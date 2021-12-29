The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Editor's Note: Owing to the surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, many events are being canceled at the last minute. Before heading out to any event listed below, please contact the organizers to make sure it's still on — and please wear a facemask while indoors.

Thursday, December 30

Need to end the year on a funny note? Head to the Comedy Inn on Thursday for an appearance by Carlos Mencia. The Honduran-American comedian is best known for his stint as the host of Mind of Mencia on Comedy Central in the early aughts. He'll be performing a two-night stint at the Kendall venue, located near the Falls. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, at the Comedy Inn, 14501 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami; comedyinn.com. Tickets cost $55 to $65 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Friday, December 31

Since 1935, Miami has hosted the Orange Bowl every December. This year, the College Football Playoff game finds the SEC runner-up Georgia Bulldogs facing off against the Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines. The teams go head to head on Friday, with the victor moving on to face the winner of the Cotton Bowl Classic between first-ranked Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati in the January 10 championship game in Indianapolis. 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr, Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $100 to $2,250 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

The Big Orange will rise again during New Year's Eve at Bayfront Park. Along with the largest fireworks display in the area, the night will feature a who's who of Latin artists, including Willy Chirino, Gente De Zona, Nacho, Yotuel, Chacal, and Jacob Forever. As always, the event is free to attend. (If you want front-row seating, open bar from 8 p.m. to midnight, and a private dance floor with DJ, spring for a VIP ticket.) 8 p.m. Friday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; bayfrontnye.com. General admission is free; VIP tickets cost $199 to $299 via tixr.com. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge Jack Harlow at Story: See Friday Photo by Urban Wyatt

Queer festival Dreamland shifts into high gear at Toejam Backlot for its Secret Garden New Year's Eve party featuring singer, choreographer, and former American Idol contestant Todrick Hall. Also on the lineup are Brazilian DJ and drag performer Las Bibas From Vizcaya and Alexis Tucci. The multiday event is hosted by party promoter Jake Resnicow and includes a New Year's Day party at Oasis Wynwood with Kim Petras and Sofi Tukker. 9 p.m. Friday, at Toejam Backlot, 150 NW 21st St., Miami; jakeresnicow.com/dreamland. Tickets cost $129 to $199 via seetickets.us. Olivia McAuley

Kentucky native Jack Harlow has had quite a stellar year. After releasing his debut album, Thats What They All Say, last December, the "Whats Poppin" rapper has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of the charts. He also delivered one of the most quotable lines on Lil Nas X's massive hit "Industry Baby": "I'm just a late bloomer/I didn't peak in high school, I'm still out here gettin' cuter." Cuter indeed. Peek at his boyish good looks when he celebrates New Year's Eve at Story in South Beach. 9 p.m. Friday, at Story, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-479-4426; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $175 to $225 via tixr.com. Jose D. Duran

click to enlarge Disclosure at Space Park: See Saturday Photo by Hollie Fernando

Saturday, January 1

English electronic duo Disclosure steps behind the decks at Space Park on New Year's Day. Grammy-nominated brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence have collaborated with the likes of Sam Smith, Mary J. Blige, Lorde, and Kelis. In 2020, they released their third studio album, Energy, which blended R&B, house, and U.K. garage and featured artists like Channel Tres, Aminé, and Kehlani. 5 p.m. Saturday, at Space Park, 298 NE 61st St., Miami; spaceparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $70 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden







Event promoter Diskolab usually throws big affairs during Miami Art Week and Miami Music Week. But on New Year's Day it will host Renaissance Miami at the intimate Le Rouge lounge in Wynwood. An impressive lineup of dance-music powerhouses will be spinning, including Andhim, Denis Horvat, Stephan Jolk, and Yotto. Here's hoping you aren't too hungover at the start of the new year to enjoy this rare treat. 9 p.m. Saturday, at Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-973-5159; lerougemiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via tixr.com. Jose D. Duran

Start the new year by doing the Time Warp. The Gateway Cinema celebrates the 19th anniversary of the Faithful Handymen's Rocky Horror Picture Show, the long-running event staged by the theater's shadowcast, performed on stage alongside the classic movie's iconic characters. The interactive event goes down on New Year's Day, and, naturally, audience participation is encouraged with special prop bags, known as "survival kits," sold at the door. 11:45 p.m. Saturday, at Gateway Cinema, 1820 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-278-8966; fliff.com. Tickets cost $9. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge Salute to Vienna at the Adrienne Arsht Center: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Attila Glatz Concert Productions

Sunday, January 2

Make the most of your weekend with a decadent Bad N' Boozy Brunch at the Freehold, presented by party promoters the Link Up, Haywire Weekend, and Daysnatchers. Menu highlights include chicken and waffles, skirt steak and eggs with potato hash, oxtail and creamy grits, and avocado toast. A DJ will spin during the tipsy feast before the brunch turns into a day party. Noon Sunday, at Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-280-0330; freeholdmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $250 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Featuring singers, dancers, and an orchestra, Salute to Vienna has quickly become an American New Year's tradition. Based on Neujahrskonzert, a concert traditionally welcoming the new year in Vienna, the show plays the music of Johann Strauss with singers and ballet, backed by the Strauss Symphony of America. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $29 to $159. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

The third-annual Reggae Jam Festival takes place at Oasis Wynwood on Sunday, featuring headlining performances by Inner Circle and the Wailers. The family-friendly day festival starts at 3 p.m. with performances beginning at 6, including the legendary band of the late Bob Marley, responsible for the hits" Could You Be Loved" and "No Woman, No Cry." 3 p.m. Sunday, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $15 via tixr.com. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge "Matters of the Inner City" at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center: See Tuesday Photo by Gregory Reed

Monday, January 3

A meditative musical experience may be just the thing you need to start 2022. At Modern OM Mondays at the Faena Hotel, you can experience composer and pianist Murray Hidary. Along with playing beautiful music, Hidary will share his teachings as well as thoughts from philosophers. His MindTravel experience is shared through piano compositions and walking meditations. 6:30 p.m. Monday at Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800; faena.com. Tickets cost $80 to $171 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Tuesday, January 4

"Matters of the Inner City," a solo exhibition by Miami-based fine artist Charles Humes, Jr., is now on view at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center's Amadlozi Gallery. Curated by arts administrator and producer Donnamarie Baptiste, the exhibition — Hume's first in a decade — exemplifies the artist's range, featuring large-scale, mixed-media works that explore the history and culture of Black diasporic communities in South Florida, and the issues they've faced. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami; 305-638-6771; ahcacmiami.org. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, January 5

Comedians, good beer, and $2 tacos. What more do you want? On Wednesday at Beat Culture Brewery, join host DannyMiami Reyes as he invites up to ten local comedians to the stage during Who's On First, the open-mic night at the brewery. Presented by Yo Miami, the event is hosted the first Wednesday of every month. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Beat Culture Brewery, 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5642; beatculture.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Don't miss dance company Evidence, helmed by choreographer Ronald K. Brown, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday and Thursday. The two-night performance includes two masterful works, "Mercy" and "Grace," the latter created for Alvin Ailey's American Dance Theater. Both pieces exemplify the vibrant contemporary African style for which Brown and his dance company are famous. 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $49.50 to $59.50 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley