $310 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Red Bull has gathered its top skaters to stop by Florida skate shops and parks for its Red Bull Drop In Tour, which kicks off on Friday at Lot 11 Skatepark in downtown Miami. Deerfield native Jamie Foy will lead a group of pro and amateur skaters at the Miami stop, which features demos and a $500 cash prize for local skaters who show off their best tricks. Foy and other Red Bull athletes will be on hand to sign autographs. 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, at Lot 11 Skatepark, 325 NW Second Ave., Miami; skatefree.org. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran

Continuing its 2022-23 season, Miami City Ballet returns to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Friday with "Modern Masters," a modern and contemporary dance program. The evening features two works specifically commissioned for the program, Pontus Lidberg's Petrichor and Amy Hall Garner's Resplendent Fantasy, as well as two pieces by contemporary masters: Diversion of Angels by Martha Graham, which marks the first time MCB has performed one of Graham's works; and José Limón's The Moor's Pavane. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $30 to $189. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Anime fans and otakus are invited to show up to Extreme Axe Throwing in Wynwood for Freaks 'n' Geeks, a Valentine's Day party for those who love Japanese animation. Presented by Geeked Up Entertainment, the event promoter focusing on the intersection of nerd and hip-hop culture, the party welcomes you to cosplay as you dance to trap and hip-hop. Professional cosplayers Lilith Convallis, FayeFaye, LilEcchiGirl, and others are scheduled to appear, along with live performances by Bckgmn, Zerk, NLJ, Jamoqwik, and Young Getta. 8 p.m. Friday, at Extreme Axe Throwing, 2600 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; 786-509-9011; extremeaxe.com. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina

Australian duo Flight Facilities takes over the Floyd for a Friday-night DJ set. Hugo Gruzman and James Lyell rose to fame in 2010 with the release of "Crave You," a sleek nu-disco-influenced track aided by the sultry vocal delivery of indie-pop singer Giselle. Flight Facilities released its sophomore album, Forever, in 2021, the first proper follow-up to the duo's 2014 debut, Down to Earth. Floyd regulars Bakke and Nii Tei will warm up the crowd. 11 p.m. Friday, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $39.67 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina

Saturday, February 11

On Saturday and Sunday, Market for Makers pops up at Jungle Plaza for a Valentine's Day special showcasing the works of more than 90 local small businesses. You can browse and purchase several goodies including home décor, fashion, art, design, and food. Admission includes a free tote and access to a DIY station. There will also be a full bar and photo walls for the 'gram. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; marketsformakers.com. Tickets cost $8 to $15. Sophia Medina
Jazz band Pink Martini takes the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday. Known as the biggest "little orchestra" around, the band will feature vocalist China Forbes. For nearly 30 years, Pink Martini performed classical, jazz, and old-fashioned pop around the globe. In 2014, the band was inducted into both the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $135. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

On Saturday, Dranoff2 Piano Foundation presents West African Beats, a concert celebrating the art and music brought to the Americas. Along with his acclaimed jazz ensemble, Trinidadian jazz band maestro and steel-pan superstar Leon Foster Thomas headlines the event. The Peter London Global Dance Company will join Thomas on stage, with dancers embodying and interpreting the music. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $30.90 to $226.60 via dice.fm. Jose D. Duran

On Saturday, Pérez Art Museum Miami celebrates the tenth edition of Art + Soul, an annual fundraiser that supports the museum's Fund for Black Art. This year, the party honors actor and activist Jesse Williams, best known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Lee Daniel's The Butler. Bonus: At the event, the museum will reveal the latest acquisition for its permanent collection, followed by cocktails, desserts, and dancing under the stars. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets cost $150. Sophia Medina

Sunday, February 12

The Dolphins may not have made it to the Super Bowl (again), but doubtless, Miami football fans will join the rest of the world to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles take the field. While you could stay home and watch the game on your puny TV, E11even has a better option. The 11th Street megaclub hosts its LVII Viewing Party on Sunday with a 30-foot LED screen and surround sound. You can also partake in the premium open bar and complimentary barbecue. Oh, and CeeLo Green will perform live. Staying home ain't an option, folks. 5 p.m. Sunday, at E11even, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-829-2911; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $75 via 11miami.tixr.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
