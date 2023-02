The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, February 6

Tuesday, February 7

click to enlarge Bruce Springsteen at Hard Rock Live: See Tuesday Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino photo

Wednesday, February 8

click to enlarge Of the Trees at the Ground: See Thursday Photo by Franki3lee

Thursday, February 9

click to enlarge Red Bull Drop In Tour at Lot 11 Skatepark: See Friday Photo by Chaz Miley/Red Bull Content Pool

Friday, February 10

click to enlarge Miami City Ballet's "Modern Masters" at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: See Friday Photo by Gary James

Saturday, February 11

click to enlarge Pink Martini at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: See Saturday Photo by Chris Hornbecker

Sunday, February 12

Comedianmakes his way to the Miami Improv for a stand-up performance. Gold is known for starring in Fox'sand NBC's. His 2014 special,, received acclaim from his peers and audiences. He has appeared on, and, among others.On Tuesday, the Biltmore takes fine dining to a new level when its hosts its, a multicourse repast that matches delectable bites with beaucoup bubbly. As you enjoy your dinner, you'll learn all about Moët & Chandon — like how it's the largest landowner in the Champagne district of France, and how the sparkling wine is matured for twice as long as the minimum required by French law.See Disney's Academy Award-winning animated featurecome to life when it takes the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. The Broadway adaptation of the beloved classic brings to the stage Alan Menken's memorable score, featuring memorable characters like Belle, the Beast, Gaston, Lumière, and Mrs. Potts. This production is presented by Area Stage Company, bringing the larger-than-life musical to the intimate Carnival Studio Theater.Sophia MedinaThe Boss is coming back to South Florida!stop at Hard Rock Live on Tuesday as part of their 2023 world tour. This marks the first time since 2017 that Springsteen and his band have toured together. Last year, Bruuuuuuce released his 21st album,, which features covers of R&B and soul numbers from the Commodores, the Four Tops, the Temptations, and Frankie Valli. Reports from rehearsal sessions indicate that show will include material fromand 2020's, along with generous supply of iconic fan faves.O Cinema kicks off year two of its Seasoned Actors series with a celebration of Michelle Yeoh. The 60-year-old actress recently earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in the movie. But before reaching international acclaim, the Malaysian-born Yeoh cut her teeth in action and martial-arts films. O Cinema will honor that phase of her career with a screening of 1992's, in which Yeoh stars opposite Jackie Chan. In the film, Yeoh hardly plays a damsel in distress; instead, she's a strong police officer who can hold her own alongside Chan's character.First performed off-Broadway in 1972 by the Negro Ensemble Company, Joseph A. Walker'stells the story of a Harlem family's struggles when their son returns from the U.S. Air Force's flight school. The play won an Obie Award, moved to Broadway, won a Tony, and was adapted for a film starring Cecily Tyson and James Earl Jones. On Thursday, M Ensemble Company presents its production ofat the Sandrell Rivers Theater. Directed by Andre Gainey, the staging stars Chat Atkins, Carolyn Johnson, Jade L. Jones, Jean Hyppolite, Keith C. Wade, and Nairobi Williams.Producer and visual artistpresents his Codex Natura show at the Ground on Thursday. The Maine-born, Denver-based musician is embarking on his debut headlining tour with Alabama-based dubstep producer Black Carl! serving as the opener. When announcing the tour on Twitter , Of the Trees described Codex Natura as "the next form of my a/v set." He also let everyone know he had spent more than 200 hours programming the set. What should you expect? You'll have to go to find out.Returning for a fourth year, thetakes over Hilton Cabana Miami Beach all weekend. The three-day event features premium rum brands from all over the world; you'll have a chance to participate in spirit tastings, seminars, and educational breakout sessions. Rum brands you can expect to taste include Tanduay Rum, Ron Diplomatico, Copalli Rum, Brugal, and Rhum Clement. While Friday and Sunday's sessions are primarily aimed at industry professionals, the general public is welcome to attend Saturday's Grand Tasting.Red Bull has gathered its top skaters to stop by Florida skate shops and parks for its, which kicks off on Friday at Lot 11 Skatepark in downtown Miami. Deerfield native Jamie Foy will lead a group of pro and amateur skaters at the Miami stop, which features demos and a $500 cash prize for local skaters who show off their best tricks. Foy and other Red Bull athletes will be on hand to sign autographs.Continuing its 2022-23 season, Miami City Ballet returns to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Friday witha modern and contemporary dance program. The evening features two works specifically commissioned for the program, Pontus Lidberg'sand Amy Hall Garner's, as well as two pieces by contemporary masters:by Martha Graham, which marks the first time MCB has performed one of Graham's works; and José Limón'sAnime fans and otakus are invited to show up to Extreme Axe Throwing in Wynwood for, a Valentine's Day party for those who love Japanese animation. Presented by Geeked Up Entertainment, the event promoter focusing on the intersection of nerd and hip-hop culture, the party welcomes you to cosplay as you dance to trap and hip-hop. Professional cosplayers Lilith Convallis, FayeFaye, LilEcchiGirl, and others are scheduled to appear, along with live performances by Bckgmn, Zerk, NLJ, Jamoqwik, and Young Getta.Australian duotakes over the Floyd for a Friday-night DJ set. Hugo Gruzman and James Lyell rose to fame in 2010 with the release of "Crave You," a sleek nu-disco-influenced track aided by the sultry vocal delivery of indie-pop singer Giselle. Flight Facilities released its sophomore album,, in 2021, the first proper follow-up to the duo's 2014 debut,. Floyd regulars Bakke and Nii Tei will warm up the crowd.On Saturday and Sunday,pops up at Jungle Plaza for a Valentine's Day special showcasing the works of more than 90 local small businesses. You can browse and purchase several goodies including home décor, fashion, art, design, and food. Admission includes a free tote and access to a DIY station. There will also be a full bar and photo walls for the 'gram.Jazz bandtakes the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday. Known as the biggest "little orchestra" around, the band will feature vocalist China Forbes. For nearly 30 years, Pink Martini performed classical, jazz, and old-fashioned pop around the globe. In 2014, the band was inducted into both the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.On Saturday, Dranoff2 Piano Foundation presents, a concert celebrating the art and music brought to the Americas. Along with his acclaimed jazz ensemble, Trinidadian jazz band maestro and steel-pan superstar Leon Foster Thomas headlines the event. The Peter London Global Dance Company will join Thomas on stage, with dancers embodying and interpreting the music.On Saturday, Pérez Art Museum Miami celebrates the tenth edition of, an annual fundraiser that supports the museum's Fund for Black Art. This year, the party honors actor and activist Jesse Williams, best known for his roles inand Lee Daniel's. Bonus: At the event, the museum will reveal the latest acquisition for its permanent collection, followed by cocktails, desserts, and dancing under the stars.The Dolphins may not have made it to the Super Bowl (again), but doubtless, Miami football fans will join the rest of the world to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles take the field. While you could stay home and watch the game on your puny TV, E11even has a better option. The 11th Street megaclub hosts itson Sunday with a 30-foot LED screen and surround sound. You can also partake in the premium open bar and complimentary barbecue. Oh, and CeeLo Green will perform live. Staying home ain't an option, folks.